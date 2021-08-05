Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Cover

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Marunouchi Nijubashi Building 22F

3-2-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8117 Japan https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/

For further contact (Web) : https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/contact/

For People, Society and the Earth

Mitsubishi Materials

2021

Corporation

Integrated

Report

2020.4 2021.3

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 698 B 15 481 M 15 481 M
Net income 2022 30 427 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 505 B 4 603 M 4 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 299 B 2 725 M 2 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 285,00 JPY
Average target price 2 617,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION5.30%2 725
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.74%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.94%160 621
SIEMENS AG17.26%127 753
3M COMPANY13.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.11%113 125