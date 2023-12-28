Official MITSUBISHI LOGISTICS CORPORATION press release
Mitsubishi Logistics : Integrated Report 2023 English-language edition was posted
December 27, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
Share
Mitsubishi Logistics Integrated Report is available for download in PDF format.
Integrated Report 2023
Download all[PDF:5.65MB]
(Extended version and Reference table for GRI guideline are included.)
Contents
Introduction
Editorial Policy, Tool Map, and Contents / History of Value Creation / At a Glance
Vision and Strategy
Top Message / Message from the Accounting Officer / Value Creation Process / Introduction of Businesses / MLC2030 Vision/Management Plan
Initiatives for Each of the Six Key Themes
Providing Customer-Oriented High-Value-Added and High-Quality Services
Crisis Management Countermeasures Underpinning Safety and Security
Value-Creation Infrastructure
Dialogue with Outside Directors / Organizational Governance (Corporate Governance) / Introduction of Officers / Risk Management / Initiatives for Maintaining and Strengthening the Compliance System / Initiatives for Improving Compliance Awareness/Initiatives for Communication with Stakeholders
Financial Summary / Company Profile and Stock-Related Information
Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 04:14:37 UTC.
Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation specializes in logistics services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- logistics services (83.4%) : warehousing, transportation, freight handling, port services, etc.;
- development and promotion of real estate assets (16.6%).
Japan accounts for 84% of net sales.