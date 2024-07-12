FY2023 Financial Results
(April 1 ,2023 to March 31,2024)
Broad-line provider of logistics equipment headquartered
in Kyoto, Japan.
L o g i s n e x t s o l u t i o n s a r e s u p p o r t i n g l o g i s t i c a l
o p e r a t i o n s t h r o u g h o u t t h e w o r l d .
May 29, 2024
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
FY2023
Summary of Financial Results
Takatoshi Uno
Director, Senior Executive Officer
CFO
1. Key Points in FY2023 Results
Forklift
Market
Conditions
Status of
Mitsubishi
Logisnext
- The domestic market remained firm at pre-COVID-19 levels.
- Overseas, demand immediately decreased in reaction to the temporary special demand after COVID-19, but is currently recovering.
- Competition is intensifying due to the entry of Li-ion battery (LiB) equipped models from China.
- All numerical targets specified in the previous "LS23" medium-term management plan were achieved and net sales and profits reached record levels.
- Lengthening lead times were shortened to nearly appropriate levels through production improvements. The order backlog has not yet reached an appropriate level only in the U.S., where there was a 9-month backlog at the end of March 2024.
Performance
Overview
- Net sales increased by 14.0% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas and the contribution of the impact of yen depreciation.
- Operating profit before amortization of goodwill increased 111.5% YoY due to the contribution of accelerating shipments in the Americas and the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas.
Net Sales
701.7 B yen
YoY +14.0%
Operating Profit*
52.8 B yen
YoY +111.5%
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
27.5 B yen
YoY +298.0%
* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill 3
2. Review of the "LS23" Medium-Term Plan
"Logisnext Solutions 2023" Medium-Term Management Plan (abbreviated "LS23")
Build up Business
Accelerate Growth
Resilience
Strategy
Further Develop
Global and
Regional Branding Strategies
Net sales of 500 billion yen
Operating profit* of 30 billion yen and operating profit margin* of 6%
(*before amortization of goodwill)
Capital adequacy ratio of 20% or more
- Net sales already achieved in FY22.
- Operating profit, operating profit margin, and capital adequacy ratio achieved in FY23.
Unit: Hundred million yen
Already
7,017
Achieved
6,154
Achieved
Net Sales
7.5%
4,654
Achieved
Achieved
Operating
4.1%
22.0%
Profit Margin
528
2.8%
Capital
15.6%
Operating Profit
15.9%
249
Adequacy
Ratio
130
FY2021
FY2022
"LS23"
FY2023
3. Financial Highlights
Unit: Hundred million yen
FY22
FY23
YoY Change
Net Sales
6,154.2
7,017.7
+863.4
+14.0％
Operating Profit
249.9
528.7
+278.8
+111.5％
(Before amortization of goodwill)
(4.1％)
(7.5％)
(Operating profit margin)
Amortization of
102.8
102.7
―
―
Goodwill
Operating Profit
147.0
426.0
+278.9
+189.6%
(Operating profit margin)
(2.4％)
(6.1％)
Ordinary Profit
116.4
374.7
+258.3
+221.8%
(Ordinary profit margin)
(1.9％)
(5.3％)
Profit Attributable to
69.1
275.2
+206.0
+298.0%
Owners of Parent
(1.1％)
(3.9％)
(Net income margin)
Capital Adequacy
15.9%
22.0%
Ratio
ROE
10.0%
28.6%
FX rates
USD
135.47 yen
144.62 yen
EUR
140.97 yen
156.80 yen
CNY
19.75 yen
20.14 yen
4. Business Results by Segment
Net Sales
- Net sales increased by 14.0% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas.
- The impact of yen depreciation was also a tailwind.
Unit:
Japan Overseas
FY23 Sales by Region
Hundred million yen
China&
8,000
Increased 7,017.7
6,154.2
Europe Asia
7,000
+863.4
6,000
(+14.0％)
15.0％
5.2％
Japan
5,000
(16.8％)
(6.4％)
27.1％
5,113.2
4,000
4,390.9
(28.7％)
3,000
2,000
Americas
1,000
1,763.2
1,904.4
52.7％
0
FY22
FY23
(48.1％)
() = the same period last year
Operating Profit*
- Operating profit increased by 111.5% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs, and the impact of yen depreciation.
Unit:
Japan Overseas
FY23 Operating Profit by Segment
Hundred million yen
600
Increased
528.7
Japan
500
+278.8
18.7％
400
(+111.5％)
249.9
429.7
(21.4％)
300
Overseas
200
196.5
100
81.3%
53.4
99.0
(78.6％)
0
* Operating profit before
FY22
FY23
amortization of goodwill
() = the same period last year
5. Net Sales by Region (including FX impacts)
Japan
(Unit: Hundred million yen)
Increased 1,904.4
2,000
1,763.2
+141.1
1,500
(+8.0％)
975.5
960.0
1,000
500
803.2
928.8
0
FY22
FY23
1H
2H
Europe
(Unit: Hundred million yen)
FX impact
Increased
98.8
1,500
+18.6
1,052.6
1,033.9
(+1.8％)
1,000
546.9543.1
500
486.9509.5
0
FY22
FY23
1H 2H
Americas
FX impact
(Unit: Hundred million yen)
234.0
Increased
3,698.6
4,000
2,960.7
+737.9
3,000
(+24.9％)
1,887.7
2,000
1,652.3
1,000
1,308.4
1,810.9
0
FY22
FY23
1H
2H
China & Asia
FX impact
(Unit: Hundred million yen)
3.2
396.2
Decreased
361.9
400
-34.2
300
198.8
(-8.6％)
173.5
200
100
197.3
188.4
0
FY22
FY23
1H
2H
6. Net Sales - FY2022 vs FY2023
◼ Japan:
Net sales increased due to steady orders, the resolution of component shortages,
and the effects of price optimization.
- Overseas: Net sales increased due to the expanded effects of price optimization in line with an increase in units sold in the Americas. In contrast, net sales decreased in Europe
and China & Asia regions due to worsening market conditions.
(Unit: Hundred million yen)
Americas
FX
Japan
+503.9
-80.1
-37.4
Europe
China &
impacts
+141.1
Asia
+336.0
7,017.7
6,154.2
Net Sales increased
by 863 (+14.0%)
FY22
FY23
7. Operating Profit* - FY2022 vs FY2023
- Material costs remained high in Japan. Expenses increased due to inflationary effects, such as a rise in labor costs in response to wage increases.
- Operating profit* increased 111.5% YoY due to the effects of price optimization, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs, and the impact of yen depreciation.
* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill
(Unit: Hundred million yen)
FX Consolidation impacts, adjustments,
etc.etc.
Effects of
price optimization
Operating profit*
increased by 278 (+111.5%)
Amortization
of goodwill
Sales increase
and
Decrease in mix optimization
-102.8
transport
Increase in
costs
material costs
Amortization
of goodwill
Increase in
Including:
labor costs, etc.
Decrease in transport costs
+73.9
Increase in volume
-1.5
FY22
FY22
FY23
FY23
(before amortization
(before amortization
of goodwill)
of goodwill)
8. Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Net assets increased due to an increase in retained earnings from net profit and an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment. The capital adequacy ratio improved to 22.0%, achieving the "LS23" target.
4,754
5,314
Assets
2,645
2,908
Assets
increased
2,108
by 560
2,406
FY22 End
FY23 End
Non-current assets
Current assets
4,754
5,314
Liabilities/ AssetsNet
by 413
1,173
Liabilities
increased
4,141
3,994
by 147
Net assets
increased
760
FY22 End
FY23 End
Net assets
Liabilities
(Unit: Hundred million JPY)
Item
FY22 End
FY23 End
Change
Current assets
2,645
2,908
+262
Property, plant and equipment
1,489
1,791
+302
Intangible assets
411
338
-73
Inv estments and
208
276
+68
other assets
Total non-current assets
2,108
2,406
+297
Total assets
4,754
5,314
+560
Current assets: Increased
Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in cash and deposits, an increase in inventory, etc.
Non-current assets: Increased
Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in property, plant and equipment, etc.
Item
FY22 End
FY23 End
Change
Current liabilities
2,087
2,133
+46
Non-current liabilities
1,906
2,007
+100
Total liabilities
3,994
4,141
+147
Total net assets
760
1,173
+413
Total liabilities and net assets
4,754
5,314
+560
Liabilities: Increased
Due to exchange rate conversion effects, an increase in other financial liabilities, etc.
Net assets: Increased
Due to an increase in retained earnings and a larger foreign currency translation adjustment.
FY22 Q4-end rate: USD = 133.53 yen
EUR = 145.72 yen CNY = 19.42 yen 10
FY23 Q4-end rate: USD = 151.41 yen
EUR = 163.24 yen CNY = 20.83 yen
