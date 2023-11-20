Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
November 6, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
7105
URL:
https://www.logisnext.com/en/
Representative:
Yuichi Mano, Representative Director and President
Inquiries:
Hiroki Mochizuki, Division Head, General Manager, Corporate Finance and
Accounting Division, Corporate Finance and Accounting Headquarters
Telephone:
+81-75-951-7171
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 14, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Net sales
Operating profit
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
343,772
23.0
22,737
-
September 30, 2022
279,595
29.4
963
(38.3)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
21,060
-
16,562
-
909
(36.5)
(1,426)
-
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2023:
¥28,420 million
[160.2%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥10,923 million
[771.1%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
155.31
154.81
September 30, 2022
(13.38)
-
Reference: Operating profit before amortization of goodwill
For the six months ended September 30, 2023:
¥27,811 million
[347.3%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥6,217 million
[(1.4)%]
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (the "Company") uses operating profit before amortization of goodwill as a key management indicator.
Notes: 1. At the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination, and the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
2. The year-on-year changes in operating profit and ordinary profit for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are 2,259.3% and 2,214.7%, respectively, and shown as "-" because they exceed 1,000%.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
519,898
103,404
19.8
March 31, 2023
475,432
76,027
15.9
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2023:
¥102,802 million
As of March 31, 2023:
¥75,455 million
Net assets per share
Yen
964.10
707.19
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
-
-
9.00
9.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
-
-
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
-
19.00
19.00
March 31, 2024
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes
Regarding revisions to the forecast of cash dividends, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 and Revisions to the Forecasts of Cash Dividends" (in Japanese only) announced today (November 6, 2023).
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ending
690,000
12.1
40,000
171.9
36,000
209.1
23,000
232.7
215.68
March 31, 2024
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
Regarding revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full- Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 and Revisions to the Forecasts of Cash Dividends" (in Japanese only) announced today (November 6, 2023).
Reference: Operating profit before amortization of goodwill
¥50,000 million [100.0%]
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes
Excluded:
1 company (Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Marengo) Inc.)
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
106,712,013 shares
106,705,013 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
81,242 shares
7,216 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2023
Six months ended September 30, 2022
106,641,686 shares
106,644,083 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
-
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements
The forward-looking statements, including the financial forecasts shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of future performance. Actual performance and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors. For matters related to the earnings forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first six months, (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" on page 4 of the attached material.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Attached Material
Index
1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first six months
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position
4
(3)
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
4
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto
5
(1)
Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
5
(2)
Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of
comprehensive income
7
Quarterly consolidated statement of income (cumulative)
7
Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative)
8
(3)
Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements
9
Notes on premise of going concern
9
Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity
9
Segment information
9
3. Other
11
- 1 -
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first six months
-
Explanation of operating results
The global economy in the six months ended September 30, 2023, has seen central banks in various countries maintain their monetary tightening measures in response to a persistently high level of inflation, although the increase in prices has been slowing, and with Russia's prolonged aggression in Ukraine showing no end in sight, economic growth is slowing down at a faster pace. Although the increase in transport costs caused by the rapid recovery phase out of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, inflation is driving not only higher labor costs but also higher costs in a wide range of areas including fuel and components. In Japan and overseas, this is having a growing impact.
Against this backdrop, the domestic market for forklifts and other material handling equipment remained firm at pre-COVID-19 levels. Overseas, though demand in the Americas is on a downward trend as buyers take a wait-and-see approach due to a sense of economic slowdown, demand continues to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels, as it did in the previous fiscal year, due to stable logistics needs. On the other hand, Europe's economic stagnation has become prolonged, in part due to the impact of inflation, with demand slumping after shrinking from a temporary rebound. In addition, although Asia was relatively unaffected by the situation in Ukraine, the market has weakened slightly because of inflation and interest rate hikes. China was showing signs of recovery due to the lifting of the zero- COVID policy, but its economy then slowed due to deterioration in the real estate market, and the market for material handling equipment has not yet recovered to expected levels.
At the Company, the major challenge of longer lead times due to delays in the supply of various components is gradually abating but high costs persist. Despite these circumstances, the Group as a whole secured sufficient orders. In addition, the Group worked on achieving production improvements by eliminating the components shortages in Japan and overseas, accelerating shipments. As a result, the effects of price optimization have effectively expanded. However, given the high levels of inflation and deteriorating conditions in the Middle East, the outlook for the global economy remains unclear and unpredictable.
Under these circumstances, net sales for the period under review totaled ¥343,772 million (up 23.0% year on year).
Profits were affected by high costs, but net sales increased due to contribution of the acceleration of shipments mostly in the Americas at a pace exceeding the plan and the expanded effect of price optimization, consequently operating profit was ¥22,737 million (up 2,259.3% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥21,060 million (up 2,214.7% year on year), and, with the decrease in tax expenses due to the reversal of valuation allowance, profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥16,562 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,426 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Operating profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥27,811 million (up 347.3% year on year), and the operating profit margin was 8.1% (up 5.9 percentage points year on year).
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
(Billions of yen)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
(Billions of yen)
(%)
Net sales
279.59
343.77
64.17
23.0
Operating profit before
6.21
27.81
21.59
347.3
amortization of goodwill
(%)
2.2
8.1
Operating profit
0.96
22.73
21.77
2,259.3
(%)
0.3
6.6
Ordinary profit
0.9
21.06
20.15
2,214.7
(%)
0.3
6.1
Profit (loss) attributable to
(1.42)
16.56
17.98
-
owners of parent
(%)
-
4.8
- 2 -
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Japan
Net sales in Japan were ¥92,887 million (up 15.6% year on year) as orders remained steady, components shortages have been abating, and the effects of price optimization are also starting to contribute. Segment profit was ¥3,133 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,500 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to the increase in net sales, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs and the impact of yen depreciation in the export business despite the persistent high-cost environment.
Segment profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥5,554 million (up 506.8% year on year).
Japan
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
(Billions of yen)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
(Billions of yen)
(%)
Net sales
80.32
92.88
12.56
15.6
Operating profit before
0.91
5.55
4.63
506.8
amortization of goodwill
(%)
1.1
6.0
Operating profit (loss)
(1.50)
3.13
4.63
-
(%)
-
3.4
Overseas
Net sales in Overseas were ¥250,885 million (up 25.9% year on year) due to the expanded effects of price optimization in line with an increase in units sold in the Americas at a pace exceeding the plan, and the tailwind from the economic impact of yen depreciation. Segment profit was ¥19,603 million (up 695.7% year on year) due largely to the increase in net sales.
Segment profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥22,257 million (up 319.8% year on year).
Especially in the same period of the previous fiscal year in Overseas, price optimization had not been able to cover the higher costs in the inflationary environment post-COVID-19. Since then, the gradual elimination of components shortages has led to increased production, accelerated shipments, and net sales and segment profit in Overseas increased significantly.
Overseas
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
(Billions of yen)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
(Billions of yen)
(%)
Net sales
199.27
250.88
51.61
25.9
Operating profit before
5.30
22.25
16.95
319.8
amortization of goodwill
(%)
2.7
8.9
Operating profit
2.46
19.60
17.14
695.7
(%)
1.2
7.8
- 3 -
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
-
Explanation of financial position
As of September 30, 2023, total assets were ¥519,898 million, an increase of ¥44,466 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets increased by ¥25,681 million due to the impact of yen depreciation and an increase in inventories. Non-current assets increased by ¥18,784 million due to the impact of yen depreciation and an increase in machinery, equipment and vehicles.
Total liabilities were ¥416,494 million, an increase of ¥17,088 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to an increase in foreign exchange translated amounts mainly from the impact of yen depreciation.
Net assets, excluding share acquisition rights and non-controlling interests, were ¥102,802 million, an increase of ¥27,347 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors were an increase in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent and an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment.
- Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
Regarding our consolidated earnings forecasts, based on our performance through the six months ended September 30, 2023, we have revised our full-year earnings forecasts and our forecasts of cash dividends. For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 and Revisions to the Forecasts of Cash Dividends" (in Japanese only) announced today (November 6, 2023).
- 4 -
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,245
18,001
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
101,148
106,479
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,507
2,207
Merchandise and finished goods
62,840
75,135
Work in process
14,805
13,950
Raw materials and supplies
30,646
33,634
Other
40,749
42,606
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,383)
(1,772)
Total current assets
264,561
290,242
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
21,803
22,666
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
72,685
87,674
Land
22,133
22,067
Leased assets, net
27,758
28,906
Other, net
4,551
4,737
Total property, plant and equipment
148,933
166,054
Intangible assets
Goodwill
25,473
23,143
Other
15,664
15,734
Total intangible assets
41,137
38,877
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
7,152
7,893
Other
13,698
16,869
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(50)
(39)
Total investments and other assets
20,800
24,724
Total non-current assets
210,871
229,655
Total assets
475,432
519,898
- 5 -
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
86,240
80,901
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
15
-
Short-term borrowings
51,344
55,293
Lease liabilities
7,199
7,669
Income taxes payable
3,313
4,193
Provision for bonuses
4,798
4,779
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
94
46
officers)
Provision for product warranties
4,215
4,400
Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and
75
75
associates
Other
51,411
56,164
Total current liabilities
208,709
213,523
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
124,281
127,135
Lease liabilities
20,332
20,968
Provision for product warranties
2,561
438
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
7
7
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
16,263
16,644
Other
27,248
37,775
Total non-current liabilities
190,695
202,970
Total liabilities
399,405
416,494
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,938
4,940
Capital surplus
34,775
34,785
Retained earnings
16,704
32,307
Treasury shares
(2)
(92)
Total shareholders' equity
56,415
71,940
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,387
2,521
Foreign currency translation adjustment
17,019
28,696
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(367)
(355)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
19,040
30,862
Share acquisition rights
277
272
Non-controlling interests
294
329
Total net assets
76,027
103,404
Total liabilities and net assets
475,432
519,898
- 6 -
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
-
Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Quarterly consolidated statement of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Net sales
279,595
343,772
Cost of sales
219,470
255,292
Gross profit
60,124
88,480
Selling, general and administrative expenses
59,161
65,742
Operating profit
963
22,737
Non-operating income
Interest income
340
542
Dividend income
155
55
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
49
76
method
Foreign exchange gains
596
432
Other
188
166
Total non-operating income
1,330
1,272
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,270
2,876
Other
114
72
Total non-operating expenses
1,384
2,949
Ordinary profit
909
21,060
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
118
345
Gain on sale of investment securities
4
1
Insurance claim income
-
60
Total extraordinary income
123
407
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
67
57
Impairment losses
-
29
Loss on sale of investment securities
0
-
Loss on valuation of investment securities
13
-
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
399
-
Loss on disaster
0
-
Business restructuring expenses
-
107
Other
91
-
Total extraordinary losses
572
194
Profit before income taxes
460
21,273
Income taxes - current
751
7,478
Income taxes - deferred
1,150
(2,792)
Total income taxes
1,902
4,686
Profit (loss)
(1,441)
16,587
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(15)
24
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(1,426)
16,562
- 7 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 04:46:16 UTC.