Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has issued the Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2023.

In the Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2023, we actively disclose not only financial aspects but also non-financial initiatives, with the aim of helping our stakeholders understand our medium- to long-term growth potential. And the report also introduces Medium-term Management Strategy FY2031 (announced in February 2023) as well as various initiatives to achieve Our Commitment.

In this year's edition, the contents have been further enriched with new features such as roundtable discussions on the activities of our employees. Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to work to fulfill Our Commitment while enhancing opportunities for communication with our stakeholders.

URL : https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/ir/library/annual.html