Mitsubishi Logisnext : Financial Results for FY 2021(3.05MB)

The global economy continues to recover trend from COVID-19. However, the rapid recovery phase has not been able to keep up with demand, and increasing material and transportation costs, supply chain disruptions, and rising inflation in the U.S. are having a significant impact on production and costs.
In Japan, the material handling equipment market has remained steady pre-COVID-19 levels. Overseas, although the elevated demand related to COVID-19 in some areas has slowed, the market has remained above the level prior to COVID-19 due to growing material handling needs.
Although orders for material handling equipment remain strong, delays in the supply of various assembly components have resulted in longer lead times and higher costs for us as well.
Summary of FY2021 Results
Net sales increased by 18.9% YoY due to the recovery of forklift demand after COVID-19.
Operating profit increased 18.4% YoY (before amortization of goodwill, etc.) due to sales increases and efforts to reduce fixed costs, despite the impact of increasing material and transportation costs.
