Growth is slowing due to a generally sluggish global economy and delayed economic recovery in China; however, in the medium- to long-term, demand for copper will remain strong due to demand for EVs and renewable energy, as well as demand for data centers as the digitalization society progresses.

Although copper price was 379¢/lb in FY ended March 2024 (full year), lower than the previous fiscal year (388¢/lb), it has been on an upward trend since April 2024 and is currently above 450¢/lb. Steady movement is expected due to anticipated long-term growth in demand.

Supply concerns have led to strong buying by Chinese smelting operations and traders, and spot TC/RCs are extremely low; as smelting capabilities continue to grow in Indonesia and India, there are concerns that TC/RCs will remain low.

There was a general trend toward recovery up through Q3 of FY ended March 2024, but the recovery trend slowed down in the 4th quarter. A moderate recovery is projected in FY ending March 2025.

Demand for our copper alloy products and cemented carbide tools is also expected to recover in FY ending March 2025.

As Semiconductor-related demand continued to be at a bottom phase in FY ended March 2024, it appears to have bottomed out in the fourth quarter. Demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials is expected to recover in FY ending March 2025, particularly for AI-related technologies and automotive applications.