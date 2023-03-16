Advanced search
    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
2023-03-16
4509.00 JPY   -3.26%
12:47aSouth Korean forced labourers sue for compensation from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
RE
03/15MHIET Releases SGP M2000, a New Natural Gas Engine Cogeneration System
AQ
03/15Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout
RE
South Korean forced labourers sue for compensation from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy

03/16/2023 | 12:47am EDT
The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean victims of wartime forced labour filed a lawsuit seeking compensation from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, their representatives said on Thursday, rejecting proposed reparations through South Korean companies.

The lawsuit comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Tokyo in a bid to mend relations that have been marred for decades by the issue of Japan's use of South Korean forced labour during World War Two.

Yoon has sought to break the impasse by dropping demands for compensation from Japan and proposing instead to use funds donated by South Korean companies, an idea opposed by some forced labour victims.

South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Mitsubishi Heavy to compensate the victims, but the company has not done so, with Japan arguing the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty.

Relations between the two countries, both important U.S. allies in North Asia, have been dogged by the bitter legacy of Japan's 1910-1945 occupation. The ties hit the lowest point after the 2018 court ruling.

The fresh lawsuit is part of efforts to speed up compensation payments from the proceeds of bonds owned by a South Korea affiliate of Mitsubishi Heavy, the representatives said in a statement, reiterating victims would not accept money from South Korean companies not connected to their abuse.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 134 B 31 197 M 31 197 M
Net income 2023 136 B 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net Debt 2023 796 B 6 011 M 6 011 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 1 566 B 11 815 M 11 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 77 991
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Seiji Izumisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hisato Kozawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Machinery Business
Eisaku Ito CTO & Co-Chief Strategy Officer
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.43%11 317
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.28%670 115
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.22%128 931
SIEMENS AG6.53%123 664
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.89%99 310
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.74%71 429