Mitsubishi Materials : Cover

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 698 B 15 481 M 15 481 M Net income 2022 30 427 M 277 M 277 M Net Debt 2022 505 B 4 603 M 4 603 M P/E ratio 2022 9,81x Yield 2022 2,50% Capitalization 299 B 2 725 M 2 722 M EV / Sales 2022 0,47x EV / Sales 2023 0,48x Nbr of Employees 27 162 Free-Float 90,2% Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 2 285,00 JPY Average target price 2 617,14 JPY Spread / Average Target 14,5% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Naoki Ono Executive President & Director Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting Akira Takeuchi Chairman Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION 5.30% 2 725 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 20.74% 644 138 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 7.94% 160 621 SIEMENS AG 17.26% 127 753 3M COMPANY 13.01% 116 324 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 19.11% 113 125