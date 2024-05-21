Progress and Outlook of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031

May 21, 2024

Director, Chief Executive Officer

Naoki Ono

Management Policy for FY ending March 2025

  • We have established management policy for FY ending March 2025, the second year of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031. In order to fullfill "Our Commitment" of "For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future," we will build a recycling system for metal resources based on our strengths and realize growth throughout the value chain by expanding the scope, regions and scale of our operations.

Strengthening Response to

SCQ * Issues

  • Prevention of industrial accidents
  • Strict adherence to compliance
  • Strengthening information security
  • Company-widecritical risk management activities

Optimization of Management Structure

  • Deepening matrix management of business and functional axes
  • Establishment of regional axes (A new company in Europe)
  • Optimization of business structure

Achievement of FY 2031 Strategy Goals

  • Implementation of PDCA for the FY2031 Strategy
  • Improving profitability
  • Responding to labor shortage

Responding to Sustainability Issues

  • Promoting resource recycling
  • Strengthening response to global environmental issues
  • Strengthening human capital

Sustainability Issues

*SCQ: the order of priority of our business decisions. Safety & Health, Compliance, Quality

  • Promotion of resource circulation
  • Response to global environmental issues
  • Enhance human capital management
  • Activate communication
  • Strengthen information security
  • Strengthening response to SCQ * issues
  • Strengthening sustainable SCM
  • Deepenning of DX
  • Pursuit of value creation
  • Geopolitical and geoeconomic risk
  • Financial risk

Table of Contents

  1. Progress of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
  2. Status of Major Measures in Progress of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
    1. Expansion of resource recycling
    2. Enhancing the supply of high-performance materials and products
    3. Renewable Energy business

1. Progress of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031

1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy

Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031 (the FY2031 Strategy)

For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future

Prosperous

Recycling-

Decarbonized

society

oriented society

society

Build a recycling system of metal resources based on our strengths and realize growth throughout the value chain by expanding the scope, regions, and scale of our operations

Resource

Decomposition and separation

Smelting

Material processing and product manufacturing

procurement

(1) Expansion of resource recycling

(2) Enhancing the supply of

high-performance materials and products

Metals Company

Resources Business,

Smelting & Resource Recycling Business

  • E-Scrapinformation network with recyclers in more than 60 countries around the world
  • Base for highly efficient collection of used products (collection sites)
  • Advanced decomposition and separation technologies cultivated through home appliance recycling
  • Highly efficient recycling technology using smelting systems

Advanced Products Company

Copper & Copper Alloy Business,

Electronic Materials and Components Business

  • High-performancematerials and processed products
    (copper alloy, oxygen-free copper, silicon precision processed products, etc.)
  • Global expansion of EV connectors and superconducting wires for MRI

Metalworking Solutions Company

Carbide Tool Business, Tungsten Business,

and Solutions Business

  • Ability to cope with difficult-to-cut materials and new materials
  • Materials and coating technologies, and technical proposals

Sales and use

(3) Implementing GHG reduction measures to achieve carbon neutrality

Supply of renewable electricity

Renewable Energy Business

Supply of renewable electricity

Geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, and wind power

generation Business

Technology based on abundant achievements and experience in the geothermal power generation business

*The Environmental ＆ Recycling business was integrated into Metals Company in April 2023, and the Renewable Energy business was reorganized under the Strategic Headquarters.

1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy

Trends in the External Environment

Demand

Copper Copper

Price

TC/RC

Automobile

Industry

Semiconductor

Industry

  • Growth is slowing due to a generally sluggish global economy and delayed economic recovery in China; however, in the medium- to long-term, demand for copper will remain strong due to demand for EVs and renewable energy, as well as demand for data centers as the digitalization society progresses.
  • Although copper price was 379¢/lb in FY ended March 2024 (full year), lower than the previous fiscal year (388¢/lb), it has been on an upward trend since April 2024 and is currently above 450¢/lb. Steady movement is expected due to anticipated long-term growth in demand.
  • Supply concerns have led to strong buying by Chinese smelting operations and traders, and spot TC/RCs are extremely low; as smelting capabilities continue to grow in Indonesia and India, there are concerns that TC/RCs will remain low.
  • There was a general trend toward recovery up through Q3 of FY ended March 2024, but the recovery trend slowed down in the 4th quarter. A moderate recovery is projected in FY ending March 2025.
  • Demand for our copper alloy products and cemented carbide tools is also expected to recover in FY ending March 2025.
  • As Semiconductor-related demand continued to be at a bottom phase in FY ended March 2024, it appears to have bottomed out in the fourth quarter. Demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials is expected to recover in FY ending March 2025, particularly for AI-related technologies and automotive applications.
  • Stronger recovery of demand for semiconductor-related materials is projected for the latter half of the fiscal year.

1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy

Review of FY Ended March 2024, Forecast for FY Ending March 2025

  • OperatingprofitinFYendedMarch2024 fell shortof our initialplan,duetotheeffectsof weakeningautomobileand semiconductormarkets.In contrast,we madeeffortsto enhancecost competitiveness,suchas by implementingcost reductionmeasuresineach of our businesses,aheadof scheduleintheFY2031 Strategy.
  • Recovereddemandis projectedfor automobileproductsbeginninginQ1 of FYendingMarch 2025, and for semiconductor-relatedproducts beginninginthelatterhalf of thefiscal year.
  • We can achieveourstrategytargetsby implementingthevariousmeasuresprovidedintheFY2031 Strategyand enhancingour cost competitiveness.

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ending

FY Ending

FY Ending

March 2023

March 2024

March 2024

March 2025

March 2026

March 2031

Result

Initial Forecast

Result

Forecast

Plan

Target

Net sales

Billions

1,625.9

1,670.0

1,540.6

1,950.0

1,940.0

2,000.0

(Net sales excluding metal charges)

of yen

(608.0)

(706.0)

(548.1)

(652.0)

(690.0)

(850.0)

Operating profit

Billions

50.0

50.0

23.2

41.0

70.0

130.0

of yen

Ordinary profit

Billions

25.3

58.0

54.1

63.0

87.0

180.0

of yen

ROIC

%

1.4%

4.1%

3.8%

4.3%

5.5%

9.0%

ROE

%

3.5%

6.8%

4.8%

6.7%

10.0%

13.6%

EBITDA

Billions

75.7

113.0

105.0

117.4

150.0

260.0

of yen

Net D/E ratio

Times

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.5 or less

Net interest-bearing debt

Times

5.2

4.1

4.5

4.3

3.5

2.0 or less

/ EBITDA ratio

Dividend per annum

Yen

50

94

94

100

1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy

Metals Company

  • Resourcesbusiness:Dividendsfrom Los PelambresCopperMineincreasedinFYendedMarch2024. Dividendsareexpectedtobelower inFY endingMarch2025, however,CopperMountainCopperMineandMantoverdeCopperMineareexpectedto becomeprofitable.
  • Smelting& ResourceRecyclingbusiness:In FY endedMarch2024, profitabilitydeteriorateddueto a declineinpalladiumpricesand one-time factors such as troubleinOnahamaSmelter& Refineryandreductionof raw materialarrivals.One-timefactors areexpectedto beresolvedinFY endingMarch2025.

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ending

FY2031

Direction for achieving

March

March

March

(billions of yen)

Strategy

FY2031 Strategy Measures

Progress

the FY2031 Strategy

2023

2024

2025

Plan

Plan

Result

Result

Forecast

Ordinary profit

2.4

20.1

17.9

11.4

Promotion of technological

Mining investment is

Expansion of operations

development to recover rare

proceeding as

at Los Pelambres Copper

EBITDA

2.5

19.0

16.6

11.1

metal resources contained in

anticipated.

Mine is also going well,

copper deposits

Full-scale copper

and dividends are as

Resources

ROIC

1.1%

11.7%

10.5%

9.0%

Acquisition of copper mining

concentrate production

planned

interests and securing copper

planned at Mantoverde

In FY ending March 2026,

Business

ROIC spread

-8.6pt

+2.0pt

+0.8pt

-0.7pt

concentrates through

copper mine in the

the ROIC is temporarily

WACC:9.7%

continuous investment in

latter half of 2024.

expected to decrease, and

mines

EP will be negative due to

EP

2.1

0.9

Expansion of electrolytic

the execution of

copper supply through SX-EW

investment in mines.

operations at copper mines

Ordinary profit

25.9

11.6

19.0

27.0

Strengthening and expanding

Construction has begun

Increased profit due to

the networks to promote

on a pilot plant for LIB

review of metal prices

resource recycling

recycling.

and reduction of hedging

EBITDA

42.6

28.8

33.4

39.6

Expansion of electrolytic

We will consider

costs in response to

copper production capacity

adjustments to

increased electricity costs

Smelting

Increasing the recycling rate by

investment allocation

ROIC is improving due to

ROIC

8.3%

2.9%

5.7%

7.1%

expanding the treatment of

with respect to

increased profit

recycled products containing

strengthening E-scrap

Regarding E-Scrap, we

Resource

metal resources

capacity.

will strengthen the

Recycling

ROIC spread

+2.9pt

-2.5pt

+0.3pt

+1,7pt

Creation of rare earths and

collection system in

Business

rare metals recycling

Europe based on the

WACC:5.4%

businesses

forecast of supply and

Accelerating business

demand

EP

-7.4

1.0

developments in Japan and

overseas (E-Scrap, home

appliances, automobile

recycling)

*EBITDA= Ordinary profit + Interest expense + Depreciation

+ Goodwill depreciation

1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy

Advanced Products Company

  • Copper& CopperAlloy business:Demandfor automobilesdeclinedinFYendingMarch 2024. Ordinaryprofitis expectedto improveinFYending March2025 drivenby recoveryof demandfor automobiles,revisionof roll marginsandcost reductions.
  • ElectronicMaterials& Componentsbusiness:Demandfor semiconductorproductsdecreasedinFYendedMarch2024. Thesemiconductor marketremainsweak,and a full-scalerecoveryindemandisexpectedin thesecondhalf of FYendingMarch2025.

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ending

FY2031

Direction for achieving

March

March

March

(billions of yen)

Strategy

FY2031 Strategy Measures

Progress

the FY2031 Strategy

2023

2024

2025

Plan

Plan

Result

Result

Forecast

Ordinary profit

-0.0

-0.5

7.3

12.4

Improve the recycling rate of

Investment to

Lowering the break-even

wrought copper products and

strengthen

point by improving yield

establish a scrap platform

production capacity

and productivity

EBITDA

9.3

10.6

20.5

24.6

base

for copper sheets and

Reducing raw material

Copper &

Overseas (Luvata): Rapid entry

copper strips is

costs by improving

into growing markets (xEV,

proceeding as

recycling rates

Copper

ROIC

0.6%

0.6%

3.2%

4.0%

healthcare, environment)

anticipated, and

Promoting sales expansion

Alloy

Expand sales and strengthen

substantial

to domestic key accounts

Business

ROIC spread

-2.1pt

-2.1pt

+0.5pt

+1.3pt

services to overseas customers

operations to begin in

and expanding into

WACC:2.7%

by establishing a new

the latter half of FY

overseas sales channels

overseas plant which carries out

ending March 2025

Accelerating sales shift to

EP

-4.5

1.1

a downstream process, with the

high-profit products

domestic plants as mother ones

Ordinary profit

7.7

2.8

3.8

8.6

Highly capital-efficient management

The business

Semiconductor market,

through continual restructuring of the

environment for

effects of increased

business portfolio

precision silicon

production due to recovery

Strategic investment in focal

products is worsening.

in demand and growth of

EBITDA

11.5

6.9

8.7

16.0

products in growth areas

We will reevaluate

automobiles (mainly

Electronic

Developing and securing human

investments in

electric vehicles),

resources for the creation of new

increased production

additional sales expansion

Materials

8.7%

businesses and the

and shift toward

measures (Silicon

&

ROIC

3.3%

3.8%

7.8%

promotion of business alliances

other growth areas.

processed products, device

Compone

Enhancing manufacturing

products)

nts

capabilities and DX to enhance

Improvement of ROIC by

Business

ROIC spread

+1.3pt

-4.1pt

-3.6pt

+0.4pt

production sophistication and

implementing a growth

WACC:7.4%

profitability

investment plan based on

Providing business and social value

semiconductor market

(SDGs) for carbon neutrality

conditions

EP

-2.7

-2.7

*EBITDA= Ordinary profit + Interest expense + Depreciation + Goodwill depreciation

1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy

Metalworking Solutions Company

  • MetalworkingSolutionsbusiness:In FYendedMarch2024, demandfor cementedcarbideproductsfor Japan and Asiadeclined.In FY ending March2025, we expectrecoveryindemandfor automobiles.

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ending

FY2031

Direction for achieving

March

March

March

FY2031 Strategy

(billions of yen)

Strategy

Progress

the FY2031 Strategy

2023

2024

2025

Measures

Plan

Plan

Result

Result

Forecast

Ordinary profit

14.5

12.2

14.0

25.0

Carbide tools business

Creation of high added-

Enhancement of tungsten

Stable supply of the

value products in various

business (Recycling,

world's top quality, high-

fields including automobile,

production and sales of

EBITDA

27.4

24.5

28.8

39.9

efficiency products

aerospace, and medical are

high-performance powders

utilizing the strength of

as planned.

and alloys) through

materials and coating

acquisition of H.C. Starck,

technology

Germany

Metalworking

ROIC

6.9%

5.2%

5.3%

8.6%

Tungsten business

Improvement of sales

Expansion of business

efficiency and productivity

Solutions

scale for rechargeable

using DX

Business

ROIC spread

+0.4pt

-1.3pt

-1.2pt

+2.1pt

batteries in addition to

Improvement of capital

WACC:6.5%

carbide tools, etc.

efficiency by reducing

Strengthening

inventories

environmental

responsiveness

EP

-2.1

-2.0

Solution business

Commercialization of

solution sales to

manufacturing sites

*EBITDA= Ordinary profit + Interest expense + Depreciation + Goodwill depreciation

