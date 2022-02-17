Mitsubishi Logisnext : "Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd quarter of FY2021" has been posted.

The global economy is continuing its recovery trend from COVID-19.
The overseas market for material handling equipment has shown strong growth in Europe, the U.S., and Asia since around September last year, with China showing recovery ahead of the rest of the world. In Japan, the recovery trend is moderate, but it is returning to the level before COVID-19.
On the other hand, the rapid economic recovery is still causing supply chain disruptions and increasing material costs and transportation costs have had a significant impact on production and costs.
Summary of FY2021/2Q Results
Although orders have been strong due to the growth of the forklift market, the production and shipping system has not been able to meet demand, and meeting delivery deadlines is an urgent issue.
Net sales increased by 16.5% YoY due to strong market recovery in overseas bases.
Operating profit increased 45.2% YoY (before amortization of goodwill, etc.) due to the recovery in sales, despite increasing material costs and transportation costs.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:12 UTC.