Mitsubishi Logisnext : Organizational Reform, Executive-level Personnel Changes and Representative Directors, etc.

New position Current position Name Member of the Executive Team, Member of the Executive Team, Head of Quality Management Headquarters Deputy Head of Quality Management Headquarters, Yukio Hase and Division Head, General Manager, Global Quality Management Division Member of the Executive Team, Member of the Executive Team, Minaru Ota President, Logisnext Kinki Co., Ltd. President, Logisnext Kinki Co., Ltd. Member of the Executive Team, Member of the Executive Team, Hiroshi Sugawara Head of Overseas Business Headquarters Head of Overseas Business Headquarters Member of the Executive Team, (New Assistant to Head of appointment) Corporate Finance and Accounting Junichi Oi Head of Corporate Finance and Accounting Headquarters Headquarters Member of the Executive Team, (New Assistant to General Manager, appointment) Product Planning Office Hiroyuki Sugiura Head of Engineering Headquarters

(※4) Keisaku Ariga will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Deputy General Manager,

Corporate Strategy and Planning Officeon March 31, 2023 and will be transferred to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. on April 1, 2023.

(※5) Ichiro Saito will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarterson March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Advisor on April 1, 2023.

(※6) Katsutoshi Yuasa will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Division Head, General Manager, Product Planning Officeon June 28, 2023, and will be a candidate for Audit and Supervisory Board Member to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.

(※7) Masaki Yamada will retire as Member of the Executive Team on March 31, 2023 and will continue to serve as President, Logisnext Tokyo Co., Ltd. even after April 1, 2023.

4. Changes of Directors (to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.)

4.1 Candidates for Directors

Takashi Mikogami, Yuichi Mano, Takatoshi Uno, Masayuki Suematsu (Reappointment) 4.2 Candidates for External Directors Osamu Ando(※8), Kyoko Kobayashi(※8), Fumio Kobayashi(※8) (Reappointment)

4.3 Director scheduled for retirement (reference) Masataka Shinya(※9)

(※8) Osamu Ando, Kyoko Kobayashi and Fumio Kobayashi will be submitted to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as Independent Directors in case they are elected as External Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.

(※9) Masataka Shinya, an incumbent director, will retire as Senior Vice President on March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023, and is scheduled to retire as Director at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2023. He will continue to serve as Senior Advisor.

5. Election of Representative Director (to be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on

June 28, 2023.) Takashi Mikogami, Yuichi Mano(Reappointment)

6. Election of candidates for Audit and Supervisory Board Members (to be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.)

6.1 Candidate for Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Katsutoshi Yuasa (New appointment)