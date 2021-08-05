Mitsubishi Materials : Integrated Report 2021 All Pages 08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT Send by mail :

In editing this report, we have referred to the "International Integrated Reporting Framework" as recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "GRI Standards" by Global Reporting Initiatives, and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry. The description of performance is based on information current as of May 14, 2021. Materiality and Key Themes This report is structured from the perspective of ensuring accountability for material issues and their individual key themes as recognized by the Group. We have updated these material issues in the formulation of our Medium Term Management Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years starting in fiscal 2021. Efforts to handle "materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business" and "materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core" will improve corporate value by improving both social and economic value. For the process of how these material issues are updated, see p.30 "Identifying and Tracking Materiality." ▼Related Materials: Identifying and Tackling Materiality P30 10 Material Issues Stable supply of Creation of a recycling- Dealing with Environment protection Workplace safety product/material oriented society climate change technologies and hygiene 2 Value Creation and Performance 2 Value Creation Process 4 Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial) 6 Top Message From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond Objectives of CX Optimization of business portfolio Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses Revision of the FY2023 Strategy ESG initiatives Improving communication At the 150th anniversary of our founding 18 About the Mitsubishi Materials Group 18 Special Feature MMDX Strategy 22 Corporate Philosophy System 23 Establishment of Sustainable Management Office 24 Global Atlas 26 Mitsubishi Materials DNA of Transformation 28 The Strengths of the Mitsubishi Materials Group 30 Identifying and Tackling Materiality 32 Business Strategies 32 Advanced Products Business 36 Metalworking Solutions Business Business DX Data Human resources and corporate Infrastructure culture Governance Development of Responsibility Stakeholder Digital diverse talents in value chain communication transformation Materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business Materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core Main Reporting Mediums All reports are available on the Mitsubishi Brief report on the short-, medium- and Materials Corporation website. Integrated Report long-term value creation of the Mitsubishi https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/ Materials Group (Japanese and English, PDF) Financial Section ESG Report Detailed financial performance report Detailed report on ESG (environmental, social, (English, PDF) and governance) policy, systems, initiatives and performance (Japanese and English, PDF) n Boundary n Date of Publication Including group companies, with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation playing a central role. July 2021 Please refer to ESG Report for coverage area of non-financial performance data. n Period n Caution Regarding Forecasts and Forward-Looking Statements The final decision, including any investment decisions, rests with individuals. The Company assumes no Fiscal 2021 (1st April, 2020 - 31st March, 2021) responsibility or liability whatsoever for any losses or damages resulting from investments or other actions * This report may also include information from April 2021 onwards, in an effort to provide the most up-to-date based on information in this report. information. 40 Metals Business 44 Cement Business 48 Environment and Energy Business 52 Other Businesses (Aluminum and Affiliated Businesses) 53 Corporate Strategies Corporate Strategies 53 R&D and Marketing Strategy Manufacturing Excellence Strategy Quality Management Strategy Digital Transformation (DX) Strategy Human Resources Strategy Strengthening the Foundation Workplace Safety and Hygiene (Occupational Safety and Health) Compliance Risk Management Climate Change Environmental Management Abandoned Mines Information Security Stakeholder Communication 74 Governance 76 Directors and Executive Officers Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors Message from the Chairpersons of the Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee Corporate Governance 89 Financial Data/Corporate Data 90 Ten-Year Summary / Changes in Medium-Term Management Plans and Strategies 92 Financial Statements 94 Investor Information MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 1 [Value Creation and Performance] Value Creation Process The idea at the foundation of value creation at Mitsubishi Materials Group is "Create both social and economic values." As we aim to achieve our vision, we strive to solve social issues and thereby create economic value. Value Creation and Top Message About the Mitsubishi Business Strategies Corporate Strategies Strengthening the Governance Financial Data/ Performance Materials Group Foundation Corporate Data Social issues to be solved and SDGs Materiality Advancing mobility Stable supply of • Advancement and diversiﬁcation ofproduct/material digital devices • Automation of production and Creation of a recycling- oriented society business processes Longer lifespans of people and buildings Dealing with Our strengths (advantage) • Effective measures against disasters climate change Advanced recycling • Efﬁcient treatment of urban waste Environment protection technology and business platform • Efﬁcient use of mineral resources technologies and alternative substances [Group-wide Policy] Optimization of business portfolio Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness Creation of new products and businesses Long-term business goals Long-term strategy Product Advanced Products Business Metalworking Products & Services High-function products for automobiles and electronics Processed products and services for productivity Value Proposition Convenience & comfort Safety & security Corporate Philosophy For People, Society and the Earth Vision We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth Mission Create both social and economic values Contribute to build a prosperous Efﬁcient use of energy resources

Development of renewable and unutilized energies

CO 2 emissions reduction Workplace safety and hygiene Governance Development of diverse talents Value chain from raw materials to products with a stable supply Unique material development and manufacturing technology Materials MMC Group's Recycling Business Resources Solutions Business Product-type Business Process-type Business Metals Business Cement Business Environment and Energy Business improvement and environmental protection Nonferrous metals products made with smelting process with a low environmental load Base material for construction Conservation of resources Waste recycling Greenhouse gas reduction society Contribute to build recycling- oriented society Responsibility in A team that can unite to resolve value chain issues Stakeholder communication Digital transformation FY2023 Strategy Business Strategies Corporate Strategies*1 Governance*2 Recycling system Renewable energy Contribute to build decarbonized society (*1) Digital Transformation strategy, Manufacturing excellence strategy, Quality management strategy, R&D and marketing strategy, and Human resources strategy (*2) Strengthening of corporate governance and group governance Social issues and Materiality MMC Group's Business 2030−2050 Output Outcome Mission 2 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 3 [Value Creation and Performance] Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial) Financial Performance (Consolidated) Value Creation and Top Message About the Mitsubishi Business Strategies Corporate Strategies Strengthening the Governance Financial Data/ Performance Materials Group Foundation Corporate Data *Target values are current As of May 14, 2021 Non-FinancialPerformance (Non-consolidated unless stated otherwise) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit (Unit : Billions of yen) (Unit : Billions of yen) (Unit : Billions of yen) 1,485.1 26.5 44.5 1,599.5 1,662.9 72.8 79.6 1,516.1 1,485.1 1,304.0 59.7 63.9 50.6 49.6 44.5 36.8 37.9 26.5 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Sales volume of copper materials for new HV/EV (Consolidated) 932 (Unit : t) 1,200 932 2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 (FY) (Target) For ﬁscal 2018 and ﬁscal 2019, target copper materials series were uniﬁed to the target when the revision of the FY2023 Strategy was announced on May 14, 2021. Sales volume of materials for next-generation vehicles and environmentally friendly products (Consolidated) 4.2 (Unit : Billions of yen) 5.6 4.2 2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 (FY) (Target) Reviewed deﬁnition of the applicable automotive device products. Ratio of recycled tungsten as raw material in cemented carbide tools (Consolidated) 42 (Unit : %) 42 35 2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 (FY) (Target) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (Unit : Billions of yen) 24.4 34.5 28.3 24.4 1.2 -72.8 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Total assets* Shareholders' equity / Shareholders' equity ratio* (Unit : Billions of yen) (Unit : Billions of yen / %) 2,035.5 Shareholders' equity 545.2 Shareholders' equity ratio 26.8 1,896.9 2,011.0 1,938.2 1,904.0 2,035.5 32.8 33.9 32.7 682.4 26.6 26.8 621.2 633.5 545.2 506.7 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) E-Scrap processing capacity (Consolidated) Waste and by-products processing volume in cement Annual processing volume of home appliance recycling (Unit : Thousand tons) production (Consolidated) 3,700 (Consolidated) 3,670 160 (Unit : Thousand tons) (Unit : Thousand units) 200 4,500 3,670 3,500 160 3,700 2018 2019 2020 2021 2031 (FY) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2031 (FY) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 (FY) (Target) (Target) (Target) Net interest-bearing debt / Net D/E ratio Return on asset (ROA)* Return on equity (ROE) (Unit : Billions of yen / times) (Unit : %) (Unit : %) Net interest-bearing debt 476.3 Net D/E ratio 0.7 2.3 4.6 0.7 4.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 4.1 0.8 4.8 5.3 3.5 0.2 476.3 428.0 386.9 386.1 413.1 2.6 2.6 2.3 -12.8 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Return on equity (ROE) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Return on assets (ROA) ROE = Net income attributable to owners of parent / {[(Total net assets at the beginning of terms - non-controlling interests at the beginning of terms - other deductions at the The Net D/E ratio for ﬁscal 2021 is after adjusting for hybrid loans. ROA = Ordinary income / [(Total asset at the beginning of terms + beginning of terms) + (Total net assets at the end of terms - non-controlling interests at total asset at the end of terms) / 2] x 100 the end of terms - other deductions at the end of terms)] / 2]} x 100 Renewable energy generated* / Reduction in CO emissions* (Consolidated) Total greenhouse gas emissions (Scope1 + Scope2) Percentage of recycled raw materials used (Consolidated) 1 2 2 (Unit : Power generated [MWh] / Reduction in CO2 [thousand tons]) (Unit : Thousand tons CO2 equivalent) (Unit : %) Renewable energy generated 447 Reduction in CO2 emissions 204 Domestic Overseas Non-consolidated18.8 Consolidated 2.4 consolidated 7,320 companiesgroup 1,436 companiesgroup 1,898 Non- Renewable energy generated Non-consolidated Domestic group companies Overseas group companies Non-consolidated Consolidated Reduction in CO2 emissions 204 18.8 Non-consolidated+Group) 533 9,900 （ 1,898 447 1,436 7,320 2.4 2018 2019 2020 2021 2031 (FY) The deﬁnition of renewable energy generated has been revised to be the generated 2018 2019 2020 2021 2031 (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) volume of each business (power generation and geothermal steam supply) multiplied by (Target) the Company's ownership share. Dividends per share / Dividend payout ratio (Unit : Yen / %) Dividends per share 50.0 Dividend payout ratio 26.8 Profit (loss) per share Economic added value (Unit : Yen) (Unit : Billions of yen) 186.71 Total added value 80.7 Percentage of female employees / Percentage of women in management positions (Non-consolidated) (Unit : %) 11.72 2.07 Percentage of Percentage of women in female employees management positions Percentage of paid holidays taken (Non-consolidated union members) 79.5 (Unit : %) Occupational accident frequency rate (Non-consolidated) (Unit : %) 0.36 806.6 27.7 30.3 26.8 80.00 80.00 80.00 60.00 50.00 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date. Accordingly, dividends per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017. 264.15 216.44 186.71 9.92 -556.34 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date. Accordingly, net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017. Customers/ business Total added partners value Employees 49.3 936.9 80.7 Creditors 2.1 Government 7.7 Business partners, Society 0.4 etc. related to Shareholders 5.2 operating costs 856.2 Internal reserves 16.0 Income Expenses Percentage of female employees Percentage of women in management positions 11.72 2.07 End End End End End March March March March March 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 79.5 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 0.36 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 The Company has been applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 on February 16, 2018) from the beginning of FY2019. Individual figures related to FY2018 have had the accounting standards applied retroactively. 4 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 *1 Total amount of steam supplied to geothermal power plants (converted to the amount of generated power) and the amount of power transmitted (amount of power sold) other than steam supply. *2 Calculated from the amount of transmitted power of each power plant. MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 5 [Top Message] Value Creation and About the Mitsubishi Strengthening the Financial Data/ Top Message Business Strategies Corporate Strategies Governance Performance Materials Group Foundation Corporate Data From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond Mitsubishi Materials formulated a Medium-term Management 2050 is to contribute to building a prosperous society, recycling- Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years from fiscal 2021, oriented society, and decarbonized society. and that was published in March 2020. Fiscal 2022 is the second The group-wide policy is made up of "Optimization of year of the FY2023 Strategy. business portfolio," "Comprehensive efforts to increase The FY2023 Strategy stipulates that we will aim to create both business competitiveness," and "Creation of new products social and economic values by resolving social issues through and businesses," and we formulated individual business and our business activities under the corporate philosophy of "For corporate strategies in line with those. People, Society and the Earth" and that our mission for 2030 to Overview of FY2023 Strategy Figure 1 Corporate Philosophy Vision Mission For People, Society and the Earth We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth [Create both social and economic values] Contribute to build a prosperous society by providing nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper, and high value-added functional materials and products. Contribute to build a recycling-oriented society by providing recyclable products and advanced technology-based waste recycling. Contribute to build a decarbonized society by developing and promoting the use of renewable energies such as geothermal energy, and ensuring to consider the reduction of environmental impact in manufacturing. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Chief Executive Officer Naoki Ono 1) Optimization of business portfolio Group-wide Policy 2) Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness Materiality (related to SCQDE) 3) Creation of new products and businesses Long-term business goals Advanced Products Company : issues Stable supply of Creation of a recycling- Long-term strategy Global First Supplier product/material oriented society Create new businesses and products through the sophistication and integration of social [Q,D] [C] our core competencies Accelerate marketing activities to replicate successful practice Metalworking Solutions Company : Solving Dealing with Environment climate change protection technologies Top 3 supplier in strategic markets [C] [C] StrategyManagementterm-Medium Provide high-efficiency products with advanced technology coreandbasemanagementtheStrengthening Metals Company : Leader in environmentally-friendly mining & smelting business Workplace safety Stable supply and recycling of nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper Governance Business Strategies and hygiene Cement Company : [C] [S] Leader in the domestic and international cement industry with advanced environmental technologies Responsibility Secure domestic advantage and growth in overseas markets Development of in value chain Environment & Energy Business Company : diverse talents [Q,D] Driving force of resource-recycling systems Leading company in geothermal development Solving the problem of urban waste and expanding the renewable energy business Stakeholder Digital communication transformation Corporate strategies R&D and Marketing Strategy Manufacturing excellence strategy Quality management strategy Digital Transformation strategy Human resources strategy Governance and organizations for supporting management strategy and ensuring business sustainability Corporate governance Targeting organization and corporate culture (Group governance) 6 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. 