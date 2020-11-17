Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : U.S. warship successfully destroys ICBM target in test off Hawaii

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. warship has intercepted and
destroyed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) target in
a test conducted northeast of Hawaii, the U.S. Missile Defense
Agency (MDA) said.
The test, conducted on Nov 16, involved an Aegis Ballistic
Missile Defense-equipped destroyer which the MDA did not
identify.
"We have demonstrated that an Aegis BMD-equipped vessel
equipped with the SM-3 Block IIA missile can defeat an
ICBM-class target," said vice admiral and MDA director Jon Hill.
The Standard Missile 3 Block IIA (SM-3 IIA) was developed by
a joint venture between Raytheon Co and Japan's
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
The ICBM was destroyed outside Earth's atmosphere, Raytheon
said in a separate statement.
Hill said the test could augment the Ground-based Midcourse
Defense (GMD) system, a network of radars, anti-ballistic
missiles and other equipment designed to protect the United
States from ICBMs.
"The Department is investigating the possibility of
augmenting the GMD system by fielding additional sensors and
weapon systems to hedge against unexpected developments in the
missile threat," he said.
