Mitsubishi Logistics Integrated Report is available for download in PDF format.

Integrated Report 2023
Download all[PDF:5.65MB]

(Extended version and Reference table for GRI guideline are included.)

Contents
  • Introduction
    Editorial Policy, Tool Map, and Contents / History of Value Creation / At a Glance
  • Vision and Strategy
    Top Message / Message from the Accounting Officer / Value Creation Process / Introduction of Businesses / MLC2030 Vision/Management Plan
  • Initiatives for Each of the Six Key Themes
  • Providing Customer-Oriented High-Value-Added and High-Quality Services
  • Crisis Management Countermeasures Underpinning Safety and Security
  • Value-Creation Infrastructure
    Dialogue with Outside Directors / Organizational Governance (Corporate Governance) / Introduction of Officers / Risk Management / Initiatives for Maintaining and Strengthening the Compliance System / Initiatives for Improving Compliance Awareness/Initiatives for Communication with Stakeholders

Financial Summary / Company Profile and Stock-Related Information

Extended version
Extended version (data collection)[PDF:85.9KB]
Reference table for GRI guideline
Reference table for GRI guideline[PDF:262KB]
