Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Updated Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
10/23/2021 | 03:44am EDT
Press Information
2021-10-23
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has postponed the launch of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard "QZS-1R", the replacement for QZS-1 to October 26 due to a bad weather forecast on the day of the planned launch date. The launch was originally scheduled for October 25, 2021.
Launch Date
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Launch Window
11:00 am through noon (Japan Standard Time, JST) (Note)
Reserved Launch Period
October 27 through November 30, 2021
The launch window is subject to set each day during the reserved launch period.
Launch schedule updates will be informed when determined.
