Global Network and Regional Strategies

Japan A Stable and Secure Market

We have established a strong sales and service network that is positioned as a stable and secure market because it rests on a stable business base, with high reliability and high customer recognition of our products.

Optimization of operations through reorganization of direct sales companies

Expansion of AGF and other solutions businesses

Americas Our Most Important Markets

The markets of the Americas lead the world economy. In the Americas, where demand is high, we have built a strong sales and service network and have developed diverse alliances. We position these as the most important markets because they drive our international operations.

Expanding our Americas sales with improved coverage through Equipment Depot Inc. and well aligned independent partner dealers

Expanding our solutions business targeting logistics warehouses

Europe Maintenance & Information Markets

Europe is at the forefront of logistics. With our ability to develop products that meet customer needs, we emphasize steady growth as we pursue our global operations.

Promoting the development of AGF and warehousing systems

Expanding the territories of direct sales companies in major countries

APAC (Asia and the Paciﬁc) Markets with Potential

The Asia-Paciﬁc region is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the future due to the supply chain transition away from China. We will position ourselves to capture market growth in these promising markets.

Strengthening our response to the supply chain transition away from China and toward the markets of the Asia-Paciﬁc

Asia-Paciﬁc Promoting a review of the sales systems and brands in each country

China A Market Undergoing Strategic Restructuring

China's material handling equipment market is expanding rapidly. Amid the rise of local manufacturers who use low prices as a weapon, we will rebuild our sales network by reviewing our strategies.