November 6, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange

7105

https://www.logisnext.com/en/

Yuichi Mano, Representative Director and President

Hiroki Mochizuki, Division Head, General Manager, Corporate Finance and

Accounting Division, Corporate Finance and Accounting Headquarters

+81-75-951-7171

November 14, 2023

-

Yes (for analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Net sales

Operating profit

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

343,772

23.0

22,737

-

September 30, 2022

279,595

29.4

963

(38.3)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

21,060

-

16,562

-

909

(36.5)

(1,426)

-

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended September 30, 2023:

¥28,420 million

[160.2%]

For the six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥10,923 million

[771.1%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

155.31

154.81

September 30, 2022

(13.38)

-

Reference: Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

For the six months ended September 30, 2023:

¥27,811 million

[347.3%]

For the six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥6,217 million

[(1.4)%]

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (the "Company") uses operating profit before amortization of goodwill as a key management indicator.

Notes: 1. At the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination, and the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2022 reflect the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

2. The year-on-year changes in operating profit and ordinary profit for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are 2,259.3% and 2,214.7%, respectively, and shown as "-" because they exceed 1,000%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

519,898

103,404

19.8

March 31, 2023

475,432

76,027

15.9

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2023:

¥102,802 million

As of March 31, 2023:

¥75,455 million

Net assets per share

Yen

964.10

707.19

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

-

-

9.00

9.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

-

-

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

-

19.00

19.00

March 31, 2024

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes

Regarding revisions to the forecast of cash dividends, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 and Revisions to the Forecasts of Cash Dividends" (in Japanese only) announced today (November 6, 2023).

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ending

690,000

12.1

40,000

171.9

36,000

209.1

23,000

232.7

215.68

March 31, 2024

Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

Regarding revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full- Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 and Revisions to the Forecasts of Cash Dividends" (in Japanese only) announced today (November 6, 2023).

Reference: Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

¥50,000 million [100.0%]

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes

Excluded:

1 company (Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Marengo) Inc.)

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

106,712,013 shares

106,705,013 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

81,242 shares

7,216 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2023

Six months ended September 30, 2022

106,641,686 shares

106,644,083 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements
    The forward-looking statements, including the financial forecasts shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of future performance. Actual performance and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors. For matters related to the earnings forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first six months, (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" on page 4 of the attached material.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first six months

  1. Explanation of operating results
    The global economy in the six months ended September 30, 2023, has seen central banks in various countries maintain their monetary tightening measures in response to a persistently high level of inflation, although the increase in prices has been slowing, and with Russia's prolonged aggression in Ukraine showing no end in sight, economic growth is slowing down at a faster pace. Although the increase in transport costs caused by the rapid recovery phase out of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, inflation is driving not only higher labor costs but also higher costs in a wide range of areas including fuel and components. In Japan and overseas, this is having a growing impact.
    Against this backdrop, the domestic market for forklifts and other material handling equipment remained firm at pre-COVID-19 levels. Overseas, though demand in the Americas is on a downward trend as buyers take a wait-and-see approach due to a sense of economic slowdown, demand continues to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels, as it did in the previous fiscal year, due to stable logistics needs. On the other hand, Europe's economic stagnation has become prolonged, in part due to the impact of inflation, with demand slumping after shrinking from a temporary rebound. In addition, although Asia was relatively unaffected by the situation in Ukraine, the market has weakened slightly because of inflation and interest rate hikes. China was showing signs of recovery due to the lifting of the zero- COVID policy, but its economy then slowed due to deterioration in the real estate market, and the market for material handling equipment has not yet recovered to expected levels.
    At the Company, the major challenge of longer lead times due to delays in the supply of various components is gradually abating but high costs persist. Despite these circumstances, the Group as a whole secured sufficient orders. In addition, the Group worked on achieving production improvements by eliminating the components shortages in Japan and overseas, accelerating shipments. As a result, the effects of price optimization have effectively expanded. However, given the high levels of inflation and deteriorating conditions in the Middle East, the outlook for the global economy remains unclear and unpredictable.
    Under these circumstances, net sales for the period under review totaled ¥343,772 million (up 23.0% year on year).
    Profits were affected by high costs, but net sales increased due to contribution of the acceleration of shipments mostly in the Americas at a pace exceeding the plan and the expanded effect of price optimization, consequently operating profit was ¥22,737 million (up 2,259.3% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥21,060 million (up 2,214.7% year on year), and, with the decrease in tax expenses due to the reversal of valuation allowance, profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥16,562 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,426 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
    Operating profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥27,811 million (up 347.3% year on year), and the operating profit margin was 8.1% (up 5.9 percentage points year on year).

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

(Billions of yen)

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

(Billions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

279.59

343.77

64.17

23.0

Operating profit before

6.21

27.81

21.59

347.3

amortization of goodwill

(%)

2.2

8.1

Operating profit

0.96

22.73

21.77

2,259.3

(%)

0.3

6.6

Ordinary profit

0.9

21.06

20.15

2,214.7

(%)

0.3

6.1

Profit (loss) attributable to

(1.42)

16.56

17.98

-

owners of parent

(%)

-

4.8

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Japan

Net sales in Japan were ¥92,887 million (up 15.6% year on year) as orders remained steady, components shortages have been abating, and the effects of price optimization are also starting to contribute. Segment profit was ¥3,133 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,500 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to the increase in net sales, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs and the impact of yen depreciation in the export business despite the persistent high-cost environment.

Segment profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥5,554 million (up 506.8% year on year).

Japan

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

(Billions of yen)

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

(Billions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

80.32

92.88

12.56

15.6

Operating profit before

0.91

5.55

4.63

506.8

amortization of goodwill

(%)

1.1

6.0

Operating profit (loss)

(1.50)

3.13

4.63

-

(%)

-

3.4

Overseas

Net sales in Overseas were ¥250,885 million (up 25.9% year on year) due to the expanded effects of price optimization in line with an increase in units sold in the Americas at a pace exceeding the plan, and the tailwind from the economic impact of yen depreciation. Segment profit was ¥19,603 million (up 695.7% year on year) due largely to the increase in net sales.

Segment profit before amortization of goodwill was ¥22,257 million (up 319.8% year on year).

Especially in the same period of the previous fiscal year in Overseas, price optimization had not been able to cover the higher costs in the inflationary environment post-COVID-19. Since then, the gradual elimination of components shortages has led to increased production, accelerated shipments, and net sales and segment profit in Overseas increased significantly.

Overseas

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

(Billions of yen)

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

(Billions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

199.27

250.88

51.61

25.9

Operating profit before

5.30

22.25

16.95

319.8

amortization of goodwill

(%)

2.7

8.9

Operating profit

2.46

19.60

17.14

695.7

(%)

1.2

7.8

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

  1. Explanation of financial position
    As of September 30, 2023, total assets were ¥519,898 million, an increase of ¥44,466 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets increased by ¥25,681 million due to the impact of yen depreciation and an increase in inventories. Non-current assets increased by ¥18,784 million due to the impact of yen depreciation and an increase in machinery, equipment and vehicles.
    Total liabilities were ¥416,494 million, an increase of ¥17,088 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to an increase in foreign exchange translated amounts mainly from the impact of yen depreciation.
    Net assets, excluding share acquisition rights and non-controlling interests, were ¥102,802 million, an increase of ¥27,347 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors were an increase in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent and an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment.
  2. Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
    Regarding our consolidated earnings forecasts, based on our performance through the six months ended September 30, 2023, we have revised our full-year earnings forecasts and our forecasts of cash dividends. For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 and Revisions to the Forecasts of Cash Dividends" (in Japanese only) announced today (November 6, 2023).

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,245

18,001

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

101,148

106,479

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,507

2,207

Merchandise and finished goods

62,840

75,135

Work in process

14,805

13,950

Raw materials and supplies

30,646

33,634

Other

40,749

42,606

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,383)

(1,772)

Total current assets

264,561

290,242

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

21,803

22,666

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

72,685

87,674

Land

22,133

22,067

Leased assets, net

27,758

28,906

Other, net

4,551

4,737

Total property, plant and equipment

148,933

166,054

Intangible assets

Goodwill

25,473

23,143

Other

15,664

15,734

Total intangible assets

41,137

38,877

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

7,152

7,893

Other

13,698

16,869

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(50)

(39)

Total investments and other assets

20,800

24,724

Total non-current assets

210,871

229,655

Total assets

475,432

519,898

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

86,240

80,901

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

15

-

Short-term borrowings

51,344

55,293

Lease liabilities

7,199

7,669

Income taxes payable

3,313

4,193

Provision for bonuses

4,798

4,779

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

94

46

officers)

Provision for product warranties

4,215

4,400

Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and

75

75

associates

Other

51,411

56,164

Total current liabilities

208,709

213,523

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

124,281

127,135

Lease liabilities

20,332

20,968

Provision for product warranties

2,561

438

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

7

7

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

16,263

16,644

Other

27,248

37,775

Total non-current liabilities

190,695

202,970

Total liabilities

399,405

416,494

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,938

4,940

Capital surplus

34,775

34,785

Retained earnings

16,704

32,307

Treasury shares

(2)

(92)

Total shareholders' equity

56,415

71,940

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,387

2,521

Foreign currency translation adjustment

17,019

28,696

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(367)

(355)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

19,040

30,862

Share acquisition rights

277

272

Non-controlling interests

294

329

Total net assets

76,027

103,404

Total liabilities and net assets

475,432

519,898

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

  1. Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
    Quarterly consolidated statement of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Net sales

279,595

343,772

Cost of sales

219,470

255,292

Gross profit

60,124

88,480

Selling, general and administrative expenses

59,161

65,742

Operating profit

963

22,737

Non-operating income

Interest income

340

542

Dividend income

155

55

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

49

76

method

Foreign exchange gains

596

432

Other

188

166

Total non-operating income

1,330

1,272

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,270

2,876

Other

114

72

Total non-operating expenses

1,384

2,949

Ordinary profit

909

21,060

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

118

345

Gain on sale of investment securities

4

1

Insurance claim income

-

60

Total extraordinary income

123

407

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

67

57

Impairment losses

-

29

Loss on sale of investment securities

0

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

13

-

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

399

-

Loss on disaster

0

-

Business restructuring expenses

-

107

Other

91

-

Total extraordinary losses

572

194

Profit before income taxes

460

21,273

Income taxes - current

751

7,478

Income taxes - deferred

1,150

(2,792)

Total income taxes

1,902

4,686

Profit (loss)

(1,441)

16,587

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(15)

24

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(1,426)

16,562

