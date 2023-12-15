Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and Onahama Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd., a Group company, have started a procedure for the Copper Mark Assurance Framework, expecting to be qualified in fiscal 2025.

The Copper Mark is a framework developed by the International Copper Association (ICA) (*) in 2019 to demonstrate the copper industry's "responsible production" and contribution to the SDGs advocated by the United Nations. The Copper Mark incorporates a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria that cover not only responsible mineral sourcing, but also governance, environment, biodiversity, and water conservation, respect for human rights, and community relations, all of which are essential to realize sustainability in corporate activities.

The Copper Mark Assurance Process has been initiated at Naoshima Smelter & Refinery and Onahama Smelter & Refinery. Both smelters & refineries play a key role in providing a stable supply of electrolytic copper, and are strengthening resource recycling by expanding processing capacity of recycled materials such as E-Scrap. Also within the Group, we are engaged in renewable energy business such as geothermal and hydroelectric power generation, and are striving to utilize our own renewable energy at the copper smelters & refineries.

Through the participation in the Copper Mark Assurance Framework, the Group will enhance "responsible production" at our copper smelters & refineries, as well as its management and initiatives related to sustainability, and further promote "contribution to the global environment," "sustainable supply chain management," and "respect for human rights" among key material issues established in the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031.

The Group set "For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future" as "Our Commitment." Going forward, we aim to realize Our Commitment by taking full advantage of our copper smelters & refineries.

(*) International Copper Association (ICA)

A global organization whose members include copper mines, smelters, and copper processing companies around the world with the aim of developing new copper applications and promoting demand for copper, as well as actively contributing to the SDGs advocated by the United Nations.

(Headquarters, Washington, DC, USA)