    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/19 02:00:00 am EDT
2138.00 JPY   +2.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Participation in the 30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity- We Will Make Use of Our Company-Owned Forests to Contribute to Conservation of Biodiversity -

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
News

April 19, 2022

April 8, 2022

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Participation in the 30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity
- We Will Make Use of Our Company-Owned Forests to Contribute to Conservation of Biodiversity -

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been enrolled as a participating company in the 30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity (hereinafter "Alliance") at the initiative of the Ministry of the Environment.
This Alliance is a coalition of the willing established for the achievement of the nature-positive global goal to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
To accomplish this goal, Japan, with the aim of achieving the conservation and protection of at least 30% of the country's lands and waters by 2030 (30 by 30), has committed not only to expanding protected areas such as national parks, but also to designating as OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) areas other than protected areas, such as company forests, conducive to the conservation of biodiversity.

We own 14,000 ha of forest across Japan and practice forest management and control in consideration of the habitats of animals and plants living there. We also carry out wildlife monitoring and include rare species confirmed to be living in the areas on our red list. In addition, our nine forests in Hokkaido have obtained certifications for sustainable forest management with consideration for biodiversity.
We will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by supporting the purpose of the Alliance's establishment and striving to obtain OECM designation in the future with company-owned forests.

Alliance Logomark

<30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity>
https://policies.env.go.jp/nature/biodiversity/30by30alliance/

【Related Information】
Materials' Forest Instagram
provides information on the rich nature of company-owned forests, forest creation, and events.
https://www.instagram.com/materials_forest/


Corporate Communications Dep., Management Strategy Div.,
Strategic Headquarters+81-3-5252-5206

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
