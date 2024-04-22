Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Integrated Report 2022

  Contents
  Introduction
  Our Value Creation Model
  Advantage 1: Our Extensive Product Line
  Advantage 2: Our Robust Technological Platform
  Advantage 3: Our Global Network
  Financial Highlights
  Non-FinancialHighlights

Value Creation in

Practice ..............20

  Special Feature I: Employing Advanced Technology to Enhance the Safety and Security of Logistics Equipment
  Special Feature II: Meeting the Need for Labor-saving Innovations in the Field with Proprietary Automation Technologies
  Special Feature III: Promoting Energy Efciency and Decarbonization with Environment-friendly Products
  Overview of Sales in Japan
  Overview of Sales Outside Japan

Our Value Creation Strategy

The Foundation of Our Value Creation

Message from the President

Environmental Policy and Environmental Action Guidelines

Medium-term Management Plan

Guidelines

Message from the CFO

Environmental Initiatives

Message from the CTO

Societal Initiatives

Our Approach to Sustainability Management

Governance Initiatives

Board of Directors

Messages from Our External Director

ESG Summary of Activities

Five-year Financial Summary

Chronology

Corporate Prole

As a comprehensive manufacturer of logistics equipment, we provide forklift trucks, logistics systems, and port cargo handling systems. We support the logistics industry around the world by providing our customers with optimal logistics solutions in both hardware and software form.

Principles

Corporate Philosophy

Moving the world forward as the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions

Management Policy

We always behave

We promise the safety of

ethically as a good

Safety

people and our products is the

corporate citizen. Compliance

foundation of our success.

We preserve the global

Environment

environment and contribute to

ongoing development in local

communities.

We provide world-class

quality - it is a mindset and

Quality

expectation that guides all

of our business processes

and customer interactions. Customers

We respect the

individuality, creativity,

and initiative of all

employees, and empower

Employees

them to deliver on our

promises to our customers

and partners.

We form long-lasting partnerships with our customers by helping them solve their material handling challenges with our innovative products and services.

Technology

We apply leading edge technology to solve the next generation of logistics challenges.

ALESIS electric forklift

PLATTER Auto laser-guided AGF

ERSIS engine-powered forklift

Editorial Policy

The purpose of this report is to create opportunities for dialogue by communicating the Group's sustainable growth initiatives to a wide range of stakeholders.

Reporting Period

This report spans the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

  • Some initiatives undertaken before and after this period are also reported.

Organizational Scope

This report covers Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., but some articles make reference to other group companies.

Reference Guidelines

This publication adheres to the Integrated Reporting Framework of the Value Reporting Foundation.

Cautionary Note on Future Prospects

The plans, strategies, earnings forecasts, and other forward-looking statements described in this report are based on currently available information and involve risks and uncertainties.

Note that actual results may differ signiﬁcantly from the company's forecasts due to changes in economic conditions, market trends, and other factors.

Our Value Creation Model

Our Perspective on

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Value Creation

Strategy

in Practice

Our Value Creation

As a comprehensive manufacturer of logistics equipment, we create value for society by providing solutions in the global logistics market

Corporate 03 Data

Global Logistics Challenges

Building

  1. sustainable logistics network

Small-lot,

segmented,

and accelerated delivery networks

Declining labor

pool in the

logistics industry

Inputs: Accumulated capital

Financial Capital

Total assets: 405.6 billion yen

Net assets: 63.7 billion yen

Human Capital

Number of employees (consolidated): 11,775

Intellectual Capital

Number of patents held In Japan: 942 Outside Japan: 293 R&D Expenditures 4.65 billion yen

Manufacturing Capital

Production bases In Japan: 6 plants Outside Japan: 8 plants in 6 countries

Social and

Related Capital

In Japan: More than 400 sales and service locations Outside Japan: Sold to more than 100 countries from 35 locations in 16 countries

Natural Capital

Water consumption (Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) 85,000 m3

Advantages

1

A broad product

line combining

hardware & software

Page 4

2

A technical platform derived from multiple manufacturers of logistics equipment

Page 5

3

A global network to monitor local needs around the world

Page 6

Business Operations

FY2021-23Medium-term

Management Plan

Logisnext SolutionS

2023

Growth Strategy Page 13

With an integrated system encompassing upstream and downstream operations, we can respond to issues arising in the global logistics market in a timely and agile manner.

Design &

Production

Quality

Sales

Service

Development

Assurance

A Foundation for Sustainable Growth

Environmental/Social/Governance

(ESG)

  • Reducing environmental impacts and improving the social environment for sustainability
  • Relationship with society (Customers, business partners, employees, local communities, and shareholders)
  • Corporate governance, compliance, and risk management

Page 27

Outputs

In Japan

Sales volume: 29,000 units

Net sales: 173.95 billion yen Operating Prot:

1.54 billion yen Operating Prot before amortization of goodwill, etc.: 6.36 billion yen

Page 24

Outside Japan

Sales volume: 74,000 units

Net sales: 291.45 billion yen Operating Prot:

2.06 billion yen Operating Prot before amortization of goodwill, etc.: 6.66 billion yen

Page 25

Natural Capital

CO2 emissions

(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants)

13,877 tonnes

Outcomes

"Moving the world forward as

the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions"

Reducing the burden on workers with safe and secure logistics equipment

Contributing

labor-saving solutions

through automation

technology

Contributing to energy efﬁciency and reduced CO2 emissions with environment-friendly products

Contributing to achievement of the SDGs through our business operations

Page 18

Advantage 1: Our Extensive Product Line

Our Perspective on

Value Creation

A product line supporting all aspects of logistics by combining hardware and software

Our Value Creation

Strategy

Value Creation

in Practice

The Foundation of Our Value Creation

Corporate 04 Data

Transportation

Storage

Management

We support the safe and efﬁcient transportation of a variety of materials and products in and between various locations, including indoor environments such as warehouses and low-temperature storage, and outdoor environments such as ports and in-between factories.

PLATTER

ALESIS

Electric counter-balanced forklift

EDiA

reach-type forklift

electric counter-balanced forklift

electric counter-balanced forklift

We contribute to not only the space efﬁciency, but also the time efﬁciency through work process improvement, such as location management based on the frequency of warehouse utilization, and the automation of routine operations.

By real-time monitoring of various data including product storage and forklift operational status, we enhance operational efﬁciency and safety.

PREMiA

Pallet trucks

ERSIS

MR4531-3

pallet trucks

engine-powered forklift

reach stacker

PLATTER Auto H type

Automated guided forklift

Mujin-car

Rubber-tired gantry crane

automated guided forklift

automated guided vehicle

LVS

CAS PACKforklift operation management system automated warehouse

L-SAS

Service-based troubleshooting system

Picker Ace order picker

ELEViA

lateral stacking truck

Advantage 2: Our Robust Technological Platform

Our Perspective on

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Value Creation

Strategy

in Practice

Our Value Creation

Our technological platform is derived from multiple logistics manufacturers that have created many "Japan ﬁrsts" and "world ﬁrsts"

Corporate 05 Data

Origins of

Our Advantages

Establishing a solid footing in the Japanese market

Brands for the

Brands for the

Japanese market

international market

Our Technological Advantage

Technology for automation and

1937-

Nippon

Yusoki Co.,

Ltd.

A

Japan

ﬁrst

1939

Electric forklift developed.

A

Japan

ﬁrst

1958

PLATTER stand-on electric reach forklift developed.

A

world

ﬁrst

1971

Automated guided forklift developed and introduced.

PLATTER

ALESIS

unmanned operation

ΣSynX autonomous and intelligent solutions

Environmental performance

1970-

Forklift

Division,

Mitsubishi

Heavy

Industries,

Ltd.

Focused on Europe and North America

A

world

2017-

ﬁrst

Mitsubishi Logisnext

2009

4- and 5-tonne hybrid forklifts

introduced.

PLATTER Auto

ERSIS

New rubber-tired gantry crane

Key components of our in-house group development

1949-

TCM Corporation

Advantages in large vehicles for handling specialized cargoes

A

Japan

ﬁrst

1949

Completed Japan's ﬁrst engine-powered forklift (certiﬁed in 2010 as an element of Japan's Mechanical Engineering Heritage by the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers).

2008

Hybrid transfer crane wins the second Japan Material Handling Grand Prize.

FX

D04EG E N GI N E

GK21/25 ENGINE

D IE S E L

GASOLINE/LPG

Environment-friendly clean engines, Models D04EG and GK21/25

Safety

Good Finder,

an AI-powered human detection system for large forklifts

Accumulated expertise in incorporating automotive technology and in-house engine innovations in product development

1957-

Nissan

Forklift

Co., Ltd.

1975

Nissan Motor starts production at the Murayama Plant (following a transfer from the Nissan Shatai Kyoto Plant).

A

world

ﬁrst

1986

Production and sales of H01 and H02 Series small engine vehicles with full ﬂoating cabs begins.

Transfer crane

Incorporating development and design innovations targeting enhanced functionality and ease of use

Advantage 3: Our Global Network

Our Perspective on

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Value Creation

Strategy

in Practice

Our Value Creation

Our global network identiﬁes the local logistics needs of countries around the world and responds with local production for local consumption

Corporate 06 Data

Japan

37.4%

Americas

Sales ratio

by segment

Outside

Europe

Japan

62.6%

Japan

APAC

Japan

12%

China

20%

2%

Orders

by region

China

Europe

45%

APAC

Americas

(incl. Middle East & Africa)

21%

Global Network and Regional Strategies

Japan A Stable and Secure Market

We have established a strong sales and service network that is positioned as a stable and secure market because it rests on a stable business base, with high reliability and high customer recognition of our products.

  • Optimization of operations through reorganization of direct sales companies
  • Expansion of AGF and other solutions businesses

Americas Our Most Important Markets

The markets of the Americas lead the world economy. In the Americas, where demand is high, we have built a strong sales and service network and have developed diverse alliances. We position these as the most important markets because they drive our international operations.

  • Expanding our Americas sales with improved coverage through Equipment Depot Inc. and well aligned independent partner dealers
  • Expanding our solutions business targeting logistics warehouses

Europe Maintenance & Information Markets

Europe is at the forefront of logistics. With our ability to develop products that meet customer needs, we emphasize steady growth as we pursue our global operations.

  • Promoting the development of AGF and warehousing systems
  • Expanding the territories of direct sales companies in major countries

APAC (Asia and the Paciﬁc) Markets with Potential

The Asia-Paciﬁc region is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the future due to the supply chain transition away from China. We will position ourselves to capture market growth in these promising markets.

  • Strengthening our response to the supply chain transition away from China and toward the markets of the Asia-Paciﬁc
  • Promoting a review of the sales systems and brands in each country

China

A Market Undergoing Strategic Restructuring

China's material handling equipment market is expanding rapidly. Amid the rise of local manufacturers who use low prices as a weapon, we will rebuild our sales network by reviewing our strategies.

  • Restructuring our sales network, including direct lines
  • Selling models that meet market needs and strengthening product support

Financial Highlights

Net Sales / Ratio of Outside Japan

Net Sales (Millions of yen) Ratio of Outside Japan (%)

465,406

Our Perspective on

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategy

Operating Proﬁt / Operating Proﬁt Margin

Operating Proﬁt / Operating Proﬁt Margin

(Before amortization of goodwill, etc.)

Operating Proﬁt (Millions of yen)

Operating Proﬁt Margin (%)

Operating Proﬁt (Millions of yen)

Operating Proﬁt Margin (%)

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Corporate

07

in Practice

Our Value Creation

Data

Proﬁt Attributable to Owners of Parent /

Earnings per Share

Proﬁt Attributable to Owners of Parent (Millions of yen)

448,918

391,496

62.6

60.1

57.0

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

18,182

4.1

13,013

10,990

2.8

2.8

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

8,437

1.9

3,592

1,594

0.4

0.8

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Earnings per share (yen)

717

6.73

-25.19

-2,683

-50.63

-5,392

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Net sales were 465.4 billion yen as a result of the recovery of demand for forklifts, mainly in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales by segment in FY 2021 were 173.9 billion yen in Japan and 291.4 billion yen Outside Japan.

Despite the impact of soaring raw materials and shipping rates, sales increased and ﬁxed costs were contained, resulting in an operating proﬁt of 3.5 billion yen, for an operating proﬁt margin of 0.8%. Excluding the impact of goodwill amortization, operating proﬁt was 13.0 billion yen, for an operating proﬁt margin of 2.8%.

Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent was 0.7 billion yen and earnings per share were 6.73 yen due to an increase in operating proﬁt.

ROA/ROE (%)

ROA

ROE

.2

0.2

-0.7-1.5

-4.9

-8.9

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

ROA was 0.2% and ROE was 1.2% due to an increase in proﬁt attributable to owners of parent.

Capital Expenditure (Millions of yen)

27,084

26,710

18,128

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Our capital investments of 26.71 billion yen, or 29.94 billion yen on an acquisition book value basis, were calculated as follows: 9.733 billion yen was attributable to our business in Japan, mainly investments in forklift vehicles by sales subsidiaries for leasing and rental, while 20.207 billion yen was attributable to our business outside Japan, mainly investments in forklift vehicles by sales subsidiaries for leasing and rental as well as the purchase of machinery and equipment.

Interest-bearing Debt / Interest-bearing Debt Ratio

Interest-bearing debt (Millions of yen) Interest-bearing debt ratio (%)

183,267

182,695

188,182

49.2

50.3

46.4

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

In ﬁscal 2016, we took on a large amount of debt to acquire shares of UniCarriers Corporation, so interest-bearing debt remains high compared to the scale of our business. We intend to increase free cash ﬂow in order to improve our capital adequacy ratio as we continue to focus on strengthening our ﬁnancial base.

Non-ﬁnancial Highlights

Personnel

Number of Employees

Percentage employed outside Japan (%)

12,029

11,416

11,775

54.9

54.2

52.1

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

The company employed 5,391 in its businesses in Japan and 6,384 employees in its businesses outside Japan, for an international employee ratio of 54.2%. Compared to the numbers for the previous ﬁscal year, the number of employees in Japan decreased by 73, while the number of employees outside Japan increased by 432.

R&D Expenses (Millions of yen)

5,292

4,362

4,649

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Looking to our R&D activity for ﬁscal 2021 under our medium-term management plan, Logisnext SolutionS 2023, while maximizing the strengths of our Engineering Headquarters, we worked closely with our development bases outside Japan to launch new products onto the market as planned. R&D expenses by segment were 2,573 million yen for our business in Japan and 2,076 million yen for our business outside Japan.

Percentage of females in all positions and managerial positions

Percentage of employees who are female (%)

Percentage of managerial positions ﬁlled by female employees (%)

9.9

10.2

10.2

1.41.6 1.8

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

We remain focused on promoting diversity, which includes the active participation of our female employees. Under our Action Plan, which is related to Japan's Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, we have adopted a target of 3.4% for female managers and 20% for new female hires. We are committed to achieving these targets.

CO2 Emissions from Plants in Japan (Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) (tonnes-CO2)

14,780

13,877

12,650

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

In ﬁscal 2021, CO2 emissions totaled 3,231 tonnes-CO2 from the Kyoto Plant, 7,201 tonnes-CO2 from the Shiga Plant, and 3,445 tonnes-CO2 from the Azuchi Plant. CO2 emissions increased at all three plants due to increased production and higher emission factors.

Our Perspective on

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategy

Number of Patents Held

Number of patents held in Japan

Number of patents held outside Japan

970*1

987*1

942*1

291*2

284*2

293*2

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

We have established a rewards system that motivates our employees to be inventive, and we are working to acquire intellectual property and enhance our intellectual creativity.

*1 Patents ﬁled by the Company in Japan and patents owned by the Company in Japan

*2 Patents ﬁled by the Company outside Japan and patents owned by the Company outside Japan (Patents ﬁled and held by group companies outside Japan are not included.)

Water Consumption at Plants in Japan

(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) (1,000 m3)

120

108

85

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

The amount of water consumed in ﬁscal 2021 increased at the Kyoto Plant due to increased production and the effects of water leaks; decreased signiﬁcantly at the Shiga Plant due to a reduction in the amount of water discharged from ﬁre prevention water tanks; and decreased at the Azuchi Plant due to a reduction in treated water resulting from the introduction of a sewage system.

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Corporate

08

in Practice

Our Value Creation

Data

Occupational Accidents (individual incidents occurring in the Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

2019

2020

2021

Accidents with

0

0

1

Kyoto Plant

lost time

Accidents without

0

0

0

lost time

Accidents with

0

1

0

Azuchi Plant

lost time

Accidents without

2

2

1

lost time

Accidents with

5

4

0

Shiga Plant

lost time

Accidents without

9

10

7

lost time

We remain focused on ensuring a safe and secure workplace environment in a multifaceted manner by adhering to our Group's safety credo: "Safety is the foundation of all that we do."

Our Value Creation Strategy

Chapter 2

Our Value

Creation

Strategy

The ALESIS is the rst integrated model introduced by Mitsubishi Logisnext. Integrating the strengths of the Group's four constituent companies, this forklift supports the future of logistics by setting a new standard for the Nichiyu Electric Forklift brand, the pioneer in electric forklifts.

Our Perspective on

Value Creation

Our Value Creation

Strategy

Value Creation

in Practice

The Foundation of Our Value Creation

Corporate 09 Data

