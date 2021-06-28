Mitsubishi Logisnext : Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY 2020(1.44MB)

Log in
Mitsubishi Logisnext : Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY 2020

06/28/2021
Financial Results for the

3rd quarter of FY2020

(FY2020:From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Feb. 24, 2021

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

1. FY2020 3Q Summary

Economic Market Trends

  • The global economy was on a gradual recovery trend, with people, goods, and money finally starting to move, due to China's quick return to normal economic activity, the lifting of lockdowns in Europe and the United States, and deregulation in the Asian region.
  • However, the situation is expected to remain unpredictable in the future, as economic recovery measures have been suspended and re-locked down due to the outbreak and re-spreading of the new COVID-19 variants in various countries.
  • In the material handling equipment market, while there was a recovery trend in demand for forklift trucks from around September, mainly in Europe and the United States, a recovery trend in Japan was not so strong.

Summary of FY2020 3Q Results

  • Although orders received recovered due to the improvement in the economic environment, it didn't fully realize into sales, resulting in a 15.1% YoY decline in sales.
  • Operating profit decreased 45.3% YoY (before amortization of goodwill, etc.). Despite continued efforts to reduce labor costs and other fixed costs, it was not enough to offset the decrease in gross profit due to the decline in sales.

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

2

2. Financial Highlights

Unit: Hundred million JPY

Profit and Loss

FY2019 3Q

FY2020 3Q

YOY Change

Statement

Net Sales

3,346.3

2,842.6

503.7

15.1

Operating Profit

140.5

76.9

63.6

45.3

(Before amortization of goodwill, etc.)

4.2％）

2.7％）

(Operating profit margin)

Amortization of

72.6

71.6

Goodwill

Operating Profit

67.9

5.3

62.7

92.2

(Operating profit margin)

2.0％）

0.3％）

Ordinary Profit

65.0

4.5

60.5

93.1

(Ordinary profit margin)

1.9％）

0.2％）

Profit Attributable to

30.3

25.6

Owners of Parent

0.9％）

（△0.9％）

(Net income margin)

Balance Sheet

FY2019

FY2020 3Q

YOY Change

Total Assets

3,736

3,586

150

4.0

Total Liabilities

3,163

3,052

112

3.5

Net Assets

573

535

39

6.8

FY2019 3Q actual FX rates: USD = JPY108.67, EUR = JPY121.05, CNY = JPY15.60

FY2019 actual FX rates: USD = JPY108.74, EUR = JPY120.82, CNY = JPY15.60

FY2020 3Q actual FX rates: USD = JPY106.12, EUR = JPY122.37, CNY = JPY15.44

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. ALL rights reserved.

3

Americas
34%
(36%)
FY2020 3Q Sales by Region

3. Business Results by Segment

Net Sale: Although net sales declined, domestic sales are relatively constant, and overseas sales are on a recovery trend as the spread of COVID-19 infection calms down.

Net Sales

Unit:

Domestic Business

Overseas Business

Hundred million JPY

China

4,000

3,346

& Asia

2,843

Europe

5%

3,000

17%

(7%)

2,023

(17%)

Japan

2,000

1,611

43%

(40%)

1,000

1,3241,232

0

FY2019-3Q

FY2020-3Q

()=previous year

Operating profit

Unit:

Hundred million JPY

Profit*

150.0

Operating

100.0

50.0

0.0

  1. : Despite efforts to reduce fixed costs in all regions, it was not enough to offset the decrease in gross profit due to the decline in sales.

Domestic Business

Overseas Business

FY2020 3Q Operating Profit by Segment

140.5

Domestic

89.6

76.9

Overseas

Business

Business

47.6%

(36.2%)

40.2

52.4%

(63.8%)

50.8

36.5

FY2019-3Q

FY2020-3Q

* Operating Profit before amortization of goodwill, etc.

()=previous year

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. ALL rights reserved.

4

4. Sales by Region

Japan

Americas

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

*Newly consolidated EQD: +9.86 BJPY

1,500

1,323.6

1,231.8

1,400

1,203.7

1,200

979.3

434.1

1,000

424.4

1,000

567.5

800

330.2

500

600

889.4

807.3

400

648.9

636.1

200

0

0

FY2019-3Q

FY2020-3Q

FY2019-3Q

FY2020-3Q

1Q+2Q

3Q

1Q+2Q

3Q

Europe

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

China and Asia

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

800

600

573.6

475.3

400

191.3

177.8

200

382.3

297.4

0

FY2019-3Q

FY2020-3Q

1Q+2Q

3Q

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. ALL rights reserved.

300

245.2

250

200

82.3

156.0

150

55.4

100

162.7

50

100.5

0

FY2019-3Q

FY2020-3Q

1Q+2Q

3Q

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 05:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
