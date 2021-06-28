Mitsubishi Logisnext : Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY 2020(1.44MB)

Economic Market Trends

The global economy was on a gradual recovery trend, with people, goods, and money finally starting to move, due to China's quick return to normal economic activity, the lifting of lockdowns in Europe and the United States, and deregulation in the Asian region.

However, the situation is expected to remain unpredictable in the future, as economic recovery measures have been suspended and re-locked down due to the outbreak and re-spreading of the new COVID-19 variants in various countries.