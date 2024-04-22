Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Logisnext
Integrated Report 2022
Contents
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Corporate
01
Value Creation
Strategy
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Data
Mitsubishi Logisnext
Integrated Report 2022
Chapter 1
Our Perspective on
Value Creation
01
- Contents
- Introduction
- Our Value Creation Model
- Advantage 1: Our Extensive Product Line
- Advantage 2: Our Robust Technological Platform
- Advantage 3: Our Global Network
- Financial Highlights
- Non-FinancialHighlights
Chapter 3
Value Creation in
Practice ..............20
- Special Feature I: Employing Advanced Technology to Enhance the Safety and Security of Logistics Equipment
- Special Feature II: Meeting the Need for Labor-saving Innovations in the Field with Proprietary Automation Technologies
- Special Feature III: Promoting Energy Efciency and Decarbonization with Environment-friendly Products
- Overview of Sales in Japan
- Overview of Sales Outside Japan
Chapter 2
Chapter 4
Our Value Creation
The Foundation of
Strategy ..............09
Our Value Creation ..............27
10.
Message from the President
28.
Environmental Policy and Environmental Action
13.
Medium-term Management Plan
Guidelines
14.
Message from the CFO
30.
Environmental Initiatives
16.
Message from the CTO
34.
Societal Initiatives
18.
Our Approach to Sustainability Management
40.
Governance Initiatives
44.
Board of Directors
46.
Messages from Our External Director
48.
ESG Summary of Activities
Corporate Data
56
57. Five-year Financial Summary
58. Chronology
60. Corporate Prole
Introduction
Logistics evolution for a changing world
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Corporate
02
Value Creation
Strategy
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Data
As a comprehensive manufacturer of logistics equipment, we provide forklift trucks, logistics systems, and port cargo handling systems. We support the logistics industry around the world by providing our customers with optimal logistics solutions in both hardware and software form.
Principles
Corporate Philosophy
Moving the world forward as the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions
Management Policy
We always behave
We promise the safety of
ethically as a good
Safety
people and our products is the
corporate citizen. Compliance
foundation of our success.
We preserve the global
Environment
environment and contribute to
ongoing development in local
communities.
We provide world-class
quality - it is a mindset and
Quality
expectation that guides all
of our business processes
and customer interactions. Customers
We respect the
individuality, creativity,
and initiative of all
employees, and empower
Employees
them to deliver on our
promises to our customers
and partners.
We form long-lasting partnerships with our customers by helping them solve their material handling challenges with our innovative products and services.
Technology
We apply leading edge technology to solve the next generation of logistics challenges.
ALESIS electric forklift
PLATTER Auto laser-guided AGF
ERSIS engine-powered forklift
Editorial Policy
The purpose of this report is to create opportunities for dialogue by communicating the Group's sustainable growth initiatives to a wide range of stakeholders.
Reporting Period
This report spans the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
- Some initiatives undertaken before and after this period are also reported.
Organizational Scope
This report covers Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., but some articles make reference to other group companies.
Reference Guidelines
This publication adheres to the Integrated Reporting Framework of the Value Reporting Foundation.
Cautionary Note on Future Prospects
The plans, strategies, earnings forecasts, and other forward-looking statements described in this report are based on currently available information and involve risks and uncertainties.
Note that actual results may differ signiﬁcantly from the company's forecasts due to changes in economic conditions, market trends, and other factors.
Our Value Creation Model
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Value Creation
Strategy
in Practice
Our Value Creation
As a comprehensive manufacturer of logistics equipment, we create value for society by providing solutions in the global logistics market
Corporate 03 Data
Global Logistics Challenges
Building
- sustainable logistics network
Small-lot,
segmented,
and accelerated delivery networks
Declining labor
pool in the
logistics industry
Inputs: Accumulated capital
Financial Capital
Total assets: 405.6 billion yen
Net assets: 63.7 billion yen
Human Capital
Number of employees (consolidated): 11,775
Intellectual Capital
Number of patents held In Japan: 942 Outside Japan: 293 R&D Expenditures 4.65 billion yen
Manufacturing Capital
Production bases In Japan: 6 plants Outside Japan: 8 plants in 6 countries
Social and
Related Capital
In Japan: More than 400 sales and service locations Outside Japan: Sold to more than 100 countries from 35 locations in 16 countries
Natural Capital
Water consumption (Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) 85,000 m3
Advantages
1
A broad product
line combining
hardware & software
Page 4
2
A technical platform derived from multiple manufacturers of logistics equipment
Page 5
3
A global network to monitor local needs around the world
Page 6
Business Operations
FY2021-23Medium-term
Management Plan
Logisnext SolutionS
2023
Growth Strategy Page 13
With an integrated system encompassing upstream and downstream operations, we can respond to issues arising in the global logistics market in a timely and agile manner.
Design &
Production
Quality
Sales
Service
Development
Assurance
A Foundation for Sustainable Growth
Environmental/Social/Governance
(ESG)
- Reducing environmental impacts and improving the social environment for sustainability
- Relationship with society (Customers, business partners, employees, local communities, and shareholders)
- Corporate governance, compliance, and risk management
Page 27
Outputs
In Japan
Sales volume: 29,000 units
Net sales: 173.95 billion yen Operating Prot:
1.54 billion yen Operating Prot before amortization of goodwill, etc.: 6.36 billion yen
Page 24
Outside Japan
Sales volume: 74,000 units
Net sales: 291.45 billion yen Operating Prot:
2.06 billion yen Operating Prot before amortization of goodwill, etc.: 6.66 billion yen
Page 25
Natural Capital
CO2 emissions
(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants)
13,877 tonnes
Outcomes
"Moving the world forward as
the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions"
Reducing the burden on workers with safe and secure logistics equipment
Contributing
labor-saving solutions
through automation
technology
Contributing to energy efﬁciency and reduced CO2 emissions with environment-friendly products
Contributing to achievement of the SDGs through our business operations
Page 18
Advantage 1: Our Extensive Product Line
Our Perspective on
Value Creation
A product line supporting all aspects of logistics by combining hardware and software
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 04 Data
Transportation
Storage
Management
We support the safe and efﬁcient transportation of a variety of materials and products in and between various locations, including indoor environments such as warehouses and low-temperature storage, and outdoor environments such as ports and in-between factories.
PLATTER
ALESIS
Electric counter-balanced forklift
EDiA
reach-type forklift
electric counter-balanced forklift
electric counter-balanced forklift
We contribute to not only the space efﬁciency, but also the time efﬁciency through work process improvement, such as location management based on the frequency of warehouse utilization, and the automation of routine operations.
By real-time monitoring of various data including product storage and forklift operational status, we enhance operational efﬁciency and safety.
PREMiA
Pallet trucks
ERSIS
MR4531-3
pallet trucks
engine-powered forklift
reach stacker
PLATTER Auto H type
Automated guided forklift
Mujin-car
Rubber-tired gantry crane
automated guided forklift
automated guided vehicle
LVS
CAS PACKforklift operation management system automated warehouse
L-SAS
Service-based troubleshooting system
Picker Ace order picker
ELEViA
lateral stacking truck
Advantage 2: Our Robust Technological Platform
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Value Creation
Strategy
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Our technological platform is derived from multiple logistics manufacturers that have created many "Japan ﬁrsts" and "world ﬁrsts"
Corporate 05 Data
Origins of
Our Advantages
Establishing a solid footing in the Japanese market
Brands for the
Brands for the
Japanese market
international market
Our Technological Advantage
Technology for automation and
1937-
Nippon
Yusoki Co.,
Ltd.
A
Japan
ﬁrst
1939
Electric forklift developed.
A
Japan
ﬁrst
1958
PLATTER stand-on electric reach forklift developed.
A
world
ﬁrst
1971
Automated guided forklift developed and introduced.
PLATTER
ALESIS
unmanned operation
ΣSynX autonomous and intelligent solutions
Environmental performance
1970-
Forklift
Division,
Mitsubishi
Heavy
Industries,
Ltd.
Focused on Europe and North America
A
world
2017-
ﬁrst
Mitsubishi Logisnext
2009
4- and 5-tonne hybrid forklifts
introduced.
PLATTER Auto
ERSIS
New rubber-tired gantry crane
Key components of our in-house group development
1949-
TCM Corporation
Advantages in large vehicles for handling specialized cargoes
A
Japan
ﬁrst
1949
Completed Japan's ﬁrst engine-powered forklift (certiﬁed in 2010 as an element of Japan's Mechanical Engineering Heritage by the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers).
2008
Hybrid transfer crane wins the second Japan Material Handling Grand Prize.
FX
D04EG E N GI N E
GK21/25 ENGINE
D IE S E L
GASOLINE/LPG
Environment-friendly clean engines, Models D04EG and GK21/25
Safety
Good Finder,
an AI-powered human detection system for large forklifts
Accumulated expertise in incorporating automotive technology and in-house engine innovations in product development
1957-
Nissan
Forklift
Co., Ltd.
1975
Nissan Motor starts production at the Murayama Plant (following a transfer from the Nissan Shatai Kyoto Plant).
A
world
ﬁrst
1986
Production and sales of H01 and H02 Series small engine vehicles with full ﬂoating cabs begins.
Transfer crane
Incorporating development and design innovations targeting enhanced functionality and ease of use
Advantage 3: Our Global Network
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Value Creation
Strategy
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Our global network identiﬁes the local logistics needs of countries around the world and responds with local production for local consumption
Corporate 06 Data
Japan
37.4%
Americas
Sales ratio
by segment
Outside
Europe
Japan
62.6%
Japan
APAC
Japan
12%
China
20%
2%
Orders
by region
China
Europe
45%
APAC
Americas
(incl. Middle East & Africa)
21%
Global Network and Regional Strategies
Japan A Stable and Secure Market
We have established a strong sales and service network that is positioned as a stable and secure market because it rests on a stable business base, with high reliability and high customer recognition of our products.
- Optimization of operations through reorganization of direct sales companies
- Expansion of AGF and other solutions businesses
Americas Our Most Important Markets
The markets of the Americas lead the world economy. In the Americas, where demand is high, we have built a strong sales and service network and have developed diverse alliances. We position these as the most important markets because they drive our international operations.
- Expanding our Americas sales with improved coverage through Equipment Depot Inc. and well aligned independent partner dealers
- Expanding our solutions business targeting logistics warehouses
Europe Maintenance & Information Markets
Europe is at the forefront of logistics. With our ability to develop products that meet customer needs, we emphasize steady growth as we pursue our global operations.
- Promoting the development of AGF and warehousing systems
- Expanding the territories of direct sales companies in major countries
APAC (Asia and the Paciﬁc) Markets with Potential
The Asia-Paciﬁc region is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the future due to the supply chain transition away from China. We will position ourselves to capture market growth in these promising markets.
- Strengthening our response to the supply chain transition away from China and toward the markets of the Asia-Paciﬁc
- Promoting a review of the sales systems and brands in each country
China
A Market Undergoing Strategic Restructuring
China's material handling equipment market is expanding rapidly. Amid the rise of local manufacturers who use low prices as a weapon, we will rebuild our sales network by reviewing our strategies.
- Restructuring our sales network, including direct lines
- Selling models that meet market needs and strengthening product support
Financial Highlights
Net Sales / Ratio of Outside Japan
Net Sales (Millions of yen) Ratio of Outside Japan (%)
465,406
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
Strategy
Operating Proﬁt / Operating Proﬁt Margin
Operating Proﬁt / Operating Proﬁt Margin
(Before amortization of goodwill, etc.)
Operating Proﬁt (Millions of yen)
Operating Proﬁt Margin (%)
Operating Proﬁt (Millions of yen)
Operating Proﬁt Margin (%)
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Corporate
07
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Data
Proﬁt Attributable to Owners of Parent /
Earnings per Share
Proﬁt Attributable to Owners of Parent (Millions of yen)
448,918
391,496
62.6
60.1
57.0
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
18,182
4.1
13,013
10,990
2.8
2.8
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
8,437
1.9
3,592
1,594
0.4
0.8
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Earnings per share (yen)
717
6.73
-25.19
-2,683
-50.63
-5,392
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Net sales were 465.4 billion yen as a result of the recovery of demand for forklifts, mainly in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales by segment in FY 2021 were 173.9 billion yen in Japan and 291.4 billion yen Outside Japan.
Despite the impact of soaring raw materials and shipping rates, sales increased and ﬁxed costs were contained, resulting in an operating proﬁt of 3.5 billion yen, for an operating proﬁt margin of 0.8%. Excluding the impact of goodwill amortization, operating proﬁt was 13.0 billion yen, for an operating proﬁt margin of 2.8%.
Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent was 0.7 billion yen and earnings per share were 6.73 yen due to an increase in operating proﬁt.
ROA/ROE (%)
ROA
ROE
.2
0.2
-0.7-1.5
-4.9
-8.9
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
ROA was 0.2% and ROE was 1.2% due to an increase in proﬁt attributable to owners of parent.
Capital Expenditure (Millions of yen)
27,084
26,710
18,128
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Our capital investments of 26.71 billion yen, or 29.94 billion yen on an acquisition book value basis, were calculated as follows: 9.733 billion yen was attributable to our business in Japan, mainly investments in forklift vehicles by sales subsidiaries for leasing and rental, while 20.207 billion yen was attributable to our business outside Japan, mainly investments in forklift vehicles by sales subsidiaries for leasing and rental as well as the purchase of machinery and equipment.
Interest-bearing Debt / Interest-bearing Debt Ratio
Interest-bearing debt (Millions of yen) Interest-bearing debt ratio (%)
183,267
182,695
188,182
49.2
50.3
46.4
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
In ﬁscal 2016, we took on a large amount of debt to acquire shares of UniCarriers Corporation, so interest-bearing debt remains high compared to the scale of our business. We intend to increase free cash ﬂow in order to improve our capital adequacy ratio as we continue to focus on strengthening our ﬁnancial base.
Non-ﬁnancial Highlights
Personnel
Number of Employees
Percentage employed outside Japan (%)
12,029
11,416
11,775
54.9
54.2
52.1
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
The company employed 5,391 in its businesses in Japan and 6,384 employees in its businesses outside Japan, for an international employee ratio of 54.2%. Compared to the numbers for the previous ﬁscal year, the number of employees in Japan decreased by 73, while the number of employees outside Japan increased by 432.
R&D Expenses (Millions of yen)
5,292
4,362
4,649
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Looking to our R&D activity for ﬁscal 2021 under our medium-term management plan, Logisnext SolutionS 2023, while maximizing the strengths of our Engineering Headquarters, we worked closely with our development bases outside Japan to launch new products onto the market as planned. R&D expenses by segment were 2,573 million yen for our business in Japan and 2,076 million yen for our business outside Japan.
Percentage of females in all positions and managerial positions
Percentage of employees who are female (%)
Percentage of managerial positions ﬁlled by female employees (%)
9.9
10.2
10.2
1.41.6 1.8
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
We remain focused on promoting diversity, which includes the active participation of our female employees. Under our Action Plan, which is related to Japan's Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, we have adopted a target of 3.4% for female managers and 20% for new female hires. We are committed to achieving these targets.
CO2 Emissions from Plants in Japan (Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) (tonnes-CO2)
14,780
13,877
12,650
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
In ﬁscal 2021, CO2 emissions totaled 3,231 tonnes-CO2 from the Kyoto Plant, 7,201 tonnes-CO2 from the Shiga Plant, and 3,445 tonnes-CO2 from the Azuchi Plant. CO2 emissions increased at all three plants due to increased production and higher emission factors.
Our Perspective on
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
Strategy
Number of Patents Held
Number of patents held in Japan
Number of patents held outside Japan
970*1
987*1
942*1
291*2
284*2
293*2
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
We have established a rewards system that motivates our employees to be inventive, and we are working to acquire intellectual property and enhance our intellectual creativity.
*1 Patents ﬁled by the Company in Japan and patents owned by the Company in Japan
*2 Patents ﬁled by the Company outside Japan and patents owned by the Company outside Japan (Patents ﬁled and held by group companies outside Japan are not included.)
Water Consumption at Plants in Japan
(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) (1,000 m3)
120
108
85
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
The amount of water consumed in ﬁscal 2021 increased at the Kyoto Plant due to increased production and the effects of water leaks; decreased signiﬁcantly at the Shiga Plant due to a reduction in the amount of water discharged from ﬁre prevention water tanks; and decreased at the Azuchi Plant due to a reduction in treated water resulting from the introduction of a sewage system.
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Corporate
08
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Data
Occupational Accidents (individual incidents occurring in the Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
2019
2020
2021
Accidents with
0
0
1
Kyoto Plant
lost time
Accidents without
0
0
0
lost time
Accidents with
0
1
0
Azuchi Plant
lost time
Accidents without
2
2
1
lost time
Accidents with
5
4
0
Shiga Plant
lost time
Accidents without
9
10
7
lost time
We remain focused on ensuring a safe and secure workplace environment in a multifaceted manner by adhering to our Group's safety credo: "Safety is the foundation of all that we do."
Our Value Creation Strategy
Chapter 2
Our Value
Creation
Strategy
The ALESIS is the rst integrated model introduced by Mitsubishi Logisnext. Integrating the strengths of the Group's four constituent companies, this forklift supports the future of logistics by setting a new standard for the Nichiyu Electric Forklift brand, the pioneer in electric forklifts.
Our Perspective on
Value Creation
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 09 Data
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 02:01:01 UTC.