Mitsubishi Logisnext : Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY 2020(1.44MB)

The global economy was on a gradual recovery trend, with people, goods, and money finally starting to move, due to China's quick return to normal economic activity, the lifting of lockdowns in Europe and the United States, and deregulation in the Asian region.
However, the situation is expected to remain unpredictable in the future, as economic recovery measures have been suspended and re-locked down due to the outbreak and re-spreading of the new COVID-19 variants in various countries.
In the material handling equipment market, while there was a recovery trend in demand for forklift trucks from around September, mainly in Europe and the United States, a recovery trend in Japan was not so strong.
Summary of FY2020 3Q Results
Although orders received recovered due to the improvement in the economic environment, it didn't fully realize into sales, resulting in a△15.1% YoY decline in sales.
Operating profit decreased△45.3% YoY (before amortization of goodwill, etc.). Despite continued efforts to reduce labor costs and other fixed costs, it was not enough to offset the decrease in gross profit due to the decline in sales.
