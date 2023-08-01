July 31, 2023
Mitsubishi Materials CorporationRelease of Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2023
-Introducing the Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031 and our efforts in order to fulfill Our Commitment-
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has issued the Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2023.
In the Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2023, we actively disclose not only financial aspects but also non-financial initiatives, with the aim of helping our stakeholders understand our medium- to long-term growth potential. And the report also introduces Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031 (announced in February 2023) as well as various initiatives to achieve Our Commitment.
In this year's edition, the contents have been further enriched with new features such as roundtable discussions on the activities of our employees. Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to work to fulfill Our Commitment while enhancing opportunities for communication with our stakeholders.
URL : https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/ir/library/annual.html
- Top Message
- Value Creation at Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
- The DNA of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
- Value Creation Process
- Strengths that put us at the forefront of the global market
- Materiality
- Initiatives and objectives for material issues
- Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
- Overview of Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031
- Message from CFO
- Overview of Business Strategy
- Overview of Functional Strategy
- Special Feature : To Fulfill Our Commitment to the Future
- Sustainability
- Overview of Sustainability Activities
- Establishing the "Resource Circulation Strategy Meeting"
- Each Sustainability Activity
- Corporate Governance
- Efforts in Strengthening of Corporate Governance
- Corporate Governance System
- Initiatives in the Board of Directors and the Committees
- Messages from the Chairman and the Chairpersons
- Reduction of Strategic Share Highlights
- Financial and Non-financial Data/Corporate Data
- Financial and Non-financial Highlights
- Eleven-Year Summary
- Financial Statements
- Global Atlas
- Company Data/Stock Data
Corporate Communications Dept., Strategic Headquarters: +81-3-5252-5206
