Our Purpose

We positively impact the lives of people around the world by demonstrating a pioneering spirit and using emerging technologies to deliver safe, automated and decarbonized logistics solutions.

In December 2022, to clarify the significance of our presence in the logistics industry, we reiterated our purpose by presenting it in new terms.

As a comprehensive manufacturer of logistics equipment that contributes solutions to societal issues through our business, we remain committed to devising optimal solutions to the logistics challenges faced by our customers around the world.