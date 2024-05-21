Progress and Outlook of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
May 21, 2024
Director, Chief Executive Officer
Naoki Ono
Management Policy for FY ending March 2025
- We have established management policy for FY ending March 2025, the second year of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031. In order to fullfill "Our Commitment" of "For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future," we will build a recycling system for metal resources based on our strengths and realize growth throughout the value chain by expanding the scope, regions and scale of our operations.
Strengthening Response to
SCQ * Issues
- Prevention of industrial accidents
- Strict adherence to compliance
- Strengthening information security
- Company-widecritical risk management activities
Optimization of Management Structure
- Deepening matrix management of business and functional axes
- Establishment of regional axes (A new company in Europe)
- Optimization of business structure
Achievement of FY 2031 Strategy Goals
- Implementation of PDCA for the FY2031 Strategy
- Improving profitability
- Responding to labor shortage
Responding to Sustainability Issues
- Promoting resource recycling
- Strengthening response to global environmental issues
- Strengthening human capital
Sustainability Issues
*SCQ: the order of priority of our business decisions. Safety & Health, Compliance, Quality
- Promotion of resource circulation
- Response to global environmental issues
- Enhance human capital management
- Activate communication
- Strengthen information security
- Strengthening response to SCQ * issues
- Strengthening sustainable SCM
- Deepenning of DX
- Pursuit of value creation
- Geopolitical and geoeconomic risk
- Financial risk
Table of Contents
- Progress of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
- Status of Major Measures in Progress of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
- Expansion of resource recycling
- Enhancing the supply of high-performance materials and products
- Renewable Energy business
1. Progress of the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy
Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031 (the FY2031 Strategy)
For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future
Prosperous
Recycling-
Decarbonized
society
oriented society
society
Build a recycling system of metal resources based on our strengths and realize growth throughout the value chain by expanding the scope, regions, and scale of our operations
Resource
Decomposition and separation
Smelting
Material processing and product manufacturing
procurement
(1) Expansion of resource recycling
(2) Enhancing the supply of
high-performance materials and products
Metals Company
Resources Business,
Smelting & Resource Recycling Business
- E-Scrapinformation network with recyclers in more than 60 countries around the world
- Base for highly efficient collection of used products (collection sites)
- Advanced decomposition and separation technologies cultivated through home appliance recycling
- Highly efficient recycling technology using smelting systems
Advanced Products Company
Copper & Copper Alloy Business,
Electronic Materials and Components Business
-
High-performancematerials and processed products
(copper alloy, oxygen-free copper, silicon precision processed products, etc.)
- Global expansion of EV connectors and superconducting wires for MRI
Metalworking Solutions Company
Carbide Tool Business, Tungsten Business,
and Solutions Business
- Ability to cope with difficult-to-cut materials and new materials
- Materials and coating technologies, and technical proposals
Sales and use
(3) Implementing GHG reduction measures to achieve carbon neutrality
Supply of renewable electricity
Renewable Energy Business
Supply of renewable electricity
Geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, and wind power
generation Business
Technology based on abundant achievements and experience in the geothermal power generation business
*The Environmental ＆ Recycling business was integrated into Metals Company in April 2023, and the Renewable Energy business was reorganized under the Strategic Headquarters.
1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy
Trends in the External Environment
Demand
Copper Copper
Price
TC/RC
Automobile
Industry
Semiconductor
Industry
- Growth is slowing due to a generally sluggish global economy and delayed economic recovery in China; however, in the medium- to long-term, demand for copper will remain strong due to demand for EVs and renewable energy, as well as demand for data centers as the digitalization society progresses.
- Although copper price was 379¢/lb in FY ended March 2024 (full year), lower than the previous fiscal year (388¢/lb), it has been on an upward trend since April 2024 and is currently above 450¢/lb. Steady movement is expected due to anticipated long-term growth in demand.
- Supply concerns have led to strong buying by Chinese smelting operations and traders, and spot TC/RCs are extremely low; as smelting capabilities continue to grow in Indonesia and India, there are concerns that TC/RCs will remain low.
- There was a general trend toward recovery up through Q3 of FY ended March 2024, but the recovery trend slowed down in the 4th quarter. A moderate recovery is projected in FY ending March 2025.
- Demand for our copper alloy products and cemented carbide tools is also expected to recover in FY ending March 2025.
- As Semiconductor-related demand continued to be at a bottom phase in FY ended March 2024, it appears to have bottomed out in the fourth quarter. Demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials is expected to recover in FY ending March 2025, particularly for AI-related technologies and automotive applications.
- Stronger recovery of demand for semiconductor-related materials is projected for the latter half of the fiscal year.
1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy
Review of FY Ended March 2024, Forecast for FY Ending March 2025
- OperatingprofitinFYendedMarch2024 fell shortof our initialplan,duetotheeffectsof weakeningautomobileand semiconductormarkets.In contrast,we madeeffortsto enhancecost competitiveness,suchas by implementingcost reductionmeasuresineach of our businesses,aheadof scheduleintheFY2031 Strategy.
- Recovereddemandis projectedfor automobileproductsbeginninginQ1 of FYendingMarch 2025, and for semiconductor-relatedproducts beginninginthelatterhalf of thefiscal year.
- We can achieveourstrategytargetsby implementingthevariousmeasuresprovidedintheFY2031 Strategyand enhancingour cost competitiveness.
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ending
FY Ending
FY Ending
March 2023
March 2024
March 2024
March 2025
March 2026
March 2031
Result
Initial Forecast
Result
Forecast
Plan
Target
Net sales
Billions
1,625.9
1,670.0
1,540.6
1,950.0
1,940.0
2,000.0
(Net sales excluding metal charges)
of yen
(608.0)
(706.0)
(548.1)
(652.0)
(690.0)
(850.0)
Operating profit
Billions
50.0
50.0
23.2
41.0
70.0
130.0
of yen
Ordinary profit
Billions
25.3
58.0
54.1
63.0
87.0
180.0
of yen
ROIC
%
1.4%
4.1%
3.8%
4.3%
5.5%
9.0%
ROE
%
3.5%
6.8%
4.8%
6.7%
10.0%
13.6%
EBITDA
Billions
75.7
113.0
105.0
117.4
150.0
260.0
of yen
Net D/E ratio
Times
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.5 or less
Net interest-bearing debt
Times
5.2
4.1
4.5
4.3
3.5
2.0 or less
/ EBITDA ratio
Dividend per annum
Yen
50
94
94
100
1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy
Metals Company
- Resourcesbusiness:Dividendsfrom Los PelambresCopperMineincreasedinFYendedMarch2024. Dividendsareexpectedtobelower inFY endingMarch2025, however,CopperMountainCopperMineandMantoverdeCopperMineareexpectedto becomeprofitable.
- Smelting& ResourceRecyclingbusiness:In FY endedMarch2024, profitabilitydeteriorateddueto a declineinpalladiumpricesand one-time factors such as troubleinOnahamaSmelter& Refineryandreductionof raw materialarrivals.One-timefactors areexpectedto beresolvedinFY endingMarch2025.
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ending
FY2031
Direction for achieving
March
March
March
(billions of yen)
Strategy
FY2031 Strategy Measures
Progress
the FY2031 Strategy
2023
2024
2025
Plan
Plan
Result
Result
Forecast
Ordinary profit
2.4
20.1
17.9
11.4
• Promotion of technological
•
Mining investment is
•
Expansion of operations
development to recover rare
proceeding as
at Los Pelambres Copper
EBITDA
2.5
19.0
16.6
11.1
metal resources contained in
anticipated.
Mine is also going well,
copper deposits
•
Full-scale copper
and dividends are as
Resources
ROIC
1.1%
11.7%
10.5%
9.0%
• Acquisition of copper mining
concentrate production
planned
interests and securing copper
planned at Mantoverde
• In FY ending March 2026,
Business
ROIC spread
-8.6pt
+2.0pt
+0.8pt
-0.7pt
concentrates through
copper mine in the
the ROIC is temporarily
WACC:9.7%
continuous investment in
latter half of 2024.
expected to decrease, and
mines
EP will be negative due to
EP
2.1
0.9
• Expansion of electrolytic
the execution of
copper supply through SX-EW
investment in mines.
operations at copper mines
Ordinary profit
25.9
11.6
19.0
27.0
• Strengthening and expanding
•
Construction has begun
• Increased profit due to
the networks to promote
on a pilot plant for LIB
review of metal prices
resource recycling
recycling.
and reduction of hedging
EBITDA
42.6
28.8
33.4
39.6
• Expansion of electrolytic
•
We will consider
costs in response to
copper production capacity
adjustments to
increased electricity costs
Smelting
• Increasing the recycling rate by
investment allocation
• ROIC is improving due to
ROIC
8.3%
2.9%
5.7%
7.1%
expanding the treatment of
with respect to
increased profit
＆
recycled products containing
strengthening E-scrap
•
Regarding E-Scrap, we
Resource
metal resources
capacity.
will strengthen the
Recycling
ROIC spread
+2.9pt
-2.5pt
+0.3pt
+1,7pt
• Creation of rare earths and
collection system in
Business
rare metals recycling
Europe based on the
WACC:5.4%
businesses
forecast of supply and
• Accelerating business
demand
EP
-7.4
1.0
developments in Japan and
overseas (E-Scrap, home
appliances, automobile
recycling)
*EBITDA= Ordinary profit + Interest expense + Depreciation
+ Goodwill depreciation
1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy
Advanced Products Company
- Copper& CopperAlloy business:Demandfor automobilesdeclinedinFYendingMarch 2024. Ordinaryprofitis expectedto improveinFYending March2025 drivenby recoveryof demandfor automobiles,revisionof roll marginsandcost reductions.
- ElectronicMaterials& Componentsbusiness:Demandfor semiconductorproductsdecreasedinFYendedMarch2024. Thesemiconductor marketremainsweak,and a full-scalerecoveryindemandisexpectedin thesecondhalf of FYendingMarch2025.
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ending
FY2031
Direction for achieving
March
March
March
(billions of yen)
Strategy
FY2031 Strategy Measures
Progress
the FY2031 Strategy
2023
2024
2025
Plan
Plan
Result
Result
Forecast
Ordinary profit
-0.0
-0.5
7.3
12.4
• Improve the recycling rate of
•
Investment to
•
Lowering the break-even
wrought copper products and
strengthen
point by improving yield
establish a scrap platform
production capacity
and productivity
EBITDA
9.3
10.6
20.5
24.6
base
for copper sheets and
•
Reducing raw material
Copper &
• Overseas (Luvata): Rapid entry
copper strips is
costs by improving
into growing markets (xEV,
proceeding as
recycling rates
Copper
ROIC
0.6%
0.6%
3.2%
4.0%
healthcare, environment)
anticipated, and
•
Promoting sales expansion
Alloy
• Expand sales and strengthen
substantial
to domestic key accounts
Business
ROIC spread
-2.1pt
-2.1pt
+0.5pt
+1.3pt
services to overseas customers
operations to begin in
and expanding into
WACC:2.7%
by establishing a new
the latter half of FY
overseas sales channels
overseas plant which carries out
ending March 2025
•
Accelerating sales shift to
EP
-4.5
1.1
a downstream process, with the
high-profit products
domestic plants as mother ones
Ordinary profit
7.7
2.8
3.8
8.6
• Highly capital-efficient management
•
The business
•
Semiconductor market,
through continual restructuring of the
environment for
effects of increased
business portfolio
precision silicon
production due to recovery
• Strategic investment in focal
products is worsening.
in demand and growth of
EBITDA
11.5
6.9
8.7
16.0
products in growth areas
We will reevaluate
automobiles (mainly
Electronic
• Developing and securing human
investments in
electric vehicles),
resources for the creation of new
increased production
additional sales expansion
Materials
8.7%
businesses and the
and shift toward
measures (Silicon
&
ROIC
3.3%
3.8%
7.8%
promotion of business alliances
other growth areas.
processed products, device
Compone
• Enhancing manufacturing
products)
nts
capabilities and DX to enhance
•
Improvement of ROIC by
Business
ROIC spread
+1.3pt
-4.1pt
-3.6pt
+0.4pt
production sophistication and
implementing a growth
WACC:7.4%
profitability
investment plan based on
• Providing business and social value
semiconductor market
(SDGs) for carbon neutrality
conditions
EP
-2.7
-2.7
*EBITDA= Ordinary profit + Interest expense + Depreciation + Goodwill depreciation
1. Progress of the FY2031 Strategy
Metalworking Solutions Company
- MetalworkingSolutionsbusiness:In FYendedMarch2024, demandfor cementedcarbideproductsfor Japan and Asiadeclined.In FY ending March2025, we expectrecoveryindemandfor automobiles.
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ending
FY2031
Direction for achieving
March
March
March
FY2031 Strategy
(billions of yen)
Strategy
Progress
the FY2031 Strategy
2023
2024
2025
Measures
Plan
Plan
Result
Result
Forecast
Ordinary profit
14.5
12.2
14.0
25.0
Carbide tools business
• Creation of high added-
•
Enhancement of tungsten
•
Stable supply of the
value products in various
business (Recycling,
world's top quality, high-
fields including automobile,
production and sales of
EBITDA
27.4
24.5
28.8
39.9
efficiency products
aerospace, and medical are
high-performance powders
utilizing the strength of
as planned.
and alloys) through
materials and coating
acquisition of H.C. Starck,
technology
Germany
Metalworking
ROIC
6.9%
5.2%
5.3%
8.6%
Tungsten business
•
Improvement of sales
•
Expansion of business
efficiency and productivity
Solutions
scale for rechargeable
using DX
Business
ROIC spread
+0.4pt
-1.3pt
-1.2pt
+2.1pt
batteries in addition to
•
Improvement of capital
WACC:6.5%
carbide tools, etc.
efficiency by reducing
•
Strengthening
inventories
environmental
responsiveness
EP
-2.1
-2.0
Solution business
•
Commercialization of
solution sales to
manufacturing sites
*EBITDA= Ordinary profit + Interest expense + Depreciation + Goodwill depreciation
