FY2023 Financial Results

(April 1 ,2023 to March 31,2024)

Broad-line provider of logistics equipment headquartered

in Kyoto, Japan.

L o g i s n e x t s o l u t i o n s a r e s u p p o r t i n g l o g i s t i c a l

o p e r a t i o n s t h r o u g h o u t t h e w o r l d .

May 29, 2024

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

FY2023

Summary of Financial Results

Takatoshi Uno

Director, Senior Executive Officer

CFO

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

1. Key Points in FY2023 Results

Forklift

Market

Conditions

Status of

Mitsubishi

Logisnext

  • The domestic market remained firm at pre-COVID-19 levels.
  • Overseas, demand immediately decreased in reaction to the temporary special demand after COVID-19, but is currently recovering.
  • Competition is intensifying due to the entry of Li-ion battery (LiB) equipped models from China.
  • All numerical targets specified in the previous "LS23" medium-term management plan were achieved and net sales and profits reached record levels.
  • Lengthening lead times were shortened to nearly appropriate levels through production improvements. The order backlog has not yet reached an appropriate level only in the U.S., where there was a 9-month backlog at the end of March 2024.

Performance

Overview

  • Net sales increased by 14.0% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas and the contribution of the impact of yen depreciation.
  • Operating profit before amortization of goodwill increased 111.5% YoY due to the contribution of accelerating shipments in the Americas and the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas.

Net Sales

701.7 B yen

YoY +14.0%

Operating Profit*

52.8 B yen

YoY +111.5%

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

27.5 B yen

YoY +298.0%

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill 3

2. Review of the "LS23" Medium-Term Plan

"Logisnext Solutions 2023" Medium-Term Management Plan (abbreviated "LS23")

Build up Business

Accelerate Growth

Resilience

Strategy

Further Develop

Global and

Regional Branding Strategies

Net sales of 500 billion yen

Operating profit* of 30 billion yen and operating profit margin* of 6%

(*before amortization of goodwill)

Capital adequacy ratio of 20% or more

  • Net sales already achieved in FY22.
  • Operating profit, operating profit margin, and capital adequacy ratio achieved in FY23.

Unit: Hundred million yen

Already

7,017

Achieved

6,154

Achieved

Net Sales

7.5%

4,654

Achieved

Achieved

Operating

4.1%

22.0%

Profit Margin

528

2.8%

Capital

15.6%

Operating Profit

15.9%

249

Adequacy

Ratio

130

FY2021

FY2022

"LS23"

FY2023

4

3. Financial Highlights

Unit: Hundred million yen

FY22

FY23

YoY Change

Net Sales

6,154.2

7,017.7

+863.4

+14.0

Operating Profit

249.9

528.7

+278.8

+111.5

(Before amortization of goodwill)

(4.1)

(7.5)

(Operating profit margin)

Amortization of

102.8

102.7

Goodwill

Operating Profit

147.0

426.0

+278.9

+189.6%

(Operating profit margin)

(2.4)

(6.1)

Ordinary Profit

116.4

374.7

+258.3

+221.8%

(Ordinary profit margin)

(1.9)

(5.3)

Profit Attributable to

69.1

275.2

+206.0

+298.0%

Owners of Parent

(1.1)

(3.9)

(Net income margin)

Capital Adequacy

15.9%

22.0%

Ratio

ROE

10.0%

28.6%

FX rates

USD

135.47 yen

144.62 yen

EUR

140.97 yen

156.80 yen

CNY

19.75 yen

20.14 yen

5

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

4. Business Results by Segment

Net Sales

  • Net sales increased by 14.0% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas.
  • The impact of yen depreciation was also a tailwind.

Unit:

Japan Overseas

FY23 Sales by Region

Hundred million yen

China&

8,000

Increased 7,017.7

6,154.2

Europe Asia

7,000

+863.4

6,000

(+14.0)

15.0

5.2

Japan

5,000

(16.8)

(6.4)

27.1

5,113.2

4,000

4,390.9

(28.7)

3,000

2,000

Americas

1,000

1,763.2

1,904.4

52.7

0

FY22

FY23

(48.1)

() = the same period last year

Operating Profit*

  • Operating profit increased by 111.5% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs, and the impact of yen depreciation.

Unit:

Japan Overseas

FY23 Operating Profit by Segment

Hundred million yen

600

Increased

528.7

Japan

500

+278.8

18.7

400

(+111.5)

249.9

429.7

(21.4)

300

Overseas

200

196.5

100

81.3%

53.4

99.0

(78.6)

0

* Operating profit before

FY22

FY23

amortization of goodwill

() = the same period last year

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

6

5. Net Sales by Region (including FX impacts)

Japan

(Unit: Hundred million yen)

Increased 1,904.4

2,000

1,763.2

+141.1

1,500

(+8.0)

975.5

960.0

1,000

500

803.2

928.8

0

FY22

FY23

1H

2H

Europe

(Unit: Hundred million yen)

FX impact

Increased

98.8

1,500

+18.6

1,052.6

1,033.9

(+1.8)

1,000

546.9543.1

500

486.9509.5

0

FY22

FY23

1H 2H

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

Americas

FX impact

(Unit: Hundred million yen)

234.0

Increased

3,698.6

4,000

2,960.7

+737.9

3,000

(+24.9)

1,887.7

2,000

1,652.3

1,000

1,308.4

1,810.9

0

FY22

FY23

1H

2H

China & Asia

FX impact

(Unit: Hundred million yen)

3.2

396.2

Decreased

361.9

400

-34.2

300

198.8

(-8.6)

173.5

200

100

197.3

188.4

0

FY22

FY23

1H

2H

7

6. Net Sales - FY2022 vs FY2023

Japan:

Net sales increased due to steady orders, the resolution of component shortages,

and the effects of price optimization.

  • Overseas: Net sales increased due to the expanded effects of price optimization in line with an increase in units sold in the Americas. In contrast, net sales decreased in Europe

and China & Asia regions due to worsening market conditions.

(Unit: Hundred million yen)

Americas

FX

Japan

+503.9

-80.1

-37.4

Europe

China &

impacts

+141.1

Asia

+336.0

7,017.7

6,154.2

Net Sales increased

by 863 (+14.0%)

FY22

FY23

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

8

7. Operating Profit* - FY2022 vs FY2023

  • Material costs remained high in Japan. Expenses increased due to inflationary effects, such as a rise in labor costs in response to wage increases.
  • Operating profit* increased 111.5% YoY due to the effects of price optimization, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs, and the impact of yen depreciation.

* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

(Unit: Hundred million yen)

FX Consolidation impacts, adjustments,

etc.etc.

Effects of

price optimization

Operating profit*

increased by 278 (+111.5%)

Amortization

of goodwill

Sales increase

and

Decrease in mix optimization

-102.8

transport

Increase in

costs

material costs

Amortization

of goodwill

Increase in

Including:

labor costs, etc.

Decrease in transport costs

+73.9

Increase in volume

-1.5

FY22

FY22

FY23

FY23

(before amortization

(before amortization

of goodwill)

of goodwill)

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

9

8. Consolidated Balance Sheet

  • Net assets increased due to an increase in retained earnings from net profit and an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment. The capital adequacy ratio improved to 22.0%, achieving the "LS23" target.

4,754

5,314

Assets

2,645

2,908

Assets

increased

2,108

by 560

2,406

FY22 End

FY23 End

Non-current assets

Current assets

4,754

5,314

Liabilities/ AssetsNet

by 413

1,173

Liabilities

increased

4,141

3,994

by 147

Net assets

increased

760

FY22 End

FY23 End

Net assets

Liabilities

© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

Item

FY22 End

FY23 End

Change

Current assets

2,645

2,908

+262

Property, plant and equipment

1,489

1,791

+302

Intangible assets

411

338

-73

Inv estments and

208

276

+68

other assets

Total non-current assets

2,108

2,406

+297

Total assets

4,754

5,314

+560

Current assets: Increased

Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in cash and deposits, an increase in inventory, etc.

Non-current assets: Increased

Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in property, plant and equipment, etc.

Item

FY22 End

FY23 End

Change

Current liabilities

2,087

2,133

+46

Non-current liabilities

1,906

2,007

+100

Total liabilities

3,994

4,141

+147

Total net assets

760

1,173

+413

Total liabilities and net assets

4,754

5,314

+560

Liabilities: Increased

Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in other financial liabilities, etc.

Net assets: Increased

Due to an increase in retained earnings and a larger foreign currency translation adjustment.

FY22 Q4-end rate: USD = 133.53 yen

EUR = 145.72 yen CNY = 19.42 yen 10

FY23 Q4-end rate: USD = 151.41 yen

EUR = 163.24 yen CNY = 20.83 yen

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:28:02 UTC.