Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Integrated Report 2021 All Pages

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Marunouchi Nijubashi Building 22F

3-2-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8117 Japan https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/

For further contact (Web) : https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/contact/

For People, Society and the Earth

Mitsubishi Materials

2021

Corporation

Integrated

Report

2020.4 2021.3

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Integrated Report 2021

CONTENTS

Editorial Policy

We are issuing this report to help our diverse stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and investors understand our financial and non- financial business direction.

Taking advantage of the Group's strengths to meet various social requirements, we will create new values to convey our efforts for sustainable growth. This report is intended as a tool for communicating such in an easy-to-understand format.

In editing this report, we have referred to the "International Integrated Reporting Framework" as recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "GRI Standards" by Global Reporting Initiatives, and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry.

The description of performance is based on information current as of May 14, 2021.

Materiality and Key Themes

This report is structured from the perspective of ensuring accountability for material issues and their individual key themes as recognized by the Group.

We have updated these material issues in the formulation of our Medium Term Management Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years starting in fiscal 2021. Efforts to handle "materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business" and "materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core" will improve corporate value by improving both social and economic value.

For the process of how these material issues are updated, see p.30 "Identifying and Tracking Materiality."

Related Materials:

Identifying and Tackling Materiality

P30

10 Material Issues

Stable supply of

Creation of a recycling-

Dealing with

Environment protection Workplace safety

product/material

oriented society

climate change

technologies

and hygiene

2

Value Creation and Performance

2

Value Creation Process

4

Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial)

6

Top Message

From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond

  1. Objectives of CX
  2. Optimization of business portfolio
  3. Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses
  4. Revision of the FY2023 Strategy
  1. ESG initiatives
  2. Improving communication
  3. At the 150th anniversary of our founding

18

About the Mitsubishi Materials Group

18

Special Feature MMDX Strategy

22

Corporate Philosophy System

23

Establishment of Sustainable Management Office

24

Global Atlas

26

Mitsubishi Materials DNA of Transformation

28

The Strengths of the Mitsubishi Materials Group

30

Identifying and Tackling Materiality

32

Business Strategies

32

Advanced Products Business

36

Metalworking Solutions Business

Business

DX

Data

Human resources

and corporate

Infrastructure

culture

Governance

Development of

Responsibility

Stakeholder

Digital

diverse talents

in value chain

communication

transformation

Materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business

Materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core

Main Reporting Mediums

All reports are available on the Mitsubishi

Brief report on the short-, medium- and

Materials Corporation website.

Integrated Report

long-term value creation of the Mitsubishi

https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/

Materials Group

(Japanese and English, PDF)

Financial Section

ESG Report

Detailed financial performance report

Detailed report on ESG (environmental, social,

(English, PDF)

and governance) policy, systems, initiatives and

performance

(Japanese and English, PDF)

n Boundary

n Date of Publication

Including group companies, with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation playing a central role.

July 2021

Please refer to ESG Report for coverage area of non-financial performance data.

n Period

n Caution Regarding Forecasts and Forward-Looking Statements

The final decision, including any investment decisions, rests with individuals. The Company assumes no

Fiscal 2021 (1st April, 2020 - 31st March, 2021)

responsibility or liability whatsoever for any losses or damages resulting from investments or other actions

* This report may also include information from April 2021 onwards, in an effort to provide the most up-to-date

based on information in this report.

information.

40

Metals Business

44

Cement Business

48

Environment and Energy Business

52

Other Businesses (Aluminum and Affiliated Businesses)

53 Corporate Strategies

Corporate Strategies

53 R&D and Marketing Strategy

  1. Manufacturing Excellence Strategy
  2. Quality Management Strategy
  1. Digital Transformation (DX) Strategy
  2. Human Resources Strategy

Strengthening the Foundation

  1. Workplace Safety and Hygiene (Occupational Safety and Health)
  2. Compliance
  1. Risk Management
  1. Climate Change
  1. Environmental Management
  2. Abandoned Mines
  3. Information Security
  4. Stakeholder Communication

74 Governance

76 Directors and Executive Officers

  1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  2. Message from the Chairpersons of the Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
  1. Corporate Governance

89

Financial Data/Corporate Data

90

Ten-Year Summary / Changes in Medium-Term Management Plans and Strategies

92

Financial Statements

94

Investor Information

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

1

[Value Creation and Performance]

Value Creation Process

The idea at the foundation of value creation at Mitsubishi Materials Group is "Create both social and economic values."

As we aim to achieve our vision, we strive to solve social issues and thereby create economic value.

Value Creation and

Top Message

About the Mitsubishi

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Strengthening the

Governance

Financial Data/

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

Social issues to be solved and SDGs

Materiality

  • Advancing mobility

Stable supply of

Advancement and diversiﬁcation ofproduct/material digital devices

Automation of production and

Creation of a recycling-

oriented society

business processes

  • Longer lifespans of people and buildings

Dealing with

Our strengths (advantage)

Effective measures against disasters

climate change

Advanced recycling

Efﬁcient treatment of urban waste

Environment protection

technology and

business platform

Efﬁcient use of mineral resources

technologies

and alternative substances

[Group-wide Policy]

Optimization of business portfolio Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness Creation of new products and businesses

Long-term business goals

Long-term strategy

Product

Advanced

Products Business

Metalworking

Products & Services

High-function products for automobiles and electronics

Processed products and services for productivity

Value Proposition

Convenience & comfort

Safety & security

Corporate

Philosophy

For People, Society and the Earth

Vision

We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth

Mission

Create both social and economic values

Contribute

to build

a prosperous

  • Efﬁcient use of energy resources
  • Development of renewable and unutilized energies
  • CO2 emissions reduction

Workplace safety and hygiene

Governance

Development of diverse talents

Value chain from raw materials to products with a stable supply

Unique material development and manufacturing technology

Materials

MMC Group's

Recycling

Business

Resources

Solutions Business

Product-type Business Process-type Business

Metals Business

Cement Business

Environment and

Energy Business

improvement and environmental protection

Nonferrous metals products made with smelting process with a low environmental load

Base material for construction

Conservation of resources

Waste recycling

Greenhouse gas reduction

society

Contribute

to build

  1. recycling- oriented society

Responsibility in

A team that can

unite to resolve

value chain

issues

Stakeholder communication

Digital transformation

FY2023 Strategy

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies*1

Governance*2

Recycling system

Renewable energy

Contribute

to build

  1. decarbonized society

(*1) Digital Transformation strategy, Manufacturing excellence strategy,

Quality management strategy, R&D and marketing strategy, and Human resources strategy

(*2) Strengthening of corporate governance and group governance

Social issues and Materiality

MMC Group's Business

2030−2050

Output

Outcome

Mission

2

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

3

[Value Creation and Performance]

Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial)

Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Value Creation and

Top Message

About the Mitsubishi

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Strengthening the

Governance

Financial Data/

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

*Target values are current As of May 14, 2021

Non-FinancialPerformance (Non-consolidated unless stated otherwise)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

(Unit : Billions of yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen)

1,485.1

26.5

44.5

1,599.5

1,662.9

72.8

79.6

1,516.1

1,485.1

1,304.0

59.7

63.9

50.6

49.6

44.5

36.8

37.9

26.5

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Sales volume of copper materials for new HV/EV

(Consolidated)

932

(Unit : t)

1,200

932

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

(FY)

(Target)

For ﬁscal 2018 and ﬁscal 2019, target copper materials series were uniﬁed to the target when the revision of the FY2023 Strategy was announced on May 14, 2021.

Sales volume of materials for next-generation vehicles and

environmentally friendly products (Consolidated)

4.2

(Unit : Billions of yen)

5.6

4.2

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

(FY)

(Target)

Reviewed deﬁnition of the applicable automotive device products.

Ratio of recycled tungsten as raw material in cemented

carbide tools (Consolidated)

42

(Unit : %)

42

35

2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 (FY)

(Target)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(Unit : Billions of yen)

24.4

34.5

28.3

24.4

1.2

-72.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Total assets*

Shareholders' equity / Shareholders' equity ratio*

(Unit : Billions of yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen / %)

2,035.5

Shareholders' equity 545.2 Shareholders' equity ratio 26.8

1,896.9

2,011.0

1,938.2

1,904.0

2,035.5

32.8

33.9

32.7

682.4

26.6

26.8

621.2

633.5

545.2

506.7

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

E-Scrap processing capacity (Consolidated)

Waste and by-products processing volume in cement

Annual processing volume of home appliance recycling

(Unit : Thousand tons)

production (Consolidated)

3,700

(Consolidated)

3,670

160

(Unit : Thousand tons)

(Unit : Thousand units)

200

4,500

3,670

3,500

160

3,700

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

(FY)

(Target)

(Target)

(Target)

Net interest-bearing debt / Net D/E ratio

Return on asset (ROA)*

Return on equity (ROE)

(Unit : Billions of yen / times)

(Unit : %)

(Unit : %)

Net interest-bearing debt 476.3 Net D/E ratio 0.7

2.3

4.6

0.7

4.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

4.1

0.8

4.8

5.3

3.5

0.2

476.3

428.0

386.9

386.1

413.1

2.6

2.6

2.3

-12.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Return on equity (ROE)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Return on assets (ROA)

ROE = Net income attributable to owners of parent / {[(Total net assets at the beginning

of terms - non-controlling interests at the beginning of terms - other deductions at the

The Net D/E ratio for ﬁscal 2021 is after adjusting for hybrid loans.

ROA = Ordinary income / [(Total asset at the beginning of terms +

beginning of terms) + (Total net assets at the end of terms - non-controlling interests at

total asset at the end of terms) / 2] x 100

the end of terms - other deductions at the end of terms)] / 2]} x 100

Renewable energy generated* / Reduction in CO

emissions* (Consolidated)

Total greenhouse gas emissions (Scope1 + Scope2)

Percentage of recycled raw materials used (Consolidated)

1

2

2

(Unit : Power generated [MWh] / Reduction in CO2 [thousand tons])

(Unit : Thousand tons CO2 equivalent)

(Unit : %)

Renewable energy generated 447 Reduction in CO2 emissions 204

Domestic

Overseas

Non-consolidated18.8 Consolidated 2.4

consolidated 7,320 companiesgroup 1,436 companiesgroup 1,898

Non-

Renewable energy generated

Non-consolidated

Domestic group companies

Overseas group companies

Non-consolidated

Consolidated

Reduction in CO2 emissions

204

18.8

Non-consolidated+Group)

533

9,900

1,898

447

1,436

7,320

2.4

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

The deﬁnition of renewable energy generated has been revised to be the generated

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

volume of each business (power generation and geothermal steam supply) multiplied by

(Target)

the Company's ownership share.

Dividends per share / Dividend payout ratio

(Unit : Yen / %)

Dividends per share 50.0 Dividend payout ratio 26.8

Profit (loss) per share

Economic added value

(Unit : Yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen)

186.71

Total added value 80.7

Percentage of female employees / Percentage of women in management positions (Non-consolidated)

(Unit : %)

11.72

2.07

Percentage of

Percentage of women in

female employees

management positions

Percentage of paid holidays taken (Non-consolidated union

members)

79.5

(Unit : %)

Occupational accident frequency rate (Non-consolidated)

(Unit : %)

0.36

806.6

27.7

30.3

26.8

80.00

80.00

80.00

60.00

50.00

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY)

The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date.

Accordingly, dividends per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017.

264.15

216.44

186.71

9.92

-556.34

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date.

Accordingly, net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017.

Customers/

business

Total added

partners

value

Employees

49.3

936.9

80.7

Creditors

2.1

Government

7.7

Business partners,

Society

0.4

etc. related to

Shareholders

5.2

operating costs

856.2

Internal reserves

16.0

Income

Expenses

Percentage of female employees Percentage of women in management positions

11.72

2.07

End

End

End

End

End

March

March

March

March

March

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

79.5

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

0.36

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

  • The Company has been applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 on February 16, 2018) from the beginning of FY2019. Individual figures related to FY2018 have had the accounting standards applied retroactively.

4

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

*1 Total amount of steam supplied to geothermal power plants (converted to the amount of generated power) and the amount of power transmitted (amount of power sold) other than steam supply.

*2 Calculated from the amount of transmitted power of each power plant.

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

5

[Top Message]

Value Creation and

About the Mitsubishi

Strengthening the

Financial Data/

Top Message

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Governance

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond

Mitsubishi Materials formulated a Medium-term Management

2050 is to contribute to building a prosperous society, recycling-

Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years from fiscal 2021,

oriented society, and decarbonized society.

and that was published in March 2020. Fiscal 2022 is the second

The group-wide policy is made up of "Optimization of

year of the FY2023 Strategy.

business portfolio," "Comprehensive efforts to increase

The FY2023 Strategy stipulates that we will aim to create both

business competitiveness," and "Creation of new products

social and economic values by resolving social issues through

and businesses," and we formulated individual business and

our business activities under the corporate philosophy of "For

corporate strategies in line with those.

People, Society and the Earth" and that our mission for 2030 to

Overview of FY2023 Strategy

Figure 1

Corporate Philosophy

Vision

Mission

For People, Society and the Earth

We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth

[Create both social and economic values]

Contribute to build a prosperous society by providing nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper, and high value-added functional materials and products.

Contribute to build a recycling-oriented society by providing recyclable products and advanced technology-based waste recycling.

Contribute to build a decarbonized society by developing and promoting the use of renewable energies such as geothermal energy, and ensuring to consider the reduction of environmental impact in manufacturing.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Chief Executive Officer

Naoki Ono

1)

Optimization of business portfolio

Group-wide Policy

2)

Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness

Materiality (related to SCQDE)

3)

Creation of new products and businesses

Long-term business goals

Advanced Products Company :

issues

Stable supply of

Creation of a recycling-

Long-term strategy

Global First Supplier

product/material

oriented society

Create new businesses and products through the sophistication and integration of

social

[Q,D]

[C]

our core competencies

Accelerate marketing activities to replicate successful practice

Metalworking Solutions Company :

Solving

Dealing with

Environment

climate change

protection technologies

Top 3 supplier in strategic markets

[C]

[C]

StrategyManagementterm-Medium

Provide high-efficiency products with advanced technology

coreandbasemanagementtheStrengthening

Metals Company :

Leader in environmentally-friendly mining & smelting business

Workplace safety

Stable supply and recycling of nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper

Governance

Business Strategies

and hygiene

Cement Company :

[C]

[S]

Leader in the domestic and international cement industry with

advanced environmental technologies

Responsibility

Secure domestic advantage and growth in overseas markets

Development of

in value chain

Environment & Energy Business Company :

diverse talents

[Q,D]

Driving force of resource-recycling systems

Leading company in geothermal development

Solving the problem of urban waste and expanding the renewable energy business

Stakeholder

Digital

communication

transformation

Corporate strategies

R&D and Marketing Strategy

Manufacturing excellence strategy

Quality management strategy Digital Transformation strategy

Human resources strategy

Governance and organizations for supporting management strategy and ensuring business sustainability

Corporate governance

Targeting organization and corporate culture (Group governance)

6

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : About the Mitsubishi Materials Group (pp. 18~31)
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Business Strategies (pp. 32~52)
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Corporate Strategies / Strengthening the Foundation (pp. ..
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Governance (pp. 74~88)
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Financial and Non-financial Sections / Corporate Data (pp..
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Financial Section 2021
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Release of Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2021
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Integrated Report 2021 All Pages
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Cover
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Table of Contents (p. 1)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 698 B 15 481 M 15 481 M
Net income 2022 30 427 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 505 B 4 603 M 4 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 299 B 2 725 M 2 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 285,00 JPY
Average target price 2 617,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION5.30%2 725
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.74%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.94%160 621
SIEMENS AG17.26%127 753
3M COMPANY13.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.11%113 125