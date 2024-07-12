© MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

Item FY22 End FY23 End Change Current assets 2,645 2,908 +262 Property, plant and equipment 1,489 1,791 +302 Intangible assets 411 338 -73 Inv estments and 208 276 +68 other assets Total non-current assets 2,108 2,406 +297 Total assets 4,754 5,314 +560

Current assets: Increased

Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in cash and deposits, an increase in inventory, etc.

Non-current assets: Increased

Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in property, plant and equipment, etc.

Item FY22 End FY23 End Change Current liabilities 2,087 2,133 +46 Non-current liabilities 1,906 2,007 +100 Total liabilities 3,994 4,141 +147 Total net assets 760 1,173 +413 Total liabilities and net assets 4,754 5,314 +560

Liabilities: Increased

Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in other financial liabilities, etc.

Net assets: Increased

Due to an increase in retained earnings and a larger foreign currency translation adjustment.