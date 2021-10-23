Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Updated Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R

10/23/2021 | 03:44am EDT
Press Information

Updated Launch Schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard QZS-1R
2021-10-23

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has postponed the launch of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard "QZS-1R", the replacement for QZS-1 to October 26 due to a bad weather forecast on the day of the planned launch date. The launch was originally scheduled for October 25, 2021.

Launch Date Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Launch Window 11:00 am through noon (Japan Standard Time, JST) (Note)
Reserved Launch Period October 27 through November 30, 2021
  • The launch window is subject to set each day during the reserved launch period.

Launch schedule updates will be informed when determined.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 07:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
