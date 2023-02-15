Advanced search
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:43:04 2023-02-15 am EST
2122.00 JPY   +1.39%
12:45aMitsubishi Materials : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)
PU
02/13Tech, Central Bank Leaderships Cloud Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/10Mitsubishi Materials : Notice Concerning Revision of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target andScenario Analysis of Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities - Investing Approximately 40 Billion Yen to Raise Greenhouse Gas Reduction Target -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

02/15/2023 | 12:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Japanese Accounting Standards)

February 10, 2023

Name of Listed Company: Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code: 5711

URL: https://www.mmc.co.jp/

Representative: Naoki Ono, Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Chiaki Kubota, General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept.,

Tel: +81-3-5252-5206

Management Strategy Div., Strategic Headquarters

Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Report: February 10, 2023

Scheduled date of start of dividend payment: -

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (For Institutional Investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are omitted.)

1. Results of the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative)

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

The nine months ended December 31, 2022

1,243,565

-5.4

37,975

-3.4

24,962

-59.2

1,110

-98.2

The nine months ended December 31, 2021

1,314,025

21.7

39,319

152.1

61,206

91.2

61,472

458.2

(Note) Comprehensive income:

The nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥23,130 million (-63.3%)

The nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥62,964 million (+207.9%)

Profit

Diluted profit per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

The nine months ended December 31, 2022

8.50

-

The nine months ended December 31, 2021

470.52

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Shareholders'

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

1,964,246

617,029

29.5

As of March 31, 2022

2,125,032

655,752

27.5

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity:

As of December 31, 2022: ¥578,509 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥584,817 million

2. Dividend Payments

Dividend per share

(Record date)

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

40.00

-

50.00

90.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

25.00

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

25.00

50.00

(Note1) Revision of dividend forecast published most recently: None

(Note2) The interim dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2022 consists of ¥25.00 ordinary dividend and ¥15.00 special dividend. The year-end dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2022 consists of ¥35.00 ordinary dividend and ¥15.00 special dividend.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ending March 31,

1,680,000

-7.3

43,000

-18.4

15,000

-80.3

6,000

-86.7

45.92

2023

(Note) Revision to forecast published most recently: Yes

* Notes

  1. Significant changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes
    New: -, Exempt: 1 (MCC Development Corporation)
    (Note) For details, please see "(3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements," under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes" on page 12.
  2. Application of special accounting treatment in the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "(3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements, Application of special accounting treatment in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements" under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes" on page 12.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and restatement

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards:

None

(ii)

Other changes in accounting policies:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatements:

None

  1. Numbers of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Numbers of outstanding shares at end of period (including treasury shares):

Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 131,489,535 shares

Year ended March 31, 2022:

131,489,535 shares

  1. Numbers of treasury shares at end of period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 816,313 shares

Year ended March 31, 2022:

848,433 shares

    1. Average number of outstanding shares during period (quarterly cumulative period): Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 130,665,136 shares
      Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 130,647,945 shares
  • This quarterly financial summary is not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation about the proper use of financial forecast and other special notes

(Notes concerning forward-looking statements, etc.)

The operating results forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that the Company has judged to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute an assurance that the Company promises to achieve these projected results. Therefore, readers are advised to note that the actual results may vary materially from the forecast due to a variety of factors.

Please see "(3) Information on the consolidated earnings forecast and other future " under "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022" on page 6 or the assumptions about consolidated earnings forecast.

(Procedure for obtaining supplementary information on quarterly financial results and quarterly financial briefing) Mitsubishi Materials Corporation plans to hold a quarterly financial briefing for institutional investors on Friday, February 10, 2023. The materials used at this briefing are disclosed on the TDnet and the Company's web page at the time that the quarterly financial results are announced.

2

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

4

(1)

Details of operating results

4

(2)

Details of financial position

6

(3)

Information on the consolidated earnings forecast and other future forecast

6

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

7

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet

7

(2)

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

9

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

9

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

10

(3)

Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements

11

Notes on going concern assumption

11

Segment Information, etc

11

Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity, if any

12

Changes of significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2022

12

Application of special accounting treatment in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

12

Additional information

12

Contingent liabilities

14

Notes on quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

14

Important subsequent events

15

3

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(1) Details of operating results

1) Overview of operating results

During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the global economy saw a surge in price of goods, services and energy, and instability in metal prices resulting from the situation in Ukraine, along with a weakening of the yen due to a rise in interest rates mainly in developed countries. Against this backdrop, although economic activities in China were affected by the prolonged city lockdowns as a countermeasure against COVID-19, etc., the economy in other regions showed signs of recovery.

The Japanese economy remained on a recovery track as socio-economic activities continued to normalize.

The business environment surrounding the Mitsubishi Materials' Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Group"), there was a slowdown in demand in the automotive and semiconductor sectors respectively. In addition, there was an impact of a depreciation trend of the yen, as well as a decline in palladium prices and a rise in energy prices.

Under these circumstances, for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, operating profit of the Advanced products business was decreased from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year, but operating profit of the Metalworking solutions business, the Metals business and the Environment & energy business was increased from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

As a result, consolidated net sales and operating profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 decreased only slightly year-on-year, despite the impact of the Cement business and the Aluminum business being removed from the scope of consolidation. Net sales were ¥1,243,565million (down 5.4% year-on-year), operating profit was ¥37,975 million (down 3.4% year-on-year). Ordinary profit was ¥24,962 million (down 59.2% year-on-year), mainly due to recorded non- operating expenses of ¥13,739 million as share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method and a decrease in dividend income. Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,110 million (down 98.2% year-on-year), mainly due to record an extraordinary loss of ¥35,847 million as provision for loss on business restructuring, despite recorded an extraordinary income of ¥11,007 million as gain on change in equity.

2) Overview by segments

Effective from the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company has changed its reporting segments, etc. For details, please refer to (3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements (Segment Information, etc.)" under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes". The following year-on-year comparisons are calculated based on the figures for the same period of the previous year, restated according to the new classification.

(Advanced Products Business)

(Billions of yen)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Increase / Decrease (%)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

356.8

397.1

+40.3

+11.3％）

Operating profit

9.8

7.5

-2.3

-23.8％）

Ordinary profit

11.6

7.4

-4.2

-36.5％）

In the Copper & copper alloy products business, net sales increased but operating profit decreased year-on-year mainly due to higher energy costs, etc., despite the impact of the yen's depreciation and an increase in sales, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

In the Electronic materials & components business, net sales increased year-on-year mainly due to the impact of the yen's depreciation on the Polycrystalline silicon business. However, operating profit decreased year-on-year, mainly due to a decrease in sales of semiconductor-related products and an increase in energy costs, etc.

As a result, net sales for the entire Advanced products business increased year-on-year, while operating profit decreased. Ordinary profit decreased mainly due to a decrease in gain on valuation of derivatives, in addition to the decrease in operating profit.

4

(Metalworking Solutions Business)

(Billions of yen)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Increase / Decrease (%)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

98.9

107.2

+8.3

+8.4％）

Operating profit

10.1

11.3

+1.2

+12.3％）

Ordinary profit

10.0

11.7

+1.7

+17.3％）

For cemented carbide products, a major product category, both net sales and operating profit increased year-on-year mainly due to an increase in sales in North America and the impact of the yen's depreciation, despite decrease in sales in China caused by the prolonged city lockdowns, etc.

As a result, net sales and operating profit for the entire Metalworking solutions business increased year-on-year. Ordinary profit increased mainly due to an increase in foreign exchange gains, in addition to an increase in operating profit.

(Metals Business)

(Billions of yen)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Increase / Decrease (%)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

711.9

836.5

+124.5

+17.5％）

Operating profit

16.9

18.4

+1.5

+9.2％）

Ordinary profit

39.9

20.1

-19.7

-49.4％）

In the Copper business, net sales increased but operating profit decreased year-on-year mainly due to an increase in energy costs, etc., despite an increase in production volume compared with the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

In the Gold and other valuable metals business, net sales and operating profit increased year-on-year mainly due to an increase in gold sales volume, despite decline in the price of palladium year-on-year.

As a result, net sales and operating profit for the entire Metals business increased year-on-year. Ordinary profit decreased year-on-year mainly due to a decrease in dividend income.

(Environment & Energy Business)

(Billions of yen)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Increase / Decrease (%)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

13.2

13.0

-0.1

-1.3％）

Operating profit

1.0

1.6

+0.6

+60.8％）

Ordinary profit

2.2

3.1

+0.8

+40.1％）

In the Energy-related business, both net sales and operating profit increased year-on-year mainly due to higher sales in nuclear-energy-related services.

In the Environmental recycling business, despite higher unit prices for the sale of valuable materials, net sales increased but operating profit decreased year-on-year mainly due to a decrease in the volume of recycled home appliances and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

In addition to the above, due to the impact of the removal of DIA CONSULTANTS CO., Ltd. from the scope of consolidation in July 2021, net sales for the entire Environment & energy business decreased year-on-year, while operating profit increased. Ordinary profit increased due to the increase in operating profit and an increase in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
