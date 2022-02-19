Log in
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
Mitsubishi Materials, Freeport Indonesia expand copper smelter capacity

02/19/2022 | 01:56am EST
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Smelting, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Freeport Indonesia, on Saturday launched construction of a 3.2 trillion rupiah ($223 million) expansion of its East Java copper smelting facility.

The expansion will increase output capacity at the plant to 342,000 tonnes of copper cathode from 300,000 tonnes currently, the company said in a statement.

"The expansion is targeted to be completed before the end of December 2023," said Irjuniawan Radjamin, a PT Smelting director.

PT Smelting processes copper concentrate produced by Freeport Indonesia, a unit of Freeport-McMoRan, from the Grasberg mine in Indonesia's Papua region.

The expansion will boost input capacity at the plant to 1.3 million tonnes copper concentrate from 1 million tonnes at present, the statement said.

Resource-rich Indonesia is keen to develop its downstream metal industry to boost investment and create jobs, with President Joko Widodo saying the government plans to ban exports of raw materials to encourage such investments.

($1 = 14,325.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 769 B 15 361 M 15 361 M
Net income 2022 36 824 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2022 520 B 4 517 M 4 517 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,38x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 276 B 2 401 M 2 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 116,00 JPY
Average target price 2 198,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President, CEO & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Director, Vice President & GM-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION7.14%2 401
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.79%700 482
SIEMENS AG-10.70%127 116
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.65%126 595
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-1.88%113 162
3M COMPANY-16.89%84 888