Mitsubishi Materials : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards) February 10, 2023 Name of Listed Company: Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 5711 URL: https://www.mmc.co.jp/ Representative: Naoki Ono, Chief Executive Officer Contact: Chiaki Kubota, General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept., Tel: +81-3-5252-5206 Management Strategy Div., Strategic Headquarters Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Report: February 10, 2023 Scheduled date of start of dividend payment: - Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (For Institutional Investors) (Amounts of less than one million yen are omitted.) 1. Results of the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of % Millions of yen % yen The nine months ended December 31, 2022 1,243,565 -5.4 37,975 -3.4 24,962 -59.2 1,110 -98.2 The nine months ended December 31, 2021 1,314,025 21.7 39,319 152.1 61,206 91.2 61,472 458.2 (Note) Comprehensive income: The nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥23,130 million (-63.3%) The nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥62,964 million (+207.9%) Profit Diluted profit per per share share Yen Yen The nine months ended December 31, 2022 8.50 - The nine months ended December 31, 2021 470.52 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2022 1,964,246 617,029 29.5 As of March 31, 2022 2,125,032 655,752 27.5 (Reference) Shareholders' Equity: As of December 31, 2022: ¥578,509 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥584,817 million 2. Dividend Payments Dividend per share (Record date) First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 40.00 - 50.00 90.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - 25.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) - 25.00 50.00 (Note1) Revision of dividend forecast published most recently: None (Note2) The interim dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2022 consists of ¥25.00 ordinary dividend and ¥15.00 special dividend. The year-end dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2022 consists of ¥35.00 ordinary dividend and ¥15.00 special dividend. 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per owners of parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Year ending March 31, 1,680,000 -7.3 43,000 -18.4 15,000 -80.3 6,000 -86.7 45.92 2023 (Note) Revision to forecast published most recently: Yes

* Notes Significant changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

New: -, Exempt: 1 (MCC Development Corporation)

(Note) For details, please see "(3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements," under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes" on page 12. Application of special accounting treatment in the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "(3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements, Application of special accounting treatment in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements" under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes" on page 12. Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards: None (ii) Other changes in accounting policies: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatements: None Numbers of outstanding shares (common stock) Numbers of outstanding shares at end of period (including treasury shares): Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 131,489,535 shares Year ended March 31, 2022: 131,489,535 shares Numbers of treasury shares at end of period: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 816,313 shares Year ended March 31, 2022: 848,433 shares Average number of outstanding shares during period (quarterly cumulative period): Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 130,665,136 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 130,647,945 shares

This quarterly financial summary is not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

(Notes concerning forward-looking statements, etc.) The operating results forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that the Company has judged to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute an assurance that the Company promises to achieve these projected results. Therefore, readers are advised to note that the actual results may vary materially from the forecast due to a variety of factors. Please see "(3) Information on the consolidated earnings forecast and other future " under "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022" on page 6 or the assumptions about consolidated earnings forecast.

Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 4 (1) Details of operating results 4 (2) Details of financial position 6 (3) Information on the consolidated earnings forecast and other future forecast 6 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes 7 (1) Consolidated balance sheet 7 (2) Consolidated statement of profit or loss and consolidated statement of comprehensive income 9 Consolidated statement of profit or loss 9 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 10 (3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements 11 Notes on going concern assumption 11 Segment Information, etc 11 Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity, if any 12 Changes of significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2022 12 Application of special accounting treatment in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements 12 Additional information 12 Contingent liabilities 14 Notes on quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income 14 Important subsequent events 15 3

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (1) Details of operating results 1) Overview of operating results During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the global economy saw a surge in price of goods, services and energy, and instability in metal prices resulting from the situation in Ukraine, along with a weakening of the yen due to a rise in interest rates mainly in developed countries. Against this backdrop, although economic activities in China were affected by the prolonged city lockdowns as a countermeasure against COVID-19, etc., the economy in other regions showed signs of recovery. The Japanese economy remained on a recovery track as socio-economic activities continued to normalize. The business environment surrounding the Mitsubishi Materials' Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Group"), there was a slowdown in demand in the automotive and semiconductor sectors respectively. In addition, there was an impact of a depreciation trend of the yen, as well as a decline in palladium prices and a rise in energy prices. Under these circumstances, for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, operating profit of the Advanced products business was decreased from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year, but operating profit of the Metalworking solutions business, the Metals business and the Environment & energy business was increased from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. As a result, consolidated net sales and operating profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 decreased only slightly year-on-year, despite the impact of the Cement business and the Aluminum business being removed from the scope of consolidation. Net sales were ¥1,243,565million (down 5.4% year-on-year), operating profit was ¥37,975 million (down 3.4% year-on-year). Ordinary profit was ¥24,962 million (down 59.2% year-on-year), mainly due to recorded non- operating expenses of ¥13,739 million as share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method and a decrease in dividend income. Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,110 million (down 98.2% year-on-year), mainly due to record an extraordinary loss of ¥35,847 million as provision for loss on business restructuring, despite recorded an extraordinary income of ¥11,007 million as gain on change in equity. 2) Overview by segments Effective from the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company has changed its reporting segments, etc. For details, please refer to (3) Key notes on consolidated quarterly financial statements (Segment Information, etc.)" under "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes". The following year-on-year comparisons are calculated based on the figures for the same period of the previous year, restated according to the new classification. (Advanced Products Business) (Billions of yen) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase / Decrease (%) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Net sales 356.8 397.1 +40.3 （+11.3％） Operating profit 9.8 7.5 -2.3 （-23.8％） Ordinary profit 11.6 7.4 -4.2 （-36.5％） In the Copper & copper alloy products business, net sales increased but operating profit decreased year-on-year mainly due to higher energy costs, etc., despite the impact of the yen's depreciation and an increase in sales, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. In the Electronic materials & components business, net sales increased year-on-year mainly due to the impact of the yen's depreciation on the Polycrystalline silicon business. However, operating profit decreased year-on-year, mainly due to a decrease in sales of semiconductor-related products and an increase in energy costs, etc. As a result, net sales for the entire Advanced products business increased year-on-year, while operating profit decreased. Ordinary profit decreased mainly due to a decrease in gain on valuation of derivatives, in addition to the decrease in operating profit. 4