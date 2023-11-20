2. The year-on-year changes in operating profit and ordinary profit for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are 2,259.3% and 2,214.7%, respectively, and shown as "-" because they exceed 1,000%.

Notes: 1. At the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination, and the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (the "Company") uses operating profit before amortization of goodwill as a key management indicator.

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first six months

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Japan

Net sales in Japan were ¥92,887 million (up 15.6% year on year) as orders remained steady, components shortages have been abating, and the effects of price optimization are also starting to contribute. Segment profit was ¥3,133 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,500 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to the increase in net sales, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs and the impact of yen depreciation in the export business despite the persistent high-cost environment.

Segment profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥5,554 million (up 506.8% year on year).

Japan Six months ended Six months ended Change (Billions of yen) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 (Billions of yen) (%) Net sales 80.32 92.88 12.56 15.6 Operating profit before 0.91 5.55 4.63 506.8 amortization of goodwill (%) 1.1 6.0 Operating profit (loss) (1.50) 3.13 4.63 - (%) - 3.4

Overseas

Net sales in Overseas were ¥250,885 million (up 25.9% year on year) due to the expanded effects of price optimization in line with an increase in units sold in the Americas at a pace exceeding the plan, and the tailwind from the economic impact of yen depreciation. Segment profit was ¥19,603 million (up 695.7% year on year) due largely to the increase in net sales.

Segment profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥22,257 million (up 319.8% year on year).

Especially in the same period of the previous fiscal year in Overseas, price optimization had not been able to cover the higher costs in the inflationary environment post-COVID-19. Since then, the gradual elimination of components shortages has led to increased production, accelerated shipments, and net sales and segment profit in Overseas increased significantly.

Overseas Six months ended Six months ended Change (Billions of yen) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 (Billions of yen) (%) Net sales 199.27 250.88 51.61 25.9 Operating profit before 5.30 22.25 16.95 319.8 amortization of goodwill (%) 2.7 8.9 Operating profit 2.46 19.60 17.14 695.7 (%) 1.2 7.8

