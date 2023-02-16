Mitsubishi Logisnext : Organizational Reform, Executive-level Personnel Changes and Representative Directors, etc.
02/16/2023 | 05:39am EST
February 14, 2023
For Immediate Release To whom it may concern:
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Yuichi Mano, President
Code No: 7105 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market
Contact: Masamichi Oyake
General Manager,
General Affairs Division
Tel. +81‐75‐951‐7171
Organizational Reform, Executive-level Personnel Changes and
Representative Directors, etc.
Kyoto, JAPAN（February 14, 2023）‐Mitsubishi Logisnext hereby announces the organizational reform as of April 1, 2023, the executive‐level personnel changes as of April 1, 2023, the election of candidates for Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023 and the election of Representative Directors as of June 28, 2023 as follows, which were resolved at the Board of Directors on February 14, 2023.
1. Organizational reform (As of April 1, 2023)
Product Planning Office will become a department under Engineering Headquarters, and will carry out efficient product development and attractive function development. Engineering Headquarters will take the initiative in collecting market/customer information and in product/function development and quality improvement.
2. Executive‐level personnel changes (As of April 1, 2023) ＊Changes are shown inred
New position
Current position
Name
Chairman
Chairman
Takashi Mikogami
President
President
Yuichi Mano
Division Head, General Manager,
Corporate Strategy and Planning Office
Director(※1)
Director
Senior Vice President
CTO, Head of Engineering Headquarters
Masataka Shinya
In charge of Product Planning Office
In charge of Information Systems Office
Senior Executive Officer
Senior Executive Officer
President, Mitsubishi Logisnext
Americas
President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.,
Group Inc., and President,
Mitsubishi
and President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
Kenneth J. Barina
Logisnext Americas Inc.
(Houston) Inc.,
and President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
(Marengo) Inc.
Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(※2)
Senior Executive Officer
Shinji Fujita
Head of Quality Management Headquarters
Senior Executive Officer
Senior Executive Officer
Norimitsu Ishihara
Head of Procurement Headquarters
Head of Procurement Headquarters
Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(※3)
Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Emmeiji
Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarters
Senior Executive Officer(promotion)
Executive Officer
Head of Domestic Sales and Marketing
Head of Domestic Sales and Marketing
Masahisa Araki
Headquarters
Headquarters
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Executive Vice President,
Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.
Logisnext Europe B.V.,
Tapio Rummukainen
and Managing Director, Mitsubishi Logisnext
Europe Oy
1
New position
Current position
Name
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
CFO,Division Head, General Manager,
CFO,Head of Corporate Finance and
Corporate Strategy and Planning Office
Accounting Headquarters
Takatoshi Uno
In charge of Corporate Finance and
Accounting Headquarters
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
President, Global Component Technologies
President, Global Component Technologies
Hiroshi Narukawa
Corporation.
Corporation.
Executive Officer (New appointment)
Member of the Executive Team
Kenkichi Chiba
Head of Production Headquarters
Head of Production Headquarters
Executive Officer (New appointment)
Member of the Executive Team
Kazuki Tanaka
Head of Administration Headquarters
Head of Administration Headquarters
(※1) Masataka Shinya will retire as Senior Vice President on March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023, and is scheduled to retire as Director at the end of the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.
(※2) Shinji Fujita will retire as Senior Executive Officer and Head of Quality Management Headquarterson March 31, 2023.
(※3) Yoshiyuki Emmeiji will retire as Executive Officer and Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarterson March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023.
3. Personnel changes of Members of the Executive Team (As of April 1, 2023) ＊Changes are shown inred
New position
Current position
Name
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Head of Sales Division,
Head of Sales Division,
Nobuo Yo
and Head of Procurement Division,
and Head of Procurement Division,
Global Component Technologies Corporation.
Global Component Technologies Corporation.
Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(※4)
Member of the Executive Team,
Deputy General Manager,
Keisaku Ariga
Corporate Strategy and Planning Office
Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(※5)
Member of the Executive Team,
Ichiro Saito
Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarters
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Division Head, General Manager,
Division Head, General Manager,
Kazuyoshi Ichiki
Global Procurement Management Division,
Global Procurement Management Division,
Procurement Headquarters
Procurement Headquarters
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Katsutoshi Yuasa
Assistant to President(※6)
Division Head, General Manager,
Product Planning Office
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Koji Orita
Deputy General Manager,
Deputy General Manager,
Corporate Strategy and Planning Office
Corporate Strategy and Planning Office
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Kazumasa Saito
President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.
President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Division Head, General Manager,
Division Head, General Manager,
Mitsuru Nishiwaki
Information Systems Office
Information Systems Office
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Division Head, General Manager,
Division Head, General Manager,
Seiichiro Abe
Quality Management Division,
Material Handling Solution Engineering
Quality Management Headquarters
Division, Engineering Headquarters
Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(※7)
Member of the Executive Team,
Masaki Yamada
President, Logisnext Tokyo Co., Ltd.
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Deputy Head of Administration Headquarters,
Deputy Head of Administration Headquarters,
Hiroshi Momiyama
and Division Head, General Manager,
and Division Head, General Manager,
Human Resources Division
Human Resources Division
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Tsukasa Abe
President, Logisnext Chubu Co., Ltd.
President, Logisnext Chubu Co., Ltd.
2
New position
Current position
Name
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Head of Quality Management Headquarters
Deputy Head of Quality Management
Headquarters,
Yukio Hase
and Division Head, General Manager,
Global Quality Management Division
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Minaru Ota
President, Logisnext Kinki Co., Ltd.
President, Logisnext Kinki Co., Ltd.
Member of the Executive Team,
Member of the Executive Team,
Hiroshi Sugawara
Head of Overseas Business Headquarters
Head of Overseas Business Headquarters
Member of the Executive Team, (New
Assistant to Head of
appointment)
Corporate Finance and Accounting
Junichi Oi
Head of Corporate Finance and Accounting
Headquarters
Headquarters
Member of the Executive Team, (New
Assistant to General Manager,
appointment)
Product Planning Office
Hiroyuki Sugiura
Head of Engineering Headquarters
(※4) Keisaku Ariga will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Deputy General Manager,
Corporate Strategy and Planning Officeon March 31, 2023 and will be transferred to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. on April 1, 2023.
(※5) Ichiro Saito will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarterson March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Advisor on April 1, 2023.
(※6) Katsutoshi Yuasa will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Division Head, General Manager, Product Planning Officeon June 28, 2023, and will be a candidate for Audit and Supervisory Board Member to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.
(※7) Masaki Yamada will retire as Member of the Executive Team on March 31, 2023 and will continue to serve as President, Logisnext Tokyo Co., Ltd. even after April 1, 2023.
4. Changes of Directors (to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.)
4.1 Candidates for Directors
Takashi Mikogami,
Yuichi Mano,
Takatoshi Uno,
Masayuki Suematsu (Reappointment)
4.2 Candidates for External Directors
Osamu Ando(※8),
Kyoko Kobayashi(※8),
Fumio Kobayashi(※8) (Reappointment)
4.3 Director scheduled for retirement (reference) Masataka Shinya(※9)
(※8) Osamu Ando, Kyoko Kobayashi and Fumio Kobayashi will be submitted to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as Independent Directors in case they are elected as External Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.
(※9) Masataka Shinya, an incumbent director, will retire as Senior Vice President on March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023, and is scheduled to retire as Director at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2023. He will continue to serve as Senior Advisor.
5. Election of Representative Director (to be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on
June 28, 2023.)
Takashi Mikogami,
Yuichi Mano(Reappointment)
6. Election of candidates for Audit and Supervisory Board Members (to be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.)
6.1 Candidate for Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Katsutoshi Yuasa (New appointment)
3
Candidate for External Audit and Supervisory Board MemberKazuhiro Fukuoka (New appointment)
Candidates for Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board MemberHideki Sugiura (New appointment)
※Koji Baba, an incumbent Audit and Supervisory Board Member, Masahide Kuragaki and Yasuyuki Fukuoka, incumbent External Audit and Supervisory Board Members, are scheduled to retire at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023 because the term of office will expire.
7. (Reference) Directors, and Audit and Supervisory Board Members(As of June 28, 2023) (if approved)
Position
Name
Duties(Significant concurrent positions(※10))
Remarks
Representative
Takashi Mikogami
Chairman
Director and Chairman
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Reappointment
Chairman of the Nomination compensation
advisory committee
Representative
Yuichi Mano
President
Director and President
Member of the Nomination compensation
Reappointment
advisory committee
Director
Takatoshi Uno
Executive Officer
CFO, Division Head, General Manager,
Corporate Strategy and Planning Office
Reappointment
In charge of Corporate Finance and Accounting
Headquarters
Masayuki Suematsu
(Executive Vice President,
Chief Strategy Officer, Mitsubishi Heavy
Reappointment
Industries, Ltd.)
External Director
Osamu Ando
Lead Independent External Director
Reappointment
Member of the Nomination compensation
Independent
advisory committee
Director
(President, Shimadzu Access Corporation)
Kyoko Kobayashi
Member of the Nomination compensation
advisory committee
(Lawyer, Partner at Irokawa Legal Professional
Reappointment
Corporation
External Audit and Supervisory Board
Independent
Member, Kawakami Paint Manufacturing Co.,
Director
Ltd.
External Director, Nippon Pillar Packing Co.,
Ltd.)
Fumio Kobayashi
Member of the Nomination compensation
Reappointment
advisory committee
Independent
(Advisor, Japan Material Flow Institute)
Director
Audit and Supervisory
Shinji Ichihara
During the term
Board Member
Katsutoshi Yuasa
New
appointment
External Audit and
Shigeru Yoshimura
During the term
Supervisory Board
Independent
Member
Auditor
Kazuhiro Fukuoka
(Director, GS Yuasa Corporation)
New
(Director, General Manager, Human Resources
appointment
Division, GS Yuasa International Ltd.)
4
Position
Name
Duties(Significant concurrent positions(※10))
Remarks
Substitute Audit and
Hideki Sugiura
(Statutory Auditor, DN Lighting Co., Ltd.)
New
Supervisory Board
appointment
Member
(※10) As for Significant concurrent positions, the situation as of April 1, 2023 is shown, but if undecided, the situation as of February 14 is shown.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 10:38:02 UTC.