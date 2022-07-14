Mitsubishi Materials : Letter of Appreciation Received from East Japan Railway Company- Early Delivery of Trolley Wire for Tohoku Shinkansen as a Response for Restoration After the March 2022 Fukushima Prefecture Offshore Earthquake

July 14, 2022

July 5, 2022

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has received a letter of appreciation from East Japan Railway Company (headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, hereafter "JR East") for its response in the restoration of facilities of the Tohoku Shinkansen, which were damaged by the impact of the Fukushima Prefecture offshore earthquake that occurred in March 2022.

It was confirmed that the Fukushima Prefecture offshore earthquake caused damage to the Tohoku Shinkansen at about 1,000 locations including power poles and overhead wires resulting in serious damage requiring as long as about one month before operation of the entire line could be resumed. To enable early restoration of the Tohoku Shinkansen, which is important transportation infrastructure for the livelihoods of the people, the Mitsubishi Materials Group urgently manufactured trolley wire (copper wire for supplying electric power to train cars) and shipped and delivered it in the shortest possible time, thus contributing to the restoration activities.

We received the following words of appreciation from JR East: "Your quick response contributed to shortening the time before operation could be resumed."

The vision of the Mitsubishi Materials Group is to "become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable world through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies" based on its corporate philosophy of "For People, Society and the Earth." Mitsubishi Materials will continue to help build a prosperous society through developing and providing nonferrous metal materials and high-value-added products.

