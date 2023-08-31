August 31, 2023
Mitsubishi Materials CorporationRelease of Mitsubishi Materials Sustainability Report 2023
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has issued the Sustainability Report 2023 ("the Report").
Based on its corporate philosophy of "For People, Society, and the Earth", we aim to proactively address sustainability issues, promote business activities that earn the trust of stakeholders, and fulfill its social responsibilities.
The Report (*) is published to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the Group's approach and initiatives for sustainable management and its achievements, challenges, and direction. In this fiscal year, we have enhanced the descriptions of our initiatives related to GHG reduction, decarbonization, DX strategy, and research and development.
(*) Until last year, the Report was published as an "ESG Report".
The Mitsubishi Materials Group will continue to enhance opportunities for communication with stakeholders and work to fulfill Our Commitment.
URL: https://mmc.disclosure.site/en/
- Top Message
- Our Policy and Initiative to Sustainability
Mitsubishi Materials Group's Initiatives on Material Issues
- Creation of a Recycling-oriented Society
- Contributing to Global Environment
- Sustainable Supply Chain Management
- Respect for Human Rights
- Workplace Safety and Hygiene
- Maintenance and Improvement of Governance
- Retainment and Utilization of Human Capital
- Stakeholder Communication
- Deepening of DX
- Initiatives to Create New Value
- Sustainability Data List
- Evaluation by External Organizations, Status of Participation in Initiatives
