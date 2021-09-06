Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Our subsidiary in Indonesia helps the community respond to COVID-19- Provides oxygen for healthcare facilities and holds workplace vaccinations for employees and neighborhood residents -

09/06/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News

September 6, 2021

August 30, 2021

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Our subsidiary in Indonesia helps the community respond to COVID-19
- Provides oxygen for healthcare facilities and holds workplace vaccinations for employees and neighborhood residents -

PT. Smelting ('PTS' below), a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, provided oxygen for healthcare facilities and held workplace vaccinations in its Gresik Copper Smelter & Refinery (Gresik, East Java, Indonesia) for both employees and neighborhood residents, in response to a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

With COVID-19 infections rapidly spreading again in Indonesia, the country is now faced with a shortage of oxygen for treating COVID-19 infections. In response to this situation and on request of the government, PTS Gresik Copper Smelter & Refinery began providing some of the oxygen used for copper smelting to healthcare facilities in early July.

Also, PTS Gresik Copper Smelter & Refinery held workplace COVID-19 vaccinations in which not only employees, their families, and employees of subcontractors, but also neighborhood residents could get vaccinated for the first time in the Surabaya (the capital of East Java Province) and Gresik regions.

●Overview of PTS workplace vaccinationDateAugust 12-14, 2021LocationPTS Gresik Copper Smelter & RefineryVaccinations provided toPTS Gresik Copper Smelter & Refinery employees and their families, employees of neighboring group companies, employees of subcontractors, and neighborhood residents (approximately 1,800 people)

Through these local contribution activities, Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to cooperate with the efforts to bring an end to COVID-19 infections as soon as possible.

(Reference) PTS overviewHead officeSpecial Capital Region of Jakarta, IndonesiaBusinessManufacturing and sales of electrolytic copperEstablishedFebruary 1996No. of employees360

＜Contact details for inquiries＞
Public Relations Dept., Corporate Communication Dept.
+81-3-5252-5206

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
04:32aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Our subsidiary in Indonesia helps the community respond t..
PU
08/17MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Corporate Gorvernance Report
PU
08/06Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for Fi..
CI
08/06Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for t..
CI
08/06Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Qu..
CI
08/06Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Ye..
CI
08/06MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Summary of Explanation and Q&A on Conference Call（..
PU
08/05MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : About the Mitsubishi Materials Group (pp. 18~31)
PU
08/05MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Business Strategies (pp. 32~52)
PU
08/05MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Financial and Non-financial Sections / Corporate Data (pp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 713 B 15 598 M 15 598 M
Net income 2022 33 299 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2022 521 B 4 747 M 4 747 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 295 B 2 694 M 2 689 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 261,00 JPY
Average target price 2 588,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION4.19%2 694
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.96%638 084
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.36%157 660
SIEMENS AG21.32%135 385
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.24%114 973
3M COMPANY11.21%112 481