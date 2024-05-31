Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("MMC") has been working on the expansion of its plant in Valencia, Spain, which was completed as originally planned and started operations in May. Following the completion of the expansion, the production capacity of inserts at the Valencia plant in Spain will increase by two to five times compared to the previous capacity.

Expanded Insert Manufacturing Plant Insert Manufacturing Process (Image)

The cemented carbide tool plant in Valencia, Spain, is MMC's sole manufacturing site in Europe, operated by Mitsubishi Materials España, S.A.U ("MME"), a consolidated subsidiary of MMC. MME supplies drills, end mills, and inserts to European automobile and aerospace manufacturers. Due to the large European market and an expected growth in demand from the aerospace industry and Eastern Europe, we have been increasing production capacity. We aim to optimize the supply chain and strengthen BCP response by shipping from manufacturing sites close to consumers.

Additionally, we plan to install the latest facilities for the expanded insert plant to enhance the automation of presses, grinding machines, and inspections. We aim to increase our production capacity while utilizing the latest technology to improve our manufacturing sites.

MMC Group established "For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future" as Our Commitment. We will promote the expansion of resource recycling and the enhancing the supply of high-performance materials and products to fulfill Our Commitment.

May 22, 2024

Mitsubishi Materials España, S.A.U Held 50th Anniversary Celebration

URL: https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/news/2024/news20240522.html