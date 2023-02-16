Advanced search
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Logisnext : Organizational Reform, Executive-level Personnel Changes and Representative Directors, etc.
PU
02/01Mitsubishi Logisnext : ”Mitsubishi Logisnext Integrated Report 2022” has been posted.
PU
01/25Jungheinrich expands business with acquisition of warehouse automation company
DP
Mitsubishi Logisnext : Organizational Reform, Executive-level Personnel Changes and Representative Directors, etc.

02/16/2023 | 05:39am EST
February 14, 2023

For Immediate Release To whom it may concern:

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Yuichi Mano, President

Code No: 7105 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market

Contact: Masamichi Oyake

General Manager,

General Affairs Division

Tel. +81‐75‐951‐7171

Organizational Reform, Executive-level Personnel Changes and

Representative Directors, etc.

Kyoto, JAPANFebruary 14, 2023‐Mitsubishi Logisnext hereby announces the organizational reform as of April 1, 2023, the executive‐level personnel changes as of April 1, 2023, the election of candidates for Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023 and the election of Representative Directors as of June 28, 2023 as follows, which were resolved at the Board of Directors on February 14, 2023.

1. Organizational reform (As of April 1, 2023)

Product Planning Office will become a department under Engineering Headquarters, and will carry out efficient product development and attractive function development. Engineering Headquarters will take the initiative in collecting market/customer information and in product/function development and quality improvement.

2. Executive‐level personnel changes (As of April 1, 2023) Changes are shown in red

New position

Current position

Name

Chairman

Chairman

Takashi Mikogami

President

President

Yuichi Mano

Division Head, General Manager,

Corporate Strategy and Planning Office

Director(1)

Director

Senior Vice President

CTO, Head of Engineering Headquarters

Masataka Shinya

In charge of Product Planning Office

In charge of Information Systems Office

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

President, Mitsubishi Logisnext

Americas

President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.,

Group Inc., and President,

Mitsubishi

and President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Kenneth J. Barina

Logisnext Americas Inc.

(Houston) Inc.,

and President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

(Marengo) Inc.

Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(2)

Senior Executive Officer

Shinji Fujita

Head of Quality Management Headquarters

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

Norimitsu Ishihara

Head of Procurement Headquarters

Head of Procurement Headquarters

Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(3)

Executive Officer

Yoshiyuki Emmeiji

Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarters

Senior Executive Officer(promotion)

Executive Officer

Head of Domestic Sales and Marketing

Head of Domestic Sales and Marketing

Masahisa Araki

Headquarters

Headquarters

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Vice President,

Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.

Logisnext Europe B.V.,

Tapio Rummukainen

and Managing Director, Mitsubishi Logisnext

Europe Oy

1

New position

Current position

Name

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

CFO, Division Head, General Manager,

CFO, Head of Corporate Finance and

Corporate Strategy and Planning Office

Accounting Headquarters

Takatoshi Uno

In charge of Corporate Finance and

Accounting Headquarters

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

President, Global Component Technologies

President, Global Component Technologies

Hiroshi Narukawa

Corporation.

Corporation.

Executive Officer (New appointment)

Member of the Executive Team

Kenkichi Chiba

Head of Production Headquarters

Head of Production Headquarters

Executive Officer (New appointment)

Member of the Executive Team

Kazuki Tanaka

Head of Administration Headquarters

Head of Administration Headquarters

(1) Masataka Shinya will retire as Senior Vice President on March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023, and is scheduled to retire as Director at the end of the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.

(2) Shinji Fujita will retire as Senior Executive Officer and Head of Quality Management Headquarterson March 31, 2023.

(3) Yoshiyuki Emmeiji will retire as Executive Officer and Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarterson March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023.

3. Personnel changes of Members of the Executive Team (As of April 1, 2023) Changes are shown in red

New position

Current position

Name

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Head of Sales Division,

Head of Sales Division,

Nobuo Yo

and Head of Procurement Division,

and Head of Procurement Division,

Global Component Technologies Corporation.

Global Component Technologies Corporation.

Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(4)

Member of the Executive Team,

Deputy General Manager,

Keisaku Ariga

Corporate Strategy and Planning Office

Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(5)

Member of the Executive Team,

Ichiro Saito

Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarters

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Division Head, General Manager,

Division Head, General Manager,

Kazuyoshi Ichiki

Global Procurement Management Division,

Global Procurement Management Division,

Procurement Headquarters

Procurement Headquarters

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Katsutoshi Yuasa

Assistant to President(6)

Division Head, General Manager,

Product Planning Office

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Koji Orita

Deputy General Manager,

Deputy General Manager,

Corporate Strategy and Planning Office

Corporate Strategy and Planning Office

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Kazumasa Saito

President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.

President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Division Head, General Manager,

Division Head, General Manager,

Mitsuru Nishiwaki

Information Systems Office

Information Systems Office

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Division Head, General Manager,

Division Head, General Manager,

Seiichiro Abe

Quality Management Division,

Material Handling Solution Engineering

Quality Management Headquarters

Division, Engineering Headquarters

Retired (As of March 31, 2023)(7)

Member of the Executive Team,

Masaki Yamada

President, Logisnext Tokyo Co., Ltd.

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Deputy Head of Administration Headquarters,

Deputy Head of Administration Headquarters,

Hiroshi Momiyama

and Division Head, General Manager,

and Division Head, General Manager,

Human Resources Division

Human Resources Division

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Tsukasa Abe

President, Logisnext Chubu Co., Ltd.

President, Logisnext Chubu Co., Ltd.

2

New position

Current position

Name

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Head of Quality Management Headquarters

Deputy Head of Quality Management

Headquarters,

Yukio Hase

and Division Head, General Manager,

Global Quality Management Division

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Minaru Ota

President, Logisnext Kinki Co., Ltd.

President, Logisnext Kinki Co., Ltd.

Member of the Executive Team,

Member of the Executive Team,

Hiroshi Sugawara

Head of Overseas Business Headquarters

Head of Overseas Business Headquarters

Member of the Executive Team, (New

Assistant to Head of

appointment)

Corporate Finance and Accounting

Junichi Oi

Head of Corporate Finance and Accounting

Headquarters

Headquarters

Member of the Executive Team, (New

Assistant to General Manager,

appointment)

Product Planning Office

Hiroyuki Sugiura

Head of Engineering Headquarters

(4) Keisaku Ariga will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Deputy General Manager,

Corporate Strategy and Planning Officeon March 31, 2023 and will be transferred to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. on April 1, 2023.

(5) Ichiro Saito will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Deputy Head of Engineering Headquarterson March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Advisor on April 1, 2023.

(6) Katsutoshi Yuasa will retire as Member of the Executive Team and Division Head, General Manager, Product Planning Officeon June 28, 2023, and will be a candidate for Audit and Supervisory Board Member to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.

(7) Masaki Yamada will retire as Member of the Executive Team on March 31, 2023 and will continue to serve as President, Logisnext Tokyo Co., Ltd. even after April 1, 2023.

4. Changes of Directors (to be considered at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.)

4.1 Candidates for Directors

Takashi Mikogami,

Yuichi Mano,

Takatoshi Uno,

Masayuki Suematsu (Reappointment)

4.2 Candidates for External Directors

Osamu Ando(8),

Kyoko Kobayashi(8),

Fumio Kobayashi(8) (Reappointment)

4.3 Director scheduled for retirement (reference) Masataka Shinya(9)

(8) Osamu Ando, Kyoko Kobayashi and Fumio Kobayashi will be submitted to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as Independent Directors in case they are elected as External Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.

(9) Masataka Shinya, an incumbent director, will retire as Senior Vice President on March 31, 2023 and will be appointed as Senior Advisor on April 1, 2023, and is scheduled to retire as Director at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2023. He will continue to serve as Senior Advisor.

5. Election of Representative Director (to be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on

June 28, 2023.)

Takashi Mikogami,

Yuichi Mano(Reappointment)

6. Election of candidates for Audit and Supervisory Board Members (to be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023.)

6.1 Candidate for Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Katsutoshi Yuasa (New appointment)

3

  1. Candidate for External Audit and Supervisory Board Member Kazuhiro Fukuoka (New appointment)
  2. Candidates for Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member Hideki Sugiura (New appointment)

Koji Baba, an incumbent Audit and Supervisory Board Member, Masahide Kuragaki and Yasuyuki Fukuoka, incumbent External Audit and Supervisory Board Members, are scheduled to retire at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023 because the term of office will expire.

7. (Reference) Directors, and Audit and Supervisory Board Members(As of June 28, 2023) (if approved)

Position

Name

Duties(Significant concurrent positions(10))

Remarks

Representative

Takashi Mikogami

Chairman

Director and Chairman

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Reappointment

Chairman of the Nomination compensation

advisory committee

Representative

Yuichi Mano

President

Director and President

Member of the Nomination compensation

Reappointment

advisory committee

Director

Takatoshi Uno

Executive Officer

CFO, Division Head, General Manager,

Corporate Strategy and Planning Office

Reappointment

In charge of Corporate Finance and Accounting

Headquarters

Masayuki Suematsu

(Executive Vice President,

Chief Strategy Officer, Mitsubishi Heavy

Reappointment

Industries, Ltd.)

External Director

Osamu Ando

Lead Independent External Director

Reappointment

Member of the Nomination compensation

Independent

advisory committee

Director

(President, Shimadzu Access Corporation)

Kyoko Kobayashi

Member of the Nomination compensation

advisory committee

(Lawyer, Partner at Irokawa Legal Professional

Reappointment

Corporation

External Audit and Supervisory Board

Independent

Member, Kawakami Paint Manufacturing Co.,

Director

Ltd.

External Director, Nippon Pillar Packing Co.,

Ltd.)

Fumio Kobayashi

Member of the Nomination compensation

Reappointment

advisory committee

Independent

(Advisor, Japan Material Flow Institute)

Director

Audit and Supervisory

Shinji Ichihara

During the term

Board Member

Katsutoshi Yuasa

New

appointment

External Audit and

Shigeru Yoshimura

During the term

Supervisory Board

Independent

Member

Auditor

Kazuhiro Fukuoka

(Director, GS Yuasa Corporation)

New

(Director, General Manager, Human Resources

appointment

Division, GS Yuasa International Ltd.)

4

Position

Name

Duties(Significant concurrent positions(10))

Remarks

Substitute Audit and

Hideki Sugiura

(Statutory Auditor, DN Lighting Co., Ltd.)

New

Supervisory Board

appointment

Member

(10) As for Significant concurrent positions, the situation as of April 1, 2023 is shown, but if undecided, the situation as of February 14 is shown.

5

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 10:38:02 UTC.


