Mitsubishi Materials : Endorsement of the METI's GX League Basic Concept - For the Building of a Decarbonized Society

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has endorsed the GX League Basic Concept announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The GX League is established as a forum for companies actively working on GX (green transformation) to cooperate with players implementing initiatives toward GX, such as governmental bodies, universities and public research institutions and financial institutions, to discuss the transformation of the overall economic and social system and create new markets accordingly.

For realization of carbon neutrality, participating companies are expected not only to reduce their own emissions, but also to play a leading role by working with a wide range of players, including their supply chains, consumers, and civil society.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has set reduction targets to reduce our Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to virtually zero and achieve carbon neutrality by FY2046. Along with this, based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), we conducted scenario analyses of the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on our business and financial performance. Since the direction of our efforts as described above are in line with the purpose of the GX League Basic Concept, we have decided on the endorsement.

The vision of Mitsubishi Materials Group is to "become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable world through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies" based on its corporate philosophy of "For People, Society and the Earth." We will continue to contribute to the building of a decarbonized society by ensuring to consider the reduction of environmental impact in manufacturing and by promoting aggressive reduction of GHG emissions.

【Reference】

GX League Basic Concept (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2022/0201_001.html

【Related Release】

December 13, 2021

Notice Concerning Revision of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/news/2021/news20211213.html

April 6, 2021

Notice Concerning Establishment of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

and Scenario Analysis of Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities

https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/news/2021/news20210406.html

