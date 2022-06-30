Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7105   JP3753800006

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.

(7105)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
870.00 JPY   -1.25%
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT : "Presentation materials of FY2021" has been posted.
PU
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT : Financial Results for FY 2021(3.05MB)
PU
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT : Notice of the 121st annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Logisnext : ”Presentation materials of FY2021" has been posted.

06/30/2022 | 04:22am EDT
FY2021 Financial Results Briefing

(FY2021:From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

May 25, 2022

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

FY2021 Financial Results

(FY2021:From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Takashi Kubo, President

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

1. FY2021 Summary

Economic Market Trends

  • The global economy continues to recover trend from COVID-19. However, the rapid recovery phase has not been able to keep up with demand, and increasing material and transportation costs, supply chain disruptions, and rising inflation in the U.S. are having a significant impact on production and costs.
  • In Japan, the material handling equipment market has remained steady pre-COVID-19 levels. Overseas, although the elevated demand related to COVID-19 in some areas has slowed, the market has remained above the level prior to COVID-19 due to growing material handling needs.
  • Although orders for material handling equipment remain strong, delays in the supply of various assembly components have resulted in longer lead times and higher costs for us as well.

Summary of FY2021 Results

  • Net sales increased by 18.9% YoY due to the recovery of forklift demand after COVID-19.
  • Operating profit increased 18.4% YoY (before amortization of goodwill, etc.) due to sales increases and efforts to reduce fixed costs, despite the impact of increasing material and transportation costs.

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

3

2. Financial Highlights

Net sales increased by 18.9% YoY to 465.4B JPY, achieving a record high.

On the other hand, operating profit margin (before amortization of goodwill, etc.) remained flat due to the impact of increased material costs and other factors.

Profit and Loss Statement

FY2020

FY2021

YOY Change

Unit: Hundred million JPY

Net Sales

3,915.0

4,654.1

+739.1

+18.9

Operating Profit

109.9

130.1

+20.2

+18.4

(Before amortization of goodwill, etc.)

2.8％）

2.8％）

(Operating profit margin)

Amortization of Goodwill

94.0

94.2

Operating Profit

15.9

35.9

+20.0

+125.3

(Operating profit margin)

0.4％）

0.8％）

Ordinary Profit

20.1

32.4

+12.3

+60.9

(Ordinary profit margin)

0.5％）

0.7％）

Profit Attributable to Owners of

26.8

7.2

+34.0

Parent

（△0.7％）

0.2％）

(Net income margin)

Hundred million JPY

Change of Business Record

FY2020 actual FX rates: USD = JPY106.06, EUR = JPY123.70, CNY = JPY15.67

FY2021 actual FX rates: USD = JPY112.38, EUR = JPY130.56, CNY = JPY17.51

Unit:

4,700

4.4%

4.9%

4.1%

4,400

Net Sales

2.8%

2.8%

4,100

Operating profit margin（％）

3,800

(Before amortization of goodwill, etc.)

3,500

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

4

FY2021 Sales by Region

3. Business Results by Segment

Net Sales : Net sales increased due to the recovery of forklift demand mainly in Americas, Europe and Asia.

Net Sales

Unit:

Domestic Business

Overseas Business

Hundred million JPY

5,000

3,915.0

Increase 4,654.1

4,000

+73.91BJPY

+18.5％）

3,000

2,230.1

2,914.5

2,000

1,000

1,684.8

1,739.5

0

FY2020

FY2021

China

& Asia

Europe 6.7

17.35.7％） Japan

16.9％） 37.4 43.0％）

Americas

38.6

34.4％）

() = previous year

Operating profit (*): Despite the impact of the sharp rise of material and transportation costs, operating profit increased due to sales increase and efforts to reduce fixed costs.

Profit*

Unit:

Domestic Business Overseas Business

Hundred million JPY

150.0

Increase

130.1

109.9

+2.02BJPY

Operating

+18.4％）

100.0

53.3

66.6

50.0

56.6

63.6

0.0

* Operating Profit before amortization of goodwill, etc. FY2020

FY2021

FY2021 Operating Profit by Segment

Overseas

Business Domestic

51.1 Business

(48.5) 48.9

(51.5)

() = previous year

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
