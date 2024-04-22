Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Integrated Report 2023
Introduction / Contents
Our Value
Creation Story
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of
Corporate
01
Our Value Creation
Data
Our Purpose
We positively impact the lives of people around the world by demonstrating a pioneering spirit and using emerging technologies to deliver safe, automated and decarbonized logistics solutions.
In December 2022, to clarify the significance of our presence in the logistics industry, we reiterated our purpose by presenting it in new terms.
As a comprehensive manufacturer of logistics equipment that contributes solutions to societal issues through our business, we remain committed to devising optimal solutions to the logistics challenges faced by our customers around the world.
Table of Contents
Chapter. 1
Our Value Creation Story ....01
01. Introduction / Contents
- Corporate Philosophy / Management Policy
- Our Value Creation Model
- Advantage 1: Our Robust Technological Platform
- Advantage 2: Our Extensive Product Line
- Advantage 3: Our Global Network
- Financial Highlights
- Non-FinancialHighlights
Chapter. 2
Our Value Creation
Strategy ........................................................09
- Establishment of "Vision 2035"
- Message from the President
- Overview and Progress of Medium-Term Business Plan "LS2023"
- Our Approach to Sustainability Management
- Special Feature 1: Contributing to Workstyle Reforms at Logistics Sites
- Special Feature 2: Initiatives to Enhance Job Satisfaction
- Message from the CFO
Chapter. 3
Value Creation in Practice.....23
24. Message from the Head of the Engineering Headquarters
26. Message from the Head of the Administration Headquarters
- Overview of Sales in Japan
- Overview of Sales Outside Japan
Chapter. 4
The Foundation
of Our Value Creation
...............31
- Environmental Initiatives
- Societal Initiatives
- Governance Initiatives
- Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members
- Message from Our External Director
- ESG Summary of Activities
Chapter. 5
Corporate Data
..................................60
- Five-yearFinancial Summary
- Chronology
64. Corporate Profile / Network
Corporate Philosophy / Management Policy
Corporate Philosophy
Our Value
Creation Story
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 02 Data
Moving the world forward as the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions
Management Policy
We always behave
We promise the safety of
ethically as a good
Safety
people and our products is the
corporate citizen. Compliance
foundation of our success.
We preserve the global
Environment
environment and contribute to
ongoing development in local
communities.
We provide world-class
quality - it is a mindset and
Quality
expectation that guides all
of our business processes
and customer interactions. Customers
We respect the
individuality, creativity,
and initiative of all
employees, and empower
Employees
them to deliver on our
promises to our customers
and partners.
We form long-lasting partnerships with our customers by helping them solve their material handling challenges with our innovative products and services.
Technology
We apply leading edge technology to solve the next generation of logistics challenges.
Our Value Creation Model
Our Value
Creation Story
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 03 Data
As a comprehensive manufacturer of material handling equipment, we create value for society by providing solutions in the global logistics market.
Inputs : Accumulated capital
Advantages
Business Operations
Outputs
Outcomes
Global Logistics Challenges
Building a
sustainable
logistics network
Small-lot,
segmented, and
accelerated
delivery networks
Declining labor
pool in the
logistics industry
Financial Capital
Total assets: 475.4 billion yen
Net assets: 76.0 billion yen
Human Capital
Number of employees (consolidated): 12,056
Intellectual Capital
Number of patents held In Japan: 920 Outside Japan: 269
R&D Expenditures 5.04 billion yen
Manufacturing Capital
Production bases In Japan: 6 plants Outside Japan: 8 plants in 6 countries
Social and Related Capital
In Japan: Approximately 400 sales and service locations Outside Japan: Sold to more than 100 countries from 39 locations in 15 countries
Natural Capital
Water consumption (Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) 88,000 m3
1
- technological platform derived from
multiple manufacturers
of material handling equipment
Page 04
2
A broad product
line combining
hardware & software
Page 05
3
An extensive
network to identify local needs around the world
Page 06
FY2021-23Medium-Term
Business Plan
Logisnext SolutionS
2023
Growth Strategy Page 15
With an integrated system encompassing upstream and downstream operations, we can respond to issues arising in the global logistics market in a timely and agile manner.
Design &
Production
Quality
Sales
Service
Development
Assurance
A Foundation for Sustainable Growth
Environmental/Social/Governance
(ESG)
- Reducing environmental impacts and improving the social environment for sustainability
- Relationship with society (customers, business partners, employees, local communities, and shareholders)
- Corporate governance, compliance, and
risk management
In Japan
Sales volume: 26,000 units
Net sales: 176.32 billion yen Operating profit: 0.51 billion yen Operating profit before amortization of goodwill, etc.:
5.34 billion yen
Page 28
Outside Japan
Sales volume: 86,000 units
Net sales: 439.09 billion yen Operating profit: 14.2 billion yen Operating profit before amortization of goodwill, etc.:
19.65 billion yen
Page 29
Natural Capital
CO2 emissions
(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants)
12,144 tonnes
Provide additional
assistance options to help
operators perform their material handling tasks
Contributing labor-saving
solutions through
automation technology
Contributing to energy efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions with environment-friendly products
Contributing to achievement of the SDGs through our business operations
Page 16
Our Purpose
We positively impact the lives of people around the world by demonstrating a pioneering spirit and using emerging
technologies to deliver safe, automated and decarbonized logistics solutions.
Advantage 1: Our Robust Technological Platform
Our Value
Creation Story
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 04 Data
Our technological platform is derived from multiple material handling equipment manufacturers that have created many "Japan firsts" and "world firsts."
Origins of
Our Advantages
Establishing a solid footing in the Japanese market
Brands for the
Brands for the
Japanese market
international market
Our Technological Advantage
Technology for automation and
1937-
Nippon
Yusoki Co.,
Ltd.
A
Japan
first
1939
Electric forklift developed.
A
Japan
first
1958
PLATTER stand-on electric reach forklift developed.
A
world
first
1971
Automated guided forklift developed and introduced.
PLATTER
unmanned operation
ΣSynX autonomous and intelligent solutions
Environmental performance
1970-
Forklift
Division,
Mitsubishi
Heavy
Industries,
Ltd.
Focused on Europe and North America
A
world
2017-
first
2009
Mitsubishi Logisnext
4- and 5-tonne hybrid forklifts
introduced.
PLATTER Auto
ERSIS
New rubber-tired gantry crane
Key components of our in-house group development
1949-
TCM Corporation
Advantages in large vehicles for handling specialized cargoes
A
Japan
first
1949
Completed Japan's first engine-powered forklift (certified in 2010 as an element of Japan's Mechanical Engineering Heritage by the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers).
2008
Hybrid transfer crane wins the second Japan Material Handling Grand Prize.
FX
D04EG E N GI N E
GK21/25 ENGINE
D IE S E L
GASOLINE/LPG
Environment-friendly clean engines, Models D04EG and GK21/25
Safety
Good Finder,
an AI-powered human detection system for large forklifts
Accumulated expertise in incorporating automotive technology and in-house engine innovations in product development
1957-
Nissan
Forklift
Co., Ltd.
1975
Nissan Motor starts production at the Murayama Plant (following a transfer from the Nissan Shatai Kyoto Plant).
A
world
first
1986
Production and sales of H01 and H02 Series small engine vehicles with full floating cabs begins.
Transfer crane
Incorporating development and design innovations targeting enhanced functionality and ease of use
Advantage 2: Our Extensive Product Line
Our Value
Our Value Creation
Creation Story
Strategy
An extensive product line supporting
all aspects of logistics by combining hardware and software
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 05 Data
Transportation
Storage
Management
We support the safe and efficient transportation of a variety of materials and products in and between various locations, including indoor environments such as warehouses and low-temperature storage, and outdoor environments such as ports and in-between factories.
We contribute to not only the space efficiency, but also the time efficiency through work process improvement, such as location management based on the frequency of warehouse utilization, and the automation of routine operations.
By real-time monitoring of various data including product storage and forklift operational status, we enhance operational efficiency and performance.
Reach-type forklift
Reach Stacker
Automated warehouse
LVS
Forklift operation management system
L-SAS
Service-based troubleshooting system
Automated guided vehicle
Rubber-tired gantry crane
Order picker
Lateral stacking truck
Advantage 3: Our Global Network
Our Value
Creation Story
Our Value Creation
Strategy
Value Creation
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 06 Data
Our global network identifies the local logistics needs of countries around the world and responds with local production for local consumption.
Global Network and Regional Strategies
Japan
A Stable and Secure Market
We have established a strong sales and service network that is positioned as a
Japan
Americas
stable and secure market because it rests on a stable business base, with high
reliability and high customer recognition of our products.
28.7%
• Focusing on resolving delays in forklift truck shipments due to parts shortages in fiscal
2022
Sales ratio
• Pursuing joint development of the logistics solutions business in collaboration with
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and other companies
by segment
Americas
Our Most Important Markets
●
● ● ●
● ●
Europe
demand is high, we have built a strong sales and service network and have
●
The markets of the Americas lead the world economy. In the Americas, where
developed diverse alliances. We position these as the most important markets
because they drive our international operations.
Outside Japan
Japan
●
• Strengthening the EQ Solutions and rental business of Equipment Depot
●
●
●
• Investing in strong independent and direct distribution channels
71.3%
●
●●●
• Accommodating the rapidly growing demand for automation
Europe
Maintenance & Information Markets
APAC
Japan
12%
●
24%
●
China
●
2%
● ●
●
●●
Orders
●
by region
China
Europe
Americas
APAC
46%
(incl. Middle East ＆ Africa)
16%
Europe is at the forefront of logistics. With our ability to develop products that meet customer needs, we emphasize steady growth as we pursue our global operations.
- Pursuing increased market share by promoting sales of new models introduced in fiscal 2022
- Differentiating our product offerings through mixed-fleet solutions (forklifts and AGVs) for markets where advances in decarbonization and automation are in demand
APAC (Asia and the Pacific)
Markets with Potential
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the future due to the supply chain transition away from China. We will position ourselves to capture market growth in these promising markets.
• Promoting production and shipping while focusing on standardization of lead times
China
A Market Undergoing Strategic Restructuring
China's material handling equipment market is expanding rapidly. Amid the rise of local manufacturers who use low prices as a weapon, we will rebuild our sales network by reviewing our strategies.
- Capturing demand for alternatives to engine-powered forklifts by expanding sales of small electric forklifts in markets where the adoption of electric forklifts is accelerating due to emissions regulations
Financial Highlights
Our Value
Our Value Creation
Creation Story
Strategy
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Corporate
07
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Data
Net Sales / Ratio of Outside Japan
Net sales (millions of yen)
Ratio of outside Japan (%)
615,421
448,381
448,918
465,406
71.3
391,496
60.1
62.6
59.1
57.0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
（FY）
Operating Proﬁt / Operating Proﬁt Margin
(Before amortization of goodwill)
Operating proﬁt (millions of yen)
Operating proﬁt margin (%)
4.9
24,995
21,981
18,182
4.1
4.1
13,013
10,990
2.8
2.8
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
（FY）
Operating Proﬁt / Operating Proﬁt Margin
(After amortization of goodwill)
Operating proﬁt (millions of yen)
Operating proﬁt margin (%)
2.9
14,709
13,156
2.4
1.8
8,288
3,592
1,594
0.8
0.4
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
（FY）
Proﬁt Attributable to Owners of Parent /
Earnings per Share
Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen) Earnings per share (yen)
7,077
6,913
66.48
64.82
717
6.73
-25.19
-50.63
-2,683
-5,392
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 （FY）
Sales outside Japan amounted to 439.095 billion yen due to increased unit sales in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, as well as tailwinds from the yen's depreciation. Moreover, consolidated sales reached a record high.
Despite the impact of soaring raw material and transportation costs, operating profit and operating profit before amortization of goodwill reached record highs due to increased sales and the significant contribution of price optimization.
Profit attributable to owners of parent was 6.913 billion yen and earnings per share were 64.82 yen due to an increase in operating profit.
ROA/ROE (%)
ROA ROE
11.2
10.0
1.9
-0.7
1.2
1.6
-1.5
0.2
-4.9
-8.9
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022（FY）
Capital Expenditure (millions of yen)
45,698
27,084
26,710
17,844
18,128
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
（FY）
Interest-bearing Debt / Interest-bearing Debt Ratio
Interest-bearing debt (millions of yen)
Interest-bearing debt ratio (%)
229,665
183,627
182,695
188,182
167,424
50.3
49.2
48.3
45.5
46.4
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
（FY）
Capital Adequacy Ratio (%)
18.0
15.1
15.6
15.9
14.7
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 （FY）
ROA was 1.6% and ROE was 10.0% due to an increase in profit attributable to owners of parent.
Our capital expenditures were 45.698 billion yen. Our book value investments consisted of the following: 9.547 billion yen was attributable to our business in Japan, mainly investments in forklift vehicles by sales subsidiaries for leasing and rental, while 62.371 billion yen was attributable to our business outside Japan, mainly investments in forklift vehicles by sales subsidiaries for leasing and rental as well as the purchase of machinery and equipment.
In fiscal 2016, we took on a large amount of debt to acquire shares of UniCarriers Corporation, so interest-bearing debt remains high compared to the scale of our business. We intend to increase free cash flow in order to improve our capital adequacy ratio as we continue to focus on strengthening our financial base.
Non-Financial Highlights
Our Value
Our Value Creation
Creation Story
Strategy
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Corporate
08
in Practice
Our Value Creation
Data
Personnel
Number of employees
Percentage employed outside Japan (%)
12,056
10,689
12,029
11,416
11,775
56.6
54.2
54.9
52.1
48.6
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
The company employed 5,234 in its businesses in Japan and 6,822 employees in its businesses outside Japan, indicating that 56.6% are employed outside Japan.
Percentage of Female Hires (Recent University Graduates) and Female Managers
Percentage of female hires (recent university graduates; %) Percentage of managerial positions ﬁlled by female employees (%)
50.0
26.0
21.0
17.0 13.0
1.4
1.4
1.7
2.6
3.0
2019 ＊
2020＊
2021＊
2022 ＊
2023 ＊(FY)
We remain focused on promoting diversity, which includes the active participation of our female employees. Under our Action Plan, which is related to Japan's Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, we have adopted a target of at least 3.4% for female managers and at least 20% for new female hires. We are committed to achieving these targets.
*As of April 1
Percentage of Employees with Disabilities (%)
2.44
2.37
2.33
2.33
2.02
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
We are focused on creating a workplace in which individuals, regardless of their disability, can play an active role in accordance with their wishes and abilities.
Occurrence of Occupational Accidents
Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Accidents with
1
5
5
1
0
Mitsubishi
lost time
Logisnext
Accidents without
17
11
12
8
21
lost time
Accidents with
*-
1
0
1
0
lost time
Our affiliates
Accidents without
*-
7
9
6
6
lost time
Accidents with
9
12
12
14
18
Direct sales
lost time
companies in
Japan
Accidents without
41
26
47
39
32
lost time
Production
More than
*-
56
bases outside
accidents without
33
34
46
Japan
lost time
- Data related to our affiliates and our production bases outside Japan have been collected only since fiscal 2019.
We remain focused on ensuring a safe and secure workplace environment in a multifaceted manner by adhering to our Group's safety credo: "Safety is the foundation of all that we do."
Number of Patents Held
Number of patents held in Japan
Number of patents held outside Japan
1,105 ＊1
970 ＊1
987 ＊1
942 ＊1
920 ＊1
277 ＊2 291 ＊2 284 ＊2 293 ＊2 269 ＊2
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
We have established a rewards system that motivates our employees to be inventive, and we are working to acquire intellectual property and enhance our intellectual creativity.
*1 Patents filed by the company in Japan and patents owned by the company in Japan
*2 Patents filed by the company outside Japan and patents owned by the company outside Japan (Patents filed and held by group companies outside Japan are not included.)
R&D Expenses (millions of yen)
5,528
5,292
5,040
4,649
4,362
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
Looking to our R&D activity for fiscal 2022 under our medium-term business plan, Logisnext SolutionS 2023, while maximizing the strengths of our Engineering Headquarters, we worked closely with our development bases outside Japan to launch new products onto the market as planned. R&D expenses by segment were 3,076 million yen for our business in Japan and 1,963 million yen for our business outside Japan.
CO2 Emissions from Plants in Japan
(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) (tonnes-CO2)
15,488
14,780
13,877
12,650
12,144
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
In fiscal 2022, CO2 emissions were 2,540 tonnes-CO2 from the Kyoto Plant, 6,461 tonnes-CO2 from the Shiga Plant, and 3,143 tonnes-CO2 from the Azuchi Plant, with all three plants posting a slight decrease in CO2 emissions compared to the previous year.
Water Consumption at Plants in Japan
(Kyoto, Shiga, and Azuchi Plants) (1,000 m3)
123
120
108
85
88
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
In fiscal 2022, water consumption decreased at the Kyoto Plant due to a decrease in production; increased at the Shiga Plant due to an increase in production; and increased slightly at the Azuchi Plant due to an increase in production.
Our Value Creation Strategy
Chapter. 2
Our Value
Creation
Strategy
The EDiA XL is a mid-sized electric forklift launched in the European and Americas market. Ample cargo- handling, acceleration, and slope-climbing capabilities make this model an ideal choice for usage environments typically served by engine forklifts. It also contributes to the emergence of a society committed to decarbonization. Its modern design and excellent performance enabled us to win the Red Dot Design Award 2023.
Our Value
Creation Story
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
Strategy
in Practice
The Foundation of Our Value Creation
Corporate 09 Data
