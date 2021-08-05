Mitsubishi Materials : Integrated Report 2021 All Pages

We are issuing this report to help our diverse stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and investors understand our financial and non- financial business direction.
Taking advantage of the Group's strengths to meet various social requirements, we will create new values to convey our efforts for sustainable growth. This report is intended as a tool for communicating such in an easy-to-understand format.
In editing this report, we have referred to the "International Integrated Reporting Framework" as recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "GRI Standards" by Global Reporting Initiatives, and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry.
The description of performance is based on information current as of May 14, 2021.
Materiality and Key Themes
This report is structured from the perspective of ensuring accountability for material issues and their individual key themes as recognized by the Group.
We have updated these material issues in the formulation of our Medium Term Management Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years starting in fiscal 2021. Efforts to handle "materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business" and "materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core" will improve corporate value by improving both social and economic value.
For the process of how these material issues are updated, see p.30 "Identifying and Tracking Materiality."
▼Related Materials:
Identifying and Tackling Materiality
P30
10 Material Issues
Stable supply of
Creation of a recycling-
Dealing with
Environment protection Workplace safety
product/material
oriented society
climate change
technologies
and hygiene
2
Value Creation and Performance
2
Value Creation Process
4
Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial)
6
Top Message
From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond
Objectives of CX
Optimization of business portfolio
Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses
Revision of the FY2023 Strategy
ESG initiatives
Improving communication
At the 150th anniversary of our founding
18
About the Mitsubishi Materials Group
18
Special Feature MMDX Strategy
22
Corporate Philosophy System
23
Establishment of Sustainable Management Office
24
Global Atlas
26
Mitsubishi Materials DNA of Transformation
28
The Strengths of the Mitsubishi Materials Group
30
Identifying and Tackling Materiality
32
Business Strategies
32
Advanced Products Business
36
Metalworking Solutions Business
Business
DX
Data
Human resources
and corporate
Infrastructure
culture
Governance
Development of
Responsibility
Stakeholder
Digital
diverse talents
in value chain
communication
transformation
Materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business
Materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core
The idea at the foundation of value creation at Mitsubishi Materials Group is "Create both social and economic values."
As we aim to achieve our vision, we strive to solve social issues and thereby create economic value.
Value Creation and
Top Message
About the Mitsubishi
Business Strategies
Corporate Strategies
Strengthening the
Governance
Financial Data/
Performance
Materials Group
Foundation
Corporate Data
Social issues to be solved and SDGs
Materiality
Advancing mobility
Stable supply of
• Advancement and diversiﬁcation ofproduct/material digital devices
• Automation of production and
Creation of a recycling-
oriented society
business processes
Longer lifespans of people and buildings
Dealing with
Our strengths (advantage)
• Effective measures against disasters
climate change
Advanced recycling
• Efﬁcient treatment of urban waste
Environment protection
technology and
business platform
• Efﬁcient use of mineral resources
technologies
and alternative substances
[Group-wide Policy]
Optimization of business portfolio Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness Creation of new products and businesses
Long-term business goals
Long-term strategy
Product
Advanced
Products Business
Metalworking
Products & Services
High-function products for automobiles and electronics
Processed products and services for productivity
Value Proposition
Convenience & comfort
Safety & security
Corporate
Philosophy
For People, Society and the Earth
Vision
We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth
Mission
Create both social and economic values
Contribute
to build
a prosperous
Efﬁcient use of energy resources
Development of renewable and unutilized energies
CO2 emissions reduction
Workplace safety and hygiene
Governance
Development of diverse talents
Value chain from raw materials to products with a stable supply
Unique material development and manufacturing technology
Materials
MMC Group's
Recycling
Business
Resources
Solutions Business
Product-type Business Process-type Business
Metals Business
Cement Business
Environment and
Energy Business
improvement and environmental protection
Nonferrous metals products made with smelting process with a low environmental load
Base material for construction
Conservation of resources
Waste recycling
Greenhouse gas reduction
society
Contribute
to build
recycling- oriented society
Responsibility in
A team that can
unite to resolve
value chain
issues
Stakeholder communication
Digital transformation
FY2023 Strategy
Business Strategies
Corporate Strategies*1
Governance*2
Recycling system
Renewable energy
Contribute
to build
decarbonized society
(*1) Digital Transformation strategy, Manufacturing excellence strategy,
Quality management strategy, R&D and marketing strategy, and Human resources strategy
(*2) Strengthening of corporate governance and group governance
The deﬁnition of renewable energy generated has been revised to be the generated
2018
2019
2020
2021
2031
(FY)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
volume of each business (power generation and geothermal steam supply) multiplied by
(Target)
the Company's ownership share.
Dividends per share / Dividend payout ratio
(Unit : Yen / %)
Dividends per share 50.0 Dividend payout ratio 26.8
Profit (loss) per share
Economic added value
(Unit : Yen)
(Unit : Billions of yen)
186.71
Total added value 80.7
Percentage of female employees / Percentage of women in management positions (Non-consolidated)
(Unit : %)
11.72
2.07
Percentage of
Percentage of women in
female employees
management positions
Percentage of paid holidays taken (Non-consolidated union
members)
79.5
(Unit : %)
Occupational accident frequency rate (Non-consolidated)
(Unit : %)
0.36
806.6
27.7
30.3
26.8
80.00
80.00
80.00
60.00
50.00
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY)
The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date.
Accordingly, dividends per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017.
264.15
216.44
186.71
9.92
-556.34
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date.
Accordingly, net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017.
Customers/
business
Total added
partners
value
Employees
49.3
936.9
80.7
Creditors
2.1
Government
7.7
Business partners,
Society
0.4
etc. related to
Shareholders
5.2
operating costs
856.2
Internal reserves
16.0
Income
Expenses
Percentage of female employees Percentage of women in management positions
11.72
2.07
End
End
End
End
End
March
March
March
March
March
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
79.5
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
0.36
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
The Company has been applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 on February 16, 2018) from the beginning of FY2019. Individual figures related to FY2018 have had the accounting standards applied retroactively.
From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond
Mitsubishi Materials formulated a Medium-term Management
2050 is to contribute to building a prosperous society, recycling-
Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years from fiscal 2021,
oriented society, and decarbonized society.
and that was published in March 2020. Fiscal 2022 is the second
The group-wide policy is made up of "Optimization of
year of the FY2023 Strategy.
business portfolio," "Comprehensive efforts to increase
The FY2023 Strategy stipulates that we will aim to create both
business competitiveness," and "Creation of new products
social and economic values by resolving social issues through
and businesses," and we formulated individual business and
our business activities under the corporate philosophy of "For
corporate strategies in line with those.
People, Society and the Earth" and that our mission for 2030 to
Overview of FY2023 Strategy
Figure 1
Corporate Philosophy
Vision
Mission
For People, Society and the Earth
We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth
[Create both social and economic values]
Contribute to build a prosperous society by providing nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper, and high value-added functional materials and products.
Contribute to build a recycling-oriented society by providing recyclable products and advanced technology-based waste recycling.
Contribute to build a decarbonized society by developing and promoting the use of renewable energies such as geothermal energy, and ensuring to consider the reduction of environmental impact in manufacturing.
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:08 UTC.