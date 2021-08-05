Log in
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Table of Contents (p. 1)

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Integrated Report 2021

CONTENTS

Editorial Policy

We are issuing this report to help our diverse stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and investors understand our financial and non- financial business direction.

Taking advantage of the Group's strengths to meet various social requirements, we will create new values to convey our efforts for sustainable growth. This report is intended as a tool for communicating such in an easy-to-understand format.

In editing this report, we have referred to the "International Integrated Reporting Framework" as recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "GRI Standards" by Global Reporting Initiatives, and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry.

The description of performance is based on information current as of May 14, 2021.

Materiality and Key Themes

This report is structured from the perspective of ensuring accountability for material issues and their individual key themes as recognized by the Group.

We have updated these material issues in the formulation of our Medium Term Management Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years starting in fiscal 2021. Efforts to handle "materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business" and "materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core" will improve corporate value by improving both social and economic value.

For the process of how these material issues are updated, see p.30 "Identifying and Tracking Materiality."

Related Materials:

Identifying and Tackling Materiality

P30

10 Material Issues

Stable supply of

Creation of a recycling-

Dealing with

Environment protection Workplace safety

product/material

oriented society

climate change

technologies

and hygiene

2

Value Creation and Performance

2

Value Creation Process

4

Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial)

6

Top Message

From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond

  1. Objectives of CX
  2. Optimization of business portfolio
  3. Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses
  4. Revision of the FY2023 Strategy
  1. ESG initiatives
  2. Improving communication
  3. At the 150th anniversary of our founding

18

About the Mitsubishi Materials Group

18

Special Feature MMDX Strategy

22

Corporate Philosophy System

23

Establishment of Sustainable Management Office

24

Global Atlas

26

Mitsubishi Materials DNA of Transformation

28

The Strengths of the Mitsubishi Materials Group

30

Identifying and Tackling Materiality

32

Business Strategies

32

Advanced Products Business

36

Metalworking Solutions Business

Business

DX

Data

Human resources

and corporate

Infrastructure

culture

Governance

Development of

Responsibility

Stakeholder

Digital

diverse talents

in value chain

communication

transformation

Materiality regarding the resolution of social issues via business

Materiality regarding the strengthening of the management base and core

Main Reporting Mediums

All reports are available on the Mitsubishi

Brief report on the short-, medium- and

Materials Corporation website.

Integrated Report

long-term value creation of the Mitsubishi

https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/

Materials Group

(Japanese and English, PDF)

Financial Section

ESG Report

Detailed financial performance report

Detailed report on ESG (environmental, social,

(English, PDF)

and governance) policy, systems, initiatives and

performance

(Japanese and English, PDF)

n Boundary

n Date of Publication

Including group companies, with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation playing a central role.

July 2021

Please refer to ESG Report for coverage area of non-financial performance data.

n Period

n Caution Regarding Forecasts and Forward-Looking Statements

The final decision, including any investment decisions, rests with individuals. The Company assumes no

Fiscal 2021 (1st April, 2020 - 31st March, 2021)

responsibility or liability whatsoever for any losses or damages resulting from investments or other actions

* This report may also include information from April 2021 onwards, in an effort to provide the most up-to-date

based on information in this report.

information.

40

Metals Business

44

Cement Business

48

Environment and Energy Business

52

Other Businesses (Aluminum and Affiliated Businesses)

53 Corporate Strategies

Corporate Strategies

53 R&D and Marketing Strategy

  1. Manufacturing Excellence Strategy
  2. Quality Management Strategy
  1. Digital Transformation (DX) Strategy
  2. Human Resources Strategy

Strengthening the Foundation

  1. Workplace Safety and Hygiene (Occupational Safety and Health)
  2. Compliance
  1. Risk Management
  1. Climate Change
  1. Environmental Management
  2. Abandoned Mines
  3. Information Security
  4. Stakeholder Communication

74 Governance

76 Directors and Executive Officers

  1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  2. Message from the Chairpersons of the Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
  1. Corporate Governance

89

Financial Data/Corporate Data

90

Ten-Year Summary / Changes in Medium-Term Management Plans and Strategies

92

Financial Statements

94

Investor Information

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

1

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 698 B 15 481 M 15 481 M
Net income 2022 30 427 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 505 B 4 603 M 4 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 299 B 2 725 M 2 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 285,00 JPY
Average target price 2 617,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION5.30%2 725
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.74%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.94%160 621
SIEMENS AG17.26%127 753
3M COMPANY13.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.11%113 125