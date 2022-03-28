Log in
Mitsubishi Materials : Support for the Resource Sciences Education Consortium Established by Hokkaido University and Kyushu University- Contributing to the Development of Expert Human Resources for Resources Strategy Through Industry-Government-Academia Cooperation -

03/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
News

March 28, 2022

March 16, 2022

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Support for the Resource Sciences Education Consortium Established by Hokkaido University and Kyushu University
- Contributing to the Development of Expert Human Resources for Resources Strategy Through Industry-Government-Academia Cooperation -

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has decided to make a donation to the Resource Sciences Education Consortium established by Hokkaido University Graduate School of Engineering and Kyushu University Graduate School of Engineering in collaboration with private companies and public organizations.

The consortium is intended to strengthen and enhance education systems for the development of human resources related to resource sciences. It will support overseas dispatch and corporate internship for students, and provide lectures given by experts invited from companies in order to build a new career/recurrent education system in the resource engineering field. In addition, workshops and symposiums will be held for sharing and updating information about natural resources to reinforce collaboration between companies and universities.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has been providing various forms of support to contribute to the development of international human resources related to resource sciences through industry-government-academia collaboration, such as the establishment of an endowed course at the Laboratory of Resources Environment and Remediation at the Hokkaido University School of Engineering.

The vision of the Mitsubishi Materials Group is to "become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable world through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies" based on its corporate philosophy of "For People, Society and the Earth." Through our donation to the consortium, we will support the development of human resources related to resource sciences, which will be essential to the building of a sustainable society in the future and contribute to the further strengthening of industry-government-academia collaboration.

＜Contact details for inquiries＞
Public Relations Dept., Corporate Communication Dept.
+81-3-5252-5206

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
