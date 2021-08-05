Mitsubishi Materials : Release of Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2021

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has released the Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2021 ('the Report') with the aims of disclosing both the financial aspects of our corporate activities and their non-financial aspects, including ESG, and helping our stakeholders to understand the Company's medium to long-term growth.

The Report provides a detailed picture of the Company's efforts to create corporate value through a balance of social and economic value. It also includes a special feature on the promotion of digital transformation (DX) in the Mitsubishi Materials Group, and messages from the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairpersons of the Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

From the viewpoint of reducing our environmental impact, from this year, the Report will no longer be printed as a booklet and will be available only in an electronic version.

To coincide with the Report, a Financial Section (English only) has also been released.

The Japanese version of our ESG Report is scheduled for release on our corporate website at the end of August and the English version at the end of September.

The Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to grow its business sustainably and to respond to the needs of society, as we strive to be a company that makes contributions 'For People, Society, and the Earth.'