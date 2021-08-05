Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Top Message (pp. 6~17)

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Top Message]

Value Creation and

About the Mitsubishi

Strengthening the

Financial Data/

Top Message

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Governance

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond

Mitsubishi Materials formulated a Medium-term Management

2050 is to contribute to building a prosperous society, recycling-

Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years from fiscal 2021,

oriented society, and decarbonized society.

and that was published in March 2020. Fiscal 2022 is the second

The group-wide policy is made up of "Optimization of

year of the FY2023 Strategy.

business portfolio," "Comprehensive efforts to increase

The FY2023 Strategy stipulates that we will aim to create both

business competitiveness," and "Creation of new products

social and economic values by resolving social issues through

and businesses," and we formulated individual business and

our business activities under the corporate philosophy of "For

corporate strategies in line with those.

People, Society and the Earth" and that our mission for 2030 to

Overview of FY2023 Strategy

Figure 1

Corporate Philosophy

Vision

Mission

For People, Society and the Earth

We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth

[Create both social and economic values]

Contribute to build a prosperous society by providing nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper, and high value-added functional materials and products.

Contribute to build a recycling-oriented society by providing recyclable products and advanced technology-based waste recycling.

Contribute to build a decarbonized society by developing and promoting the use of renewable energies such as geothermal energy, and ensuring to consider the reduction of environmental impact in manufacturing.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Chief Executive Officer

Naoki Ono

1)

Optimization of business portfolio

Group-wide Policy

2)

Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness

Materiality (related to SCQDE)

3)

Creation of new products and businesses

Long-term business goals

Advanced Products Company :

issues

Stable supply of

Creation of a recycling-

Long-term strategy

Global First Supplier

product/material

oriented society

Create new businesses and products through the sophistication and integration of

social

[Q,D]

[C]

our core competencies

Accelerate marketing activities to replicate successful practice

Metalworking Solutions Company :

Solving

Dealing with

Environment

climate change

protection technologies

Top 3 supplier in strategic markets

[C]

[C]

StrategyManagementterm-Medium

Provide high-efficiency products with advanced technology

coreandbasemanagementtheStrengthening

Metals Company :

Leader in environmentally-friendly mining & smelting business

Workplace safety

Stable supply and recycling of nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper

Governance

Business Strategies

and hygiene

Cement Company :

[C]

[S]

Leader in the domestic and international cement industry with

advanced environmental technologies

Responsibility

Secure domestic advantage and growth in overseas markets

Development of

in value chain

Environment & Energy Business Company :

diverse talents

[Q,D]

Driving force of resource-recycling systems

Leading company in geothermal development

Solving the problem of urban waste and expanding the renewable energy business

Stakeholder

Digital

communication

transformation

Corporate strategies

R&D and Marketing Strategy

Manufacturing excellence strategy

Quality management strategy Digital Transformation strategy

Human resources strategy

Governance and organizations for supporting management strategy and ensuring business sustainability

Corporate governance

Targeting organization and corporate culture (Group governance)

6

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

7

[Top Message]

Value Creation and

About the Mitsubishi

Strengthening the

Financial Data/

Top Message

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Governance

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

It goes without saying that fiscal 2021 was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is hope for an end as vaccinations progress and herd immunity is gained, there is no room to be complacent as we face factors such as the appearance of variants. The Group was greatly affected by a change in the business environment-a major decline in demand especially in the automobile industry-mainly in the first half of the fiscal year.

We have worked to continue operations with thorough measures to prevent the spread of infections at manufacturing worksites. At our offices, meanwhile, we have been promoting working remotely from the early stages of the pandemic. Depending on the situation, such as being under a state of emergency, we control the percentage of employees coming to offices from 10% to 50% or less at the most.

Through these efforts, we believe that we are able to contribute to our mission of building a "prosperous society" and "recycling- oriented society" by supplying materials and products that meet

Uncertainty about the future is increasing, and we are said to be in an age of VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity), making it difficult to predict the future. In such a situation, the key to the company's survival will lie in the ability of the organization to formulate certain hypotheses, verify them, and change its approach as needed in a timely manner.

I, myself, am of the view now that the economy will be blocked as the movement of people and goods will be restrained while information travels around the world. And I believe that the impact of the pandemic and global attempts to reduce CO2 emissions will be drivers for that.

What is important is not whether the situation will turn out as we foresee it, rather, to be prepared to deal with such a situation and at the same time have a backup plan in place.

This entails preparing a plan A and plan B and being able to switch to and apply the appropriate plan quickly according to the situation. I believe that ability of the organization to act promptly and resolutely is imperative.

The Group has started enhancing governance with the following three points as issues to improve on.

  • Lack of communication in terms of both quantity and quality
  • Fragile compliance framework and awareness ƒ Insufficient resource allocation

This is done with the opportunity presented by the quality issues that occurred in fiscal 2018.

The slogan SCQDE* was established to define the priority of business decisions, and we are putting efforts into it being thoroughly implemented and promoted.

*SCQDE: Order of priority in business decisions at the Group

S: Safety & Health

  1. Compliance & Environment
  1. Quality
  1. Delivery
  2. Earnings (reasonable profit)

For our Group in the manufacturing industry, unrelenting reform in manufacturing is indispensable. Reformation of manufacturing has at its core:

  • Factory vision (drill down of issues and measures per factory linked to business strategy, common language of dialog with the factory)
  • Manufacturing management framework (extracting issues to improve on by factory self- diagnosis)
  • Process enhancement (automation, image analysis and data visualization by applying digitalization technology)

And it is a continuation of efforts to "improve manufacturing capabilities," "make manufacturing capabilities specialized," and "tackle the lack of knowledge and skills due to stagnation of technology transfer." (Second year of three-year plan)

demand and by continuously accepting and processing various types of waste.

In terms of the financial plan, while there was recovery in demand from the third quarter, consolidated operating profit was down approximately 30% over the previous fiscal year (fiscal 2020). We thus had to revise the financial plan in the FY2023 Strategy.

On the other hand, there is no need to change our mission for 2030 to 2050 due to the current situation, and we will continue to aim to contribute to building a "prosperous society," "recycling- oriented society," and "decarbonized society." In particular, the importance of contribution to building a "decarbonized society" is becoming greater due to the Japanese government declaring in October 2020 that the country will aim to be carbon neutral.

Figure 2 The path of reforms (overview)

With such ideas as a base, we are proceeding with the five reforms below that need to be worked on now.

[Five Reforms]

  1. Reformation of the business structure (optimization of the business portfolio)
  2. Reformation of manufacturing (factory vision / management framework / process enhancement)
  3. Reformation of the HR system (Next Generation leadership talent development/Job-based HR system)
  4. Digital Transformation (DX)
  5. Corporate Transformation (CX)

We became a company with a Nomination Committee in fiscal 2020, and in order to strengthen corporate governance and improve the internal governance system, we have established the following six items as the "organizational culture to aim for" and started reforming the organizational culture.

[Targeting organization and corporate culture]

1.

Organization with good and healthy

communication where employees have

unrestricted communication

2.

Organization capable of autonomously solving

issues

3.

Organization that adequately shares the

understanding of its business

4.

Organization that makes prompt and resolute

decisions

5.

Organization that manages its business with the

awareness of the differences between product-

type and process-type businesses

6.

Organization that aims for thorough digitalization

Maintaining and improving market competitiveness even in an increasingly complex business environment while provocatively incorporating new ways of working and values as well as outside viewpoints and human recourses is a pressing issue, and I believe that it is time to move toward with new ways of working that break away from conventional mechanisms, even in the HR system.

With raising of the mandatory retirement age, we modified the HR system for non-union employees reaching age 60 on or after April 2021 to be centered on duties rather than job qualification as it was up to now. In the future, we will consider expanding the concept of this duties-centered HR system to non-union employees under 60 as well. It goes without saying that large aspects of the organizational and corporate culture are fostered through the process of a human resources strategy that involves changes in awareness and behavior, and they are very important elements in proceeding with corporate transformation, which I will cover later. We need to develop human resources who are willing to develop their own careers and grow with the company, and who can think about their own careers autonomously.

Up to now we have basically deployed and developed internal talents with potential to positions that are needed and made up for any lack of experience. However, expert knowledge and

n First year of governance à Improvement on three issues

2018

Lack of communication in terms of both quantity and quality ' Fragile compliance framework and awareness ƒ Insufficient resource allocation

n Thorough implementation of SCQDE (order of priority in business decisions)

(SCQDE: Safety & Health/Compliance & Environment/Quality/Delivery/Earnings)

In light of these efforts, we formulated the aforementioned FY2023 Strategy.

speedy implementation of measures are increasingly demanded for some positions, and there are increased concerns that applying just internal human resources will result in delays. We are thus promoting the use of mid-career talent from outside

[Corporate governance]

  • Migration to a company with a Nomination Committee 1. Goals

2019

Quicker decision-making

' Enhanced of Board of Directors supervisory functions

ƒ Improved transparency and fairness of management

2.

Clarification of CEO nomination process

3.

Design of management remuneration system

n Start of Medium-Term Management Strategy

2020

1.

Mission

2.

Group-wide Policy

3.

Long-Term Business Goals/Strategy

2021

n 150th anniversary

[Strengthening Group Governance]

  • Targeting organization and corporate culture
    1. Organization with good and healthy communication where employees have unrestricted communication
    2. Organization capable of autonomously solving issues
    3. Organization that adequately shares the understanding of its business
    4. Organization that makes prompt and resolute decisions
    5. Organization that manages its business with the awareness of the differences between product-type and process-type businesses
    6. Organization that aims for thorough digitalization
  • Five reform
    1. Reformation of the business structure (optimization of the business portfolio)
    2. Reformation of manufacturing (factory vision / management framework / process enhancement)
    3. Reformation of the HR system (Next Generation leadership talent development/Job-based HR system)
    4. Digital Transformation (DX)
    5. Corporate Transformation (CX)

We are implementing these strategies, promoting realization of the aforementioned six items of the targeting organization and corporate culture, and working on five reforms in order to evolve into a corporate group with ability of the organization to act promptly and resolutely.

Regarding reformation of the business structure (optimization of the business portfolio), we decided to indicate the current position of each business in the FY2023 Strategy on the two axes of profitability and growth potential. But what is important is not where each business is positioned, but to quickly implement the necessary and appropriate measures and actions to maintain or change that position. By indicating where each business is positioned, we need to recognize clearly the measures that each business should implement.

the company from the perspective of incorporating diverse viewpoints.

Meanwhile, the systematic development of the kind of leadership talent who will be needed in the future is essential for the continuous improvement of our value as a company. Such comprehensive efforts are what reformation of the HR system is.

We are going forward with that unwavering determination digital transformation (DX) under a strong sense of urgency that now is our last chance to catch up and take the lead in that. In April 2020 we set up the DX Management Office and invited external talent to act as our Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and we are studying details on selecting DX themes and achieving measures in order to make the measures presented in the

8

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

9

[Top Message]

Value Creation and

About the Mitsubishi

Strengthening the

Financial Data/

Top Message

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Governance

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

FY2023 Strategy more concrete. We selected 21 DX themes with

the main points of...

n Review the entire business process with a focus

on "getting closer to customers"

n Create a foundation for catching up to

competitors and winning on a global scale

n Strengthen the management foundation through

enhanced safe and secure manufacturing

And it is reform to the optimal management structure in order to achieve that.

With the following objectives in mind, we are considering an optimal management structure that will contribute to improving the corporate value of the Group as a whole.

Objectives of CX

1. Clarification of division of duties between head

office, functional divisions, and business divisions

Optimization of business portfolio

Fiscal 2021 movements in optimization of the business portfolio are as follows.

Figure 4 Reformation of business structure

Acquisition of Luvata

Establishment of Technical Centers

Launch of E-Scrap Sampling Center in the Netherlands

Joint development

Absorption-type merger of

Making Mitsubishi Hitachi Tools as a wholly

Mitsubishi Shindoh

owned subsidiary

Establishment of Mining & Metallurgy Laboratories

of LiB recycling

technology

C : Stands for "in-house company" : Long-term Goals of business

  • Started operations of Wasabizawa Geothermal Power Plant
  • Started construction of geothermal and water power plants

excellence activities, enhanced business

management and data utilization, and increased

business efficiency.

And we formulated an action plan for the six-year period from fiscal 2021 to 2026.

Moreover, we are also holding workshops for improving digital mindsets and digital literacy and developing DX human resource in order to strengthen the foundations of DX human resources.

2.

Speedy and flexible business management

according to the business environment and

business characteristics

3.

Strengthening of governance functions by

pursuing a balance in centrifugal and centripetal

forces between head office, functional divisions,

and business divisions

Advanced Products C

Metalworking Solutions

Metals Business C

Business C

Top 3 supplier in strategic

Leader in

Global First Supplier

environmentally-friendly

markets

mining & smelting business

Copper & copper

Electronic materials

(xEV and

5

Cemented carbide

6

Mining & smelting

alloy

semiconductor-

related materials)

Cement Business C

Leader in domestic and

international cement industry with

advanced environmental

technologies

1 Cement

Environment & Energy

3

Business C

  • Driving force of resource-recycling systems
  • Leading company in geothermal development

Environmental

Renewable

4

recycling

energy

Structural Improvements

  • Reform of business structure improvement
  • Improvement of profitability
  • Acceleration of international business

2 Sintered parts

7 Aluminum business / Electronic materials & components business (polycrystalline silicon and electronic devices)

DX is deeply related to other reform items, and it is the foundation that holds our Group transformation as a whole. It has a position as an important initiative at the core of our management strategies even following the current FY2023 Strategy.

Corporate transformation (CX) is a concept where we aim to combine...

n Headquarters (head office) in charge of strategy

4.

Fostering awareness of the role of indirect

operations and their contribution to increasing

corporate value, as well as cost consciousness

5.

Changing mindset and organizational culture to

enhance corporate value by realizing our mission

through a strong awareness of one's roles and

responsibility for the business

6. Fostering of human resources for management

  1. Signed agreement concerning integration of Cement Business and related businesses with Ube Industries, Ltd.
    • In April 2022, a new integrated company (Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation) will be established.
  3. December 4, 2020, transfer of shares of Diamet Corporation completed.
  4. July 1, 2021, transfer of shares of DIA CONSULTANTS CO., Ltd., which provides consulting in civil engineering geology, etc., completed.
  1. September 2020 New Energy Fujimino Co., Ltd. commenced operations (biogasiﬁcation of food waste).
  2. December 2020 Investment in Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation
  3. February 2021 Investment in 30% stake of Mantoverde copper mine

Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Group is implementing measures for structural improvements (e.g. "increasing cost competitiveness," "Business selection and concentration").

7 January 2021

Transfer of shares of a subsidiary in China completed.

April 2021

Transfer of shares of TACHIBANA METAL MFG Co., Ltd. completed.

n Functional divisions that support efficiency

improvement and advancement

n Strong business divisions capable of

implementing autonomous management

The following table summarizes initiatives for fiscal 2022 as their relationship with group-wide policy and the six items of the organizational culture to aim for.

In cement business, we are making preparations as follows in line with the already announced agreement on integrating our cement business with Ube Industries, Ltd.

n Establishment of integration preparation company

as of April 14, 2021

n Approval on June 24, 2021 by our General

Meeting of Shareholders on absorption-type

  • Optimization of business portfolio for electronic materials & components business
  • Promotion of aluminum business restructuring and reorganization
  • Preparation for start of new integrated company for cement business

Figure 3 Policy on fiscal 2022 initiatives (relation with the FY2023 Strategy)

Group-wide policy

Efforts up to now

Policy on fiscal 2022 initiatives

Optimization of business

Conclusion of cement business integration agreement

Optimization of electronic materials & components business portfolio

portfolio

Enhancing function for searching for new business (New Business Development Dept.)

Restructuring and reorganization of profit-improving business

Promotion of DX (DX Promotion Dept, System Strategy Dept, external human resources)

' Comprehensive efforts

Investment in expanding tungsten business

Promotion of promoting operational efficiency (Business Process Innovation Dept.)

to increase business

Investment in Mantoverde copper mine

Reformation of the HR system (Next Generation leadership talent development/Job-based HR system)

competitiveness

Start of Appi Geothermal Power Station and food waste biogasification

Continuation of manufacturing capabilities improvement* (factory vision, manufacturing management

framework, process enhancement)

ƒ Creation of new products

Utilization of corporate venture capital

(Enhancing function for searching for new business)

and businesses

MMC-NIMS Center of Excellence for Materials Informatics Research

(DX promotion)

Targeting organization and corporate culture

Efforts up to now

Policy on fiscal 2022 initiatives

Organization with good and healthy

Improvement of communication in all levels and

Promotion of direct access in various levels, not just top-down dependent on organizational hierarchy

communication where employee has

unrestricted communication

opportunities

' Organization capable of autonomously

Formation and operation of governance deliberation

Strengthening of governance (prevention of illicit dealings and anti-trust violations)*

solving issues

system and improvement by enhanced auditing

(CX)

Clarification of division of duties between functional divisions and business divisions

ƒ Organization that adequately shares

Optimization of business portfolio

Corporate Transformation

Division and deepening of management mesh

the understanding of its business

(Reduction of business domains)

Committee

" Organization that makes prompt and

Transfer of authority to execution with the migration to a

Transfer of authority to business divisions

resolute decisions

company with a Nomination Committee

Organization that manages its business

Focused management in R&D, manufacturing excellence,

with the awareness of the differences

Business management with special qualities per business division

between product-type and process-type

and human resources exchange.

businesses

Organization that aims for thorough

Detailed planning and implementation by DX

Second year of MMDX

digitization

Management Office

Enhancement of security against cyber attacks

*Company-wide critical risks in risk management

company split agreement between the Company

and the integration preparation company

n Announcement on July 7, 2021 of the name and

representative of the new, integrated company

(Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation)

In sintered parts business where structural improvements are needed, a transfer of shares was completed on December 4, 2020 and restart under new ownership was achieved. And in aluminum business, Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. took on structural improvements centered on strengthening cost competitiveness and selection and consolidation of businesses/ products, and it conducted measures such as relocating the head office and transferring several overseas subsidiaries, leading to a certain level of improvement in earnings in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

In fiscal 2022 we are proceeding with optimization of the business portfolio with priority placed on the following items.

  • Restoring profitability in copper & copper alloy and cemented carbide businesses
  • Enhancing the search for new business

While copper & copper alloy and cemented carbide businesses are positioned in the portfolio as businesses in which to maintain and improve high profitability, performance was sluggish in fiscal 2021. We have thus formed a task force this fiscal year to work to restore profitability as soon as possible, and we are working on the issues in a concentrated manner.

Electronic materials business is a composite business composed of multiple businesses and products, and the entire business was initially positioned in the FY2023 Strategy to

be integrated. In fiscal 2022, we will divide each business in electronic materials business and clarify the position of each from perspectives such as businesses that ownership should be taken for as well as development resources, relevance to the Company's technology, profitability, and growth potential. And we will take actions according to the position.

Specifically, our policy is to maintain growth in business for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and semiconductor- related products by strengthening investment, and we will work to improve the profit structure of polycrystalline silicon business and electronic devices business.

And for xEV components where future growth is expected, the business, development, and manufacturing divisions are deploying collaborative efforts in an aim to build a solid business model from development to mass production.

10 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 11

[Top Message]

Figure 5 Status of business portfolio optimization

[Characteristics of businesses that the company should take

[Building business portfolio]

ownership of]

Businesses that are consistent with the Group's vision and mission

Profitability and growth potential determine the business direction

Businesses that are governable by the Group

Profitability is measured by ROIC (spread)

Businesses that are capable of earning a leadership role in a specific region or the world

Growth potential is measured by EBITDA growth rate, etc.

  • Businesses that can deliver stable returns over capital costs on a medium- to long-term basis

High

High growth potential but requires careful business decisions

Maintain and grow a healthy profit with enhanced

for the next step

investments

New business

Copper & copper alloy

Cemented carbide

Semiconductor-related

Next-generation electric vehicle materials

(Electronic materials & components business)

Potential

and components

(Electronic materials & components business)

Mining & smelting

Growth

Environmental recycling

Polycrystalline silicon

Renewable energy

(Electronic materials & components business)

Electronic devices

(Electronic materials & components business)

Cement

Aluminum Business

Improve profit structure while considering M&A and business

Maintain and grow profitability through operational efficiency

Low

withdrawal

and M&A

Low

Profitability (ROIC)

High

Value Creation and

About the Mitsubishi

Strengthening the

Financial Data/

Top Message

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Governance

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

Figure 6 Investment results through "MMC Innovation Investment Limited Partnership"

MMC has established the "MMC Innovation Investment Limited Partnership" in order to develop medium- to long-term technologies of the Group, create innovation through collaboration, and create new value. And MMC has invested in the venture companies with material technologies that is new business candidate as follows.

Company name

Company's technologies/products

MMC's aim

Elephantech has manufacturing technology for

MMC has started development of "copper nano ink"

October 2019

Elephantech Inc.

electronic circuit boards by additive manufacturing

with Elephantech as an evaluation partner. MMC will

using inkjet printing of metal nano inks and electroless

aim to develop new copper products for circuit boards

copper plating.

and get opportunities of its supply.

In collaborate with EneCoat Technologies, MMC will

EneCoat Technologies is developing Perovskite Solar

develop technologies that contribute to improving

EneCoat Technologies

the performance of Perovskite Solar Cells and the

Cells characterized by high power generation efficiency,

May 2020

peripheral materials etc. necessary for making them

Co., Ltd.

light weight, and flexibility compared to conventional

lead-free, aiming to get opportunities to supply

silicon-based solar cells.

materials when perovskite solar cells become

widespread.

CONNEXX SYSTEMS has development and

MMC is developing technology for reusing and

CONNEXX SYSTEMS

manufacturing technologies for new storage battery,

recycling used in-vehicle LiB. In collaboration with

June 2020

high-powerin-vehicleLithium-ion battery (LiB), and

CONNEXX SYSTEMS, MMC will promote the reuse

Corporation

next-generation battery that combine LiB and lead-acid

business that is the reuse of collected used in-vehicle

battery.

LiB for stationary storage battery.

Nature Architects has unique structure design

By combining MMC's knowledge of non-ferrous metals

September

and other material properties with Nature Architects'

technologies such as giving strength only to the

Nature Architects inc.

design technology, MMC will promote development

2020

necessary parts and adding the function of absorbing

of unique products with new added value by additive

vibration to hard parts.

manufacturing using our materials.

Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses

In fiscal 2021, we invested in Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation (MHT), which deploys tungsten business from its main base of operations in Vietnam. By building a long-term strategic partnership with MHT, we intend to consider launching joint business in tungsten recycling utilizing global bases under the control of MHT and collaborating in the midstream of the tungsten business, including a technical tie-up on the production of high-quality tungsten powder. We intend to accelerate the expansion and growth of our metalworking solutions business through the implementation of various measures, including consideration of collaboration with MHT.

In February of 2021, we completed acquisition of a 30% stake in Mantoverde copper mine in Chile, thereby officially participating in the project. We plan to start receiving copper concentrate from 2023. Metals business has "creation of a sustainable raw material portfolio consisting of clean copper concentrate and E-Scrap" as a long-term strategy, and this project enabling us to stably secure high-quality copper concentrate with few impurities is a major step forward.

In environment and energy business, we started a business to receive food waste and perform biogasification to generate electricity and to convert residue from that into raw material for cement. This leads to contribution to building a recycling-oriented society and decarbonized society. Although quickly responding to the changing composition of food waste generation due to the impact of COVID-19 is an issue, we intend to accumulate

knowledge on operation so that it can lead to future expansion. There have been two movements in efforts for creation of new products and new businesses:

  • Investment through corporate venture fund "MMC Innovation Investment Limited Partnership"
  • Establishment of MMC-NIMS Center of Excellence for Materials Informatics Research

The corporate venture fund was established in 2019, and it made one investment in fiscal 2020 and three in fiscal 2021. All are movements aiming for innovation through collaboration making use of the Company's strengths.

MMC-NIMS Center of Excellence for Materials Informatics Research merges the informatics-driven materials development foundations of the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) with various elements such as experimental data, analytical models, and empirical rules accumulated by MMC in materials development. With that, it plans to build informatics- driven materials development systems which will predict the performance and life of practical materials to be manufactured using a combination of multiple materials and processes by 2025. By promoting R&D and enhancement of production processes that incorporate innovative technologies such

as IoT, AI and robotics, we intend to achieve efficient and speedy product development in our focus areas of IoT, AI, next-generation vehicles, urban mines, clean energy, and decarbonization in order to lead to realizing our mission.

Revision of the FY2023 Strategy

While there is no change to our medium to long-term mission, performance in the first year of FY2023 Strategy was much poorer than initially anticipated due to factors such as the impact of COVID-19. We expect performance to gradually recover in line with situations such as vaccines becoming more widely available and herd immunity being gained, and in fiscal 2023 we expect advanced products and metalworking solutions business to recover to pre-COVID levels. However, we have to consider impacts such as postponement of growth investments due to the expected slowdown in demand recovery, transition of cement business to an equity-method affiliate, and decline in mining dividends from the metals business. We thus expect results for fiscal 2023, the final year of the FY2023 Strategy, to be lower than initial targets. In light of this, we released a revision to the FY2023 Strategy in May 2021 centering mainly on the financial plan.

1) Financial plan: Financial targets

The achievement of fiscal 2023 targets for ROIC, EBITDA, etc. announced in March 2020 is expected to be delayed until fiscal 2024 or later. Therefore, the Company has positioned the FY2023 Strategy period as a period to solidify the foundation for efficiency and profitability, which will lead to a firm growth path in fiscal 2024 and beyond.

The Company-wide financial targets for fiscal 2023 after the revision are ROIC of 4.0% (6.0% before the revision), ROA of 2.0% (4.0%), ROE of 6.0% (7.0%), consolidated operating profit of ¥29 billion (¥58 billion), consolidated ordinary profit of ¥38 billion (¥75 billion), and net D/E ratio of 1.0 times or less (1.0 times or less).

12 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 13

[Top Message]

Value Creation and

About the Mitsubishi

Strengthening the

Financial Data/

Top Message

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Governance

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

Figure 7 Revisions to FY2023 Strategy (financial indicators)

Changes in ROIC, etc. of main businesses (compared with FY2018-2020 averages)

2) Financial plan: Resource allocation

As for investment, the Company has factored in growth investments and other investments, which had not yet been

funds, including share buybacks and additional dividends, the Company aims to return profits to its shareholders at the same level as the total amount of dividends initially planned during the

(FY2018-2020 Average)

Metals Business

ROIC

25.0%

Cemented

carbide

8.3%

5%

Renewable

Copper

energy

4.3%

& copper

alloy

3.8%

Electronic

Environmental

Invested

capital

materials

recycling

2.5%

1.4%

(FY2023 Target)

Metals Business

ROIC

12.9%

Cemented

carbide

5.3%

5%

Renewable

Copper

energy

2.6%

& copper

alloy

Electronic

Environmental

Invested

3.0%

materials

recycling

capital

4.2%

2.4%

FY2018-2020

FY2023

Average

Target

The whole

ROIC

4.2%

4.0%

ROA

3.1%

2.0%

MMC group

ROE

-2.0%

6.0%

FY2018-2020

FY2023

By business

FY2018-2020

FY2023

Average

Target

division

Average

Target

KGI

Advanced

Copper &

3.8%

3.0%

EBITDA

14.4

14.0

Copper alloy

billion yen

billion yen

Products

Electronic

4.1

11.0

Business

2.5%

4.2%

EBITDA

materials

billion yen

billion yen

Metalworking

Cemented

8.3%

5.3%

EBITDA

28.1

22.0

Solutions

Carbide

billion yen

billion yen

Business

ROIC

Metals Business

25.0%

12.9%

ROA *

8.9%

7.2%

Environment

Environmental

1.4%

2.4%

ROA

2.0%

2.8%

Recycling

& Energy

Renewable

Business

4.3%

2.6%

ROA

5.6%

3.3%

energy

* Calculated by excluding the price of bullion

determined at the time of the announcement of the FY2023 Strategy in March 2020, while having postponed some investments, mainly in advanced products and metalworking solutions businesses. For the period of the FY2023 Strategy after revision, total investment is anticipated to be ¥355 billion (¥360 billion before the revision), with a growth strategy investment

of ¥195 billion (¥190 billion) and maintenance and upgrading investment of ¥160 billion (¥170 billion). Financial resources for those investments will be generated by using cash flow from operations and proceeds from business restructuring and asset sales. While cash flow from operations is expected to decrease due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company will restrain growth investment during the FY2023 Strategy period in businesses where demand expansion will be slower than expected. Instead, it will aggressively invest in mines, which are expected to generate high profits due to copper price hikes, and in M&A.

In addition, the Company sees minimizing lost opportunities due to problems with aging facilities as imperative for securing the foundation of profitability, so we will ensure investments

period of the FY2023 Strategy.

ESG initiatives

1) Efforts in dealing with climate change

The company announced in 2020 our support for recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and that we will join the TCFD Consortium. We announced in March 2021 that the Group as a whole will aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 17% or more over fiscal 2014 levels by fiscal 2031. We expect GHG emissions reductions in cement business, which has large emissions, to be only about 15%, but we set targets from 20% to more than 30% for businesses such as advanced products and metalworking solutions. Additionally, with a final goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050, we intend to further raise the bar over fiscal 2031 targets.

In cement business, we are working on the development of technology to separate and recover CO2 generated at factories and chemically react it with hydrogen to synthesize methane and

Results of revisions to financial indicators such as ROIC, etc. of main businesses

are made in upgrading, thereby leading to future growth. While continuing to make those investments, the Company raised

other compounds, which can then be reused as heat energy for cement production.

Main Business

ROIC

EBITDA/ROA

FY2023 Original Target

FY2023 Revised Target

FY2023 Original Target

FY2023 Revised Target

Advanced Products

Copper & Copper alloy

4.0%

3.0%

20.0 billion yen

14.0 billion yen

Business

Electronic materials

6.0%

4.2%

16.0 billion yen

11.0 billion yen

Metalworking

Cemented Carbide

7.0%

5.3%

39.0 billion yen

22.0 billion yen

Solutions Business

Metals Business

10.5%

12.9%

6.5%

7.2%

Environment &

Environmental Recycling

4.0%

2.4%

6.0%

2.8%

Energy Business

Renewable energy

4.0%

2.6%

5.5%

3.3%

Solidify foundations of efficiency and profitability in FY2023 Strategy period, leading to a sure track to growth.

  • Aim to promptly meet FY2023 Strategy goals in or after fiscal 2024.

¥100 billion in February 2021 through a hybrid loan in order to strengthen and enhance its financial position.

3) Shareholder return policy

The Company recognizes that the return of profits to its shareholders is one of the most important management goals. It is the Company's basic policy to provide a stable and continuous return to its shareholders while making decisions about shareholder return based on a comprehensive assessment

The Group owns geothermal, hydroelectric, and solar generation facilities in Japan with which we are deploying renewable energy business. Measures to promote geothermal power generation are expected in the future.

2) Integration of contributions to realizing a recycling-oriented

society and contributions to realizing a decarbonized society

Our Group's broad range of recycling-based business contribute

to our mission of building a recycling-oriented society. In

Figure 8 Revisions to FY2023 Strategy (resource allocation)

Investment Policy

Cumulative cash flows from FY2021 to 2023 (Consolidated)

Cash in

(Unit: billion yen)

Cash out

(Unit: billion yen)

Original Plan

Revised Plan

Increases

Original Plan

Revised Plan

Increases

& decrease

& decrease

Operating CF

280

240

-40

Investment for growth

190

195

5

Others

60

145 *1

85

Investing CF

Investment for maintenance

170

160

-10

and upgrading

Total

340

385

45

Subtotal

360

355

-5

*1 Business restructuring and sales of strategic holdings

Financing CF

Dividends*2

46

42

-4

Total

406

397

-9

*2 Dividends paid, share buybacks, and cash dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

Cumulative investment plan from FY2021 to 2023 (Consolidated)

(Unit: billion yen)

Advanced Products

Metalworking Solutions

Metals

Cement

Environment & Energy

Others

Original plan

82

107

74

30

15

52

Revised Plan

78

81

93

47

18

38

Increases and decreases

-4

-26

19

17

3

-14

Breakdown of

• Increasing investment

• Increasing growth

• Decreasing capital

• Decrease of investment

• Decrease of investment

• Increasing investment

in business integration

major increases and

for growth

• Increasing investment

investment for home

expenditure in the

for growth

to mines

appliance recycling and

decreases

• Increasing M&A

in environmental

Aluminum business

renewable energy

measures (US)

The Company will set the minimum annual dividend amount for the period of FY2023 Strategy at 50 yen per share

Shareholder

By accelerating the sale of assets, among others, and making expeditious allocations of funds including share buybacks and additional dividends, the

return policy

Company aims to return profits to its shareholders at the same level as the total amount of dividends initially planned during the period of FY2023 Strategy.

Original Plan

Revised Plan

Dividends

80yen/share

50yen/share

of factors across its management, which include earnings for the period, internal reserves, and financial standing. The amounts of dividends will be determined by taking into consideration the funds required for investments, which includes "optimization of business portfolio," "comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness," and "creation of new products and businesses" as stated in the Group-wide Policy, as well as future business outlook, consolidated and non-consolidated financial standing, etc. Regarding share buybacks, the Company will implement them expeditiously as additional shareholder returns, and improve capital efficiency.

The Company planned to pay out an annual dividend of ¥80 per share during the period of the FY2023 Strategy. However, net income after adjustment for special factors such as cash flows from operations during the same period and asset sales is expected to be much lower than the initial forecast. Under these circumstances, the Company, while placing an emphasis on stability and continuity with regard to dividends, changed the minimum amount of annual dividends per share during the period of the FY2023 Strategy to ¥50 based on the level of cash flows from operations that the Company has assumed can be generated on a stable basis. And by accelerating measures such as sale of assets and making expeditious allotments of

particular, our approach to urban trash processing contributes to

the reduction of environmental impact as a measure closely tied

to people's lives.

In the future, we hope to contribute to building a decarbonized

society throughout the entire life cycle in recycling-based

business as well by promoting the reduction of CO2 emissions in

the entire waste treatment process.

We once operated many coal mines and metal mines in

Japan. Most of those were underground mines, and wooden

supports were necessary materials. We thus came to own more

than 14,000 hectares of forest. By managing those appropriately

even today, we maintain the public interest functions of forests,

such as the absorption and fixation of CO2 and the prevention

of erosion. And by ensuring biodiversity, they contribute to

environmental conservation.

14 MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : About the Mitsubishi Materials Group (pp. 18~31)
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Business Strategies (pp. 32~52)
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Corporate Strategies / Strengthening the Foundation (pp. ..
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Governance (pp. 74~88)
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Financial and Non-financial Sections / Corporate Data (pp..
PU
04:16aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Financial Section 2021
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Release of Mitsubishi Materials Integrated Report 2021
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Integrated Report 2021 All Pages
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Cover
PU
04:06aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Table of Contents (p. 1)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 698 B 15 481 M 15 481 M
Net income 2022 30 427 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 505 B 4 603 M 4 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 299 B 2 725 M 2 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 285,00 JPY
Average target price 2 617,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION5.30%2 725
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.74%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.94%160 621
SIEMENS AG17.26%127 753
3M COMPANY13.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.11%113 125