Mitsubishi Materials : Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editorial Policy

We are issuing this report to help our diverse stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and investors understand our financial and non- financial business direction.

Taking advantage of the Group's strengths to meet various social requirements, we will create new values to convey our efforts for sustainable growth. This report is intended as a tool for communicating such in an easy-to-understand format.

In editing this report, we have referred to the "International Integrated Reporting Framework" as recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "GRI Standards" by Global Reporting Initiatives, and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry.

The description of performance is based on information current as of May 14, 2021.