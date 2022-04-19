Mitsubishi Materials : Selected as a Component of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index,an ESG Investment Index

April 19, 2022

April 5, 2022

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has been selected as a component of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index created by FTSE Russell, a global index provider, is an index that reflects the performance of Japanese companies demonstrating outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in their respective sectors and is designed to be sector neutral. To promote the transition to a low-carbon economy, companies with particularly high greenhouse gas emissions are included only if their improvement efforts are positively evaluated using the TPI Management Quality Score. In addition, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index has been adopted as an ESG passive management benchmark for the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Under its Corporate Philosophy "For People, Society and the Earth" and its mission of contributing to building a "prosperous society," "recycling-oriented society" and "decarbonized society," the Mitsubishi Materials Group is working on various initiatives toward their realization by practicing solutions for social issues through its business activities and thus creating both social and economic values. We will continue to positively work on ESG (environmental, social and governance) activities for persistent improvement of our corporate value.

*FTSE Russell (a registered trademark of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) hereby verifies that Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has met the entry requirements for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index as a result of a third-party investigation. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is widely used for creation and evaluation of sustainable investment funds and other financial instruments.

【Reference】

FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japan

