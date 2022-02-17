Log in
Mitsubishi Logisnext : "Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd quarter of FY2021" has been posted.

02/17/2022
Financial Results Briefing for the

2nd quarter of FY2021

(FY2021:From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Nov. 9, 2021

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

Financial Results for the

2nd quarter of FY2021

(FY2021:From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

President and CEO, Takashi Kubo

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

1. FY2021/2Q Summary

Economic Market Trends

  • The global economy is continuing its recovery trend from COVID-19.
  • The overseas market for material handling equipment has shown strong growth in Europe, the U.S., and Asia since around September last year, with China showing recovery ahead of the rest of the world. In Japan, the recovery trend is moderate, but it is returning to the level before COVID-19.
  • On the other hand, the rapid economic recovery is still causing supply chain disruptions and increasing material costs and transportation costs have had a significant impact on production and costs.

Summary of FY2021/2Q Results

  • Although orders have been strong due to the growth of the forklift market, the production and shipping system has not been able to meet demand, and meeting delivery deadlines is an urgent issue.
  • Net sales increased by 16.5% YoY due to strong market recovery in overseas bases.
  • Operating profit increased 45.2% YoY (before amortization of goodwill, etc.) due to the recovery in sales, despite increasing material costs and transportation costs.

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

3

2. Financial Highlights

Unit: Hundred million JPY

Profit and Loss

FY2020/2Q

FY2021/2Q

YOY Change

Statement

Net Sales

1,854.6

2,160.9

+306.3

+16.5

Operating Profit

43.4

63.1

+19.6

+45.2

(Before amortization of goodwill, etc.)

2.3％）

2.9％）

(Operating profit margin)

Amortization of

48.0

47.5

Goodwill

Operating Profit

4.6

15.6

+20.2

(Operating profit margin)

（△0.2％）

0.7％）

Ordinary Profit

7.0

14.3

+21.4

(Ordinary profit margin)

（△0.4％）

0.7％）

Profit Attributable to

19.6

0.3

+19.9

Owners of Parent

（△1.1％）

0.0％）

(Net income margin)

FY2020/2Q actual FX ratesUSD106.92JPY

EUR121.30JPY

CNY15.26JPY

FY2020/4Q actual FX ratesUSD106.06JPY

EUR123.70JPY

CNY15.67JPY

FY2021/2Q actual FX ratesUSD109.80JPY

EUR130.88JPY

CNY16.99JPY

Balance Sheet

FY2020/2Q

FY2021/2Q

YOY Change

Total Assets

3,635

3,656

+21

+0.6

Total Liabilities

3,080

3,093

+14

+0.4

Net Assets

555

563

+8

+1.4

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

4

3. Business Results by Segment

Net Sale: Net sales increased due to strong market recovery mainly in Americas.

Net Sales

Unit:

Domestic Business

Overseas Business

Hundred million JPY

2,500

2,160.9

2,000

1,854.6

1,500

1,047

1,325

1,000

500

807

836

0

FY2020/2Q

FY2021/2Q

FY2021/2Q Sales by Region

China

& Asia

Europe 7%

17%

(5%)

Japan

(16%)

39%

(44%)

Americas

37%

(35%)

() = previous year

Operating profit (*): Despite the impact of the sharp rise of material and transportation costs, operating profit increased due to the contribution of higher gross profit from sales recovery.

Profit*

Unit:

Domestic Business

Overseas Business

Hundred million JPY

70.0

63.1

Operating

60.0

43.4

50.0

35.7

40.0

22.2

30.0

20.0

21.1

27.4

10.0

0.0

FY2020/2Q

FY2021/2Q

* Operating Profit before amortization of goodwill, etc.

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. ALL rights reserved.

FY2021/2Q Operating Profit by Segment

Domestic

Overseas Business

Business 43.4%

56.6% (48.7%)

(51.3%)

() = previous year

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
