Mitsubishi Materials : Table of Contents (p. 1)

We are issuing this report to help our diverse stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and investors understand our financial and non- financial business direction.
Taking advantage of the Group's strengths to meet various social requirements, we will create new values to convey our efforts for sustainable growth. This report is intended as a tool for communicating such in an easy-to-understand format.
In editing this report, we have referred to the "International Integrated Reporting Framework" as recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "GRI Standards" by Global Reporting Initiatives, and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry.
The description of performance is based on information current as of May 14, 2021.
Materiality and Key Themes
This report is structured from the perspective of ensuring accountability for material issues and their individual key themes as recognized by the Group.
We have updated these material issues in the formulation of our Medium Term Management Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years starting in fiscal 2021. Efforts to handle "materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business" and "materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core" will improve corporate value by improving both social and economic value.
For the process of how these material issues are updated, see p.30 "Identifying and Tracking Materiality."
10 Material Issues
Stable supply of
Creation of a recycling-
Dealing with
Environment protection Workplace safety
product/material
oriented society
climate change
technologies
and hygiene
2
Value Creation and Performance
2
Value Creation Process
4
Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial)
6
Top Message
From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond
Objectives of CX
Optimization of business portfolio
Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses
Revision of the FY2023 Strategy
ESG initiatives
Improving communication
At the 150th anniversary of our founding
18
About the Mitsubishi Materials Group
18
Special Feature MMDX Strategy
22
Corporate Philosophy System
23
Establishment of Sustainable Management Office
24
Global Atlas
26
Mitsubishi Materials DNA of Transformation
28
The Strengths of the Mitsubishi Materials Group
30
Identifying and Tackling Materiality
32
Business Strategies
32
Advanced Products Business
36
Metalworking Solutions Business
Business
DX
Data
Human resources
and corporate
Infrastructure
culture
Governance
Development of
Responsibility
Stakeholder
Digital
diverse talents
in value chain
communication
transformation
Materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business
Materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core
