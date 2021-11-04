Summary of Q&A at Presentation (28 KB)

within Japan?

Susaki: We expect that CCUS projects in the U.K., the rest of Europe, and the U.S. will launch sooner than those in Japan, and we will share the results of these first projects with our teams in Japan. This doesn't mean that Japan isn't a priority for us, but we will proceed according to each project's timeline.

Hori: I would like to add that we recognize Japan as one of several countries whose governments are focusing on carbon recycling (CCU), and we in turn need to focus on how much incentive can be offered. MHI hopes to expand the CCUS market using our CO2NNEXTM platform to add carbon recycling to the mix.