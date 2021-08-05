Mitsubishi Materials : Top Message (pp. 6~17)

From the FY2023 Medium-term Management Strategy to Beyond
Mitsubishi Materials formulated a Medium-term Management
2050 is to contribute to building a prosperous society, recycling-
Strategy (FY2023 Strategy) for the three years from fiscal 2021,
oriented society, and decarbonized society.
and that was published in March 2020. Fiscal 2022 is the second
The group-wide policy is made up of "Optimization of
year of the FY2023 Strategy.
business portfolio," "Comprehensive efforts to increase
The FY2023 Strategy stipulates that we will aim to create both
business competitiveness," and "Creation of new products
social and economic values by resolving social issues through
and businesses," and we formulated individual business and
our business activities under the corporate philosophy of "For
corporate strategies in line with those.
People, Society and the Earth" and that our mission for 2030 to
Overview of FY2023 Strategy
Figure 1
Corporate Philosophy
Vision
Mission
For People, Society and the Earth
We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth
[Create both social and economic values]
Contribute to build a prosperous society by providing nonferrous metal materials, predominantly copper, and high value-added functional materials and products.
Contribute to build a recycling-oriented society by providing recyclable products and advanced technology-based waste recycling.
Contribute to build a decarbonized society by developing and promoting the use of renewable energies such as geothermal energy, and ensuring to consider the reduction of environmental impact in manufacturing.
It goes without saying that fiscal 2021 was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is hope for an end as vaccinations progress and herd immunity is gained, there is no room to be complacent as we face factors such as the appearance of variants. The Group was greatly affected by a change in the business environment-a major decline in demand especially in the automobile industry-mainly in the first half of the fiscal year.
We have worked to continue operations with thorough measures to prevent the spread of infections at manufacturing worksites. At our offices, meanwhile, we have been promoting working remotely from the early stages of the pandemic. Depending on the situation, such as being under a state of emergency, we control the percentage of employees coming to offices from 10% to 50% or less at the most.
Through these efforts, we believe that we are able to contribute to our mission of building a "prosperous society" and "recycling- oriented society" by supplying materials and products that meet
Uncertainty about the future is increasing, and we are said to be in an age of VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity), making it difficult to predict the future. In such a situation, the key to the company's survival will lie in the ability of the organization to formulate certain hypotheses, verify them, and change its approach as needed in a timely manner.
I, myself, am of the view now that the economy will be blocked as the movement of people and goods will be restrained while information travels around the world. And I believe that the impact of the pandemic and global attempts to reduce CO2 emissions will be drivers for that.
What is important is not whether the situation will turn out as we foresee it, rather, to be prepared to deal with such a situation and at the same time have a backup plan in place.
This entails preparing a plan A and plan B and being able to switch to and apply the appropriate plan quickly according to the situation. I believe that ability of the organization to act promptly and resolutely is imperative.
The Group has started enhancing governance with the following three points as issues to improve on.
Lack of communication in terms of both quantity and quality
Fragile compliance framework and awarenessƒ Insufficient resource allocation
This is done with the opportunity presented by the quality issues that occurred in fiscal 2018.
The slogan SCQDE* was established to define the priority of business decisions, and we are putting efforts into it being thoroughly implemented and promoted.
*SCQDE: Order of priority in business decisions at the Group
S: Safety & Health
Compliance & Environment
Quality
Delivery
Earnings (reasonable profit)
For our Group in the manufacturing industry, unrelenting reform in manufacturing is indispensable. Reformation of manufacturing has at its core:
Factory vision (drill down of issues and measures per factory linked to business strategy, common language of dialog with the factory)
Manufacturing management framework (extracting issues to improve on by factory self- diagnosis)
Process enhancement (automation, image analysis and data visualization by applying digitalization technology)
And it is a continuation of efforts to "improve manufacturing capabilities," "make manufacturing capabilities specialized," and "tackle the lack of knowledge and skills due to stagnation of technology transfer." (Second year of three-year plan)
demand and by continuously accepting and processing various types of waste.
In terms of the financial plan, while there was recovery in demand from the third quarter, consolidated operating profit was down approximately 30% over the previous fiscal year (fiscal 2020). We thus had to revise the financial plan in the FY2023 Strategy.
On the other hand, there is no need to change our mission for 2030 to 2050 due to the current situation, and we will continue to aim to contribute to building a "prosperous society," "recycling- oriented society," and "decarbonized society." In particular, the importance of contribution to building a "decarbonized society" is becoming greater due to the Japanese government declaring in October 2020 that the country will aim to be carbon neutral.
Figure 2 The path of reforms (overview)
With such ideas as a base, we are proceeding with the five reforms below that need to be worked on now.
[Five Reforms]
Reformation of the business structure (optimization of the business portfolio)
Reformation of manufacturing (factory vision / management framework / process enhancement)
Reformation of the HR system (Next Generation leadership talent development/Job-based HR system)
Digital Transformation (DX)
Corporate Transformation (CX)
We became a company with a Nomination Committee in fiscal 2020, and in order to strengthen corporate governance and improve the internal governance system, we have established the following six items as the "organizational culture to aim for" and started reforming the organizational culture.
[Targeting organization and corporate culture]
1.
Organization with good and healthy
communication where employees have
unrestricted communication
2.
Organization capable of autonomously solving
issues
3.
Organization that adequately shares the
understanding of its business
4.
Organization that makes prompt and resolute
decisions
5.
Organization that manages its business with the
awareness of the differences between product-
type and process-type businesses
6.
Organization that aims for thorough digitalization
Maintaining and improving market competitiveness even in an increasingly complex business environment while provocatively incorporating new ways of working and values as well as outside viewpoints and human recourses is a pressing issue, and I believe that it is time to move toward with new ways of working that break away from conventional mechanisms, even in the HR system.
With raising of the mandatory retirement age, we modified the HR system for non-union employees reaching age 60 on or after April 2021 to be centered on duties rather than job qualification as it was up to now. In the future, we will consider expanding the concept of this duties-centered HR system to non-union employees under 60 as well. It goes without saying that large aspects of the organizational and corporate culture are fostered through the process of a human resources strategy that involves changes in awareness and behavior, and they are very important elements in proceeding with corporate transformation, which I will cover later. We need to develop human resources who are willing to develop their own careers and grow with the company, and who can think about their own careers autonomously.
Up to now we have basically deployed and developed internal talents with potential to positions that are needed and made up for any lack of experience. However, expert knowledge and
n First year of governance à Improvement on three issues
2018
Lack of communication in terms of both quantity and quality ' Fragile compliance framework and awareness ƒ Insufficient resource allocation
n Thorough implementation of SCQDE (order of priority in business decisions)
In light of these efforts, we formulated the aforementioned FY2023 Strategy.
speedy implementation of measures are increasingly demanded for some positions, and there are increased concerns that applying just internal human resources will result in delays. We are thus promoting the use of mid-career talent from outside
[Corporate governance]
Migration to a company with a Nomination Committee 1. Goals
2019
Quicker decision-making
' Enhanced of Board of Directors supervisory functions
ƒ Improved transparency and fairness of management
2.
Clarification of CEO nomination process
3.
Design of management remuneration system
n Start of Medium-Term Management Strategy
2020
1.
Mission
2.
Group-wide Policy
3.
Long-Term Business Goals/Strategy
2021
n 150th anniversary
[Strengthening Group Governance]
Targeting organization and corporate culture
Organization with good and healthy communication where employees have unrestricted communication
Organization capable of autonomously solving issues
Organization that adequately shares the understanding of its business
Organization that makes prompt and resolute decisions
Organization that manages its business with the awareness of the differences between product-type and process-type businesses
Organization that aims for thorough digitalization
Five reform
Reformation of the business structure (optimization of the business portfolio)
Reformation of manufacturing (factory vision / management framework / process enhancement)
Reformation of the HR system (Next Generation leadership talent development/Job-based HR system)
Digital Transformation (DX)
Corporate Transformation (CX)
We are implementing these strategies, promoting realization of the aforementioned six items of the targeting organization and corporate culture, and working on five reforms in order to evolve into a corporate group with ability of the organization to act promptly and resolutely.
Regarding reformation of the business structure (optimization of the business portfolio), we decided to indicate the current position of each business in the FY2023 Strategy on the two axes of profitability and growth potential. But what is important is not where each business is positioned, but to quickly implement the necessary and appropriate measures and actions to maintain or change that position. By indicating where each business is positioned, we need to recognize clearly the measures that each business should implement.
the company from the perspective of incorporating diverse viewpoints.
Meanwhile, the systematic development of the kind of leadership talent who will be needed in the future is essential for the continuous improvement of our value as a company. Such comprehensive efforts are what reformation of the HR system is.
We are going forward with that unwavering determination digital transformation (DX) under a strong sense of urgency that now is our last chance to catch up and take the lead in that. In April 2020 we set up the DX Management Office and invited external talent to act as our Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and we are studying details on selecting DX themes and achieving measures in order to make the measures presented in the
FY2023 Strategy more concrete. We selected 21 DX themes with
the main points of...
n Review the entire business process with a focus
on "getting closer to customers"
n Create a foundation for catching up to
competitors and winning on a global scale
n Strengthen the management foundation through
enhanced safe and secure manufacturing
And it is reform to the optimal management structure in order to achieve that.
With the following objectives in mind, we are considering an optimal management structure that will contribute to improving the corporate value of the Group as a whole.
Objectives of CX
1. Clarification of division of duties between head
office, functional divisions, and business divisions
Optimization of business portfolio
Fiscal 2021 movements in optimization of the business portfolio are as follows.
Figure 4 Reformation of business structure
Acquisition of Luvata
Establishment of Technical Centers
Launch of E-Scrap Sampling Center in the Netherlands
Joint development
Absorption-type merger of
Making Mitsubishi Hitachi Tools as a wholly
Mitsubishi Shindoh
owned subsidiary
Establishment of Mining & Metallurgy Laboratories
of LiB recycling
technology
C : Stands for "in-house company" : Long-term Goals of business
Started operations of Wasabizawa Geothermal Power Plant
Started construction of geothermal and water power plants
excellence activities, enhanced business
management and data utilization, and increased
business efficiency.
And we formulated an action plan for the six-year period from fiscal 2021 to 2026.
Moreover, we are also holding workshops for improving digital mindsets and digital literacy and developing DX human resource in order to strengthen the foundations of DX human resources.
2.
Speedy and flexible business management
according to the business environment and
business characteristics
3.
Strengthening of governance functions by
pursuing a balance in centrifugal and centripetal
forces between head office, functional divisions,
and business divisions
Advanced Products C
Metalworking Solutions
Metals Business C
Business C
Top 3 supplier in strategic
Leader in
Global First Supplier
environmentally-friendly
markets
mining & smelting business
Copper & copper
Electronic materials
(xEV and
5
Cemented carbide
6
Mining & smelting
alloy
semiconductor-
related materials)
Cement Business C
Leader in domestic and
international cement industry with
advanced environmental
technologies
1 Cement
Environment & Energy
3
Business C
Driving force of resource-recycling systems
Leading company in geothermal development
Environmental
Renewable
4
recycling
energy
Structural Improvements
Reform of business structure improvement
Improvement of profitability
Acceleration of international business
2 Sintered parts
7 Aluminum business / Electronic materials & components business (polycrystalline silicon and electronic devices)
DX is deeply related to other reform items, and it is the foundation that holds our Group transformation as a whole. It has a position as an important initiative at the core of our management strategies even following the current FY2023 Strategy.
Corporate transformation (CX) is a concept where we aim to combine...
n Headquarters (head office) in charge of strategy
4.
Fostering awareness of the role of indirect
operations and their contribution to increasing
corporate value, as well as cost consciousness
5.
Changing mindset and organizational culture to
enhance corporate value by realizing our mission
through a strong awareness of one's roles and
responsibility for the business
6. Fostering of human resources for management
Signed agreement concerning integration of Cement Business and related businesses with Ube Industries, Ltd.
In April 2022, a new integrated company (Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation) will be established.
December 4, 2020, transfer of shares of Diamet Corporation completed.
July 1, 2021, transfer of shares of DIA CONSULTANTS CO., Ltd., which provides consulting in civil engineering geology, etc., completed.
September 2020 New Energy Fujimino Co., Ltd. commenced operations (biogasiﬁcation of food waste).
December 2020 Investment in Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation
February 2021 Investment in 30% stake of Mantoverde copper mine
Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Group is implementing measures for structural improvements (e.g. "increasing cost competitiveness," "Business selection and concentration").
7January 2021
Transfer of shares of a subsidiary in China completed.
April 2021
Transfer of shares of TACHIBANA METAL MFG Co., Ltd. completed.
n Functional divisions that support efficiency
improvement and advancement
n Strong business divisions capable of
implementing autonomous management
The following table summarizes initiatives for fiscal 2022 as their relationship with group-wide policy and the six items of the organizational culture to aim for.
In cement business, we are making preparations as follows in line with the already announced agreement on integrating our cement business with Ube Industries, Ltd.
n Establishment of integration preparation company
as of April 14, 2021
n Approval on June 24, 2021 by our General
Meeting of Shareholders on absorption-type
Optimization of business portfolio for electronic materials & components business
Promotion of aluminum business restructuring and reorganization
Preparation for start of new integrated company for cement business
Figure 3 Policy on fiscal 2022 initiatives (relation with the FY2023 Strategy)
Group-wide policy
Efforts up to now
Policy on fiscal 2022 initiatives
Optimization of business
•Conclusion of cement business integration agreement
•Optimization of electronic materials & components business portfolio
portfolio
•Enhancing function for searching for new business (New Business Development Dept.)
•Restructuring and reorganization of profit-improving business
•Promotion of DX (DX Promotion Dept, System Strategy Dept, external human resources)
' Comprehensive efforts
•Investment in expanding tungsten business
•Promotion of promoting operational efficiency (Business Process Innovation Dept.)
to increase business
•Investment in Mantoverde copper mine
•Reformation of the HR system (Next Generation leadership talent development/Job-based HR system)
competitiveness
•Start of Appi Geothermal Power Station and food waste biogasification
•Continuation of manufacturing capabilities improvement* (factory vision, manufacturing management
framework, process enhancement)
ƒ Creation of new products
•Utilization of corporate venture capital
•(Enhancing function for searching for new business)
and businesses
•MMC-NIMS Center of Excellence for Materials Informatics Research
•(DX promotion)
Targeting organization and corporate culture
Efforts up to now
Policy on fiscal 2022 initiatives
Organization with good and healthy
•Improvement of communication in all levels and
•Promotion of direct access in various levels, not just top-down dependent on organizational hierarchy
communication where employee has
unrestricted communication
opportunities
' Organization capable of autonomously
•Formation and operation of governance deliberation
•Strengthening of governance (prevention of illicit dealings and anti-trust violations)*
solving issues
system and improvement by enhanced auditing
(CX)
•Clarification of division of duties between functional divisions and business divisions
ƒ Organization that adequately shares
•Optimization of business portfolio
Corporate Transformation
•Division and deepening of management mesh
the understanding of its business
(Reduction of business domains)
Committee
" Organization that makes prompt and
•Transfer of authority to execution with the migration to a
•Transfer of authority to business divisions
resolute decisions
company with a Nomination Committee
Organization that manages its business
•Focused management in R&D, manufacturing excellence,
with the awareness of the differences
•Business management with special qualities per business division
between product-type and process-type
and human resources exchange.
businesses
† Organization that aims for thorough
•Detailed planning and implementation by DX
•Second year of MMDX
digitization
Management Office
•Enhancement of security against cyber attacks
*Company-wide critical risks in risk management
company split agreement between the Company
and the integration preparation company
n Announcement on July 7, 2021 of the name and
representative of the new, integrated company
(Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation)
In sintered parts business where structural improvements are needed, a transfer of shares was completed on December 4, 2020 and restart under new ownership was achieved. And in aluminum business, Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. took on structural improvements centered on strengthening cost competitiveness and selection and consolidation of businesses/ products, and it conducted measures such as relocating the head office and transferring several overseas subsidiaries, leading to a certain level of improvement in earnings in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
In fiscal 2022 we are proceeding with optimization of the business portfolio with priority placed on the following items.
Restoring profitability in copper & copper alloy and cemented carbide businesses
Enhancing the search for new business
While copper & copper alloy and cemented carbide businesses are positioned in the portfolio as businesses in which to maintain and improve high profitability, performance was sluggish in fiscal 2021. We have thus formed a task force this fiscal year to work to restore profitability as soon as possible, and we are working on the issues in a concentrated manner.
Electronic materials business is a composite business composed of multiple businesses and products, and the entire business was initially positioned in the FY2023 Strategy to
be integrated. In fiscal 2022, we will divide each business in electronic materials business and clarify the position of each from perspectives such as businesses that ownership should be taken for as well as development resources, relevance to the Company's technology, profitability, and growth potential. And we will take actions according to the position.
Specifically, our policy is to maintain growth in business for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and semiconductor- related products by strengthening investment, and we will work to improve the profit structure of polycrystalline silicon business and electronic devices business.
And for xEV components where future growth is expected, the business, development, and manufacturing divisions are deploying collaborative efforts in an aim to build a solid business model from development to mass production.
Figure 5 Status of business portfolio optimization
[Characteristics of businesses that the company should take
[Building business portfolio]
ownership of]
Businesses that are consistent with the Group's vision and mission
Profitability and growth potential determine the business direction
Businesses that are governable by the Group
Profitability is measured by ROIC (spread)
Businesses that are capable of earning a leadership role in a specific region or the world
Growth potential is measured by EBITDA growth rate, etc.
Businesses that can deliver stable returns over capital costs on a medium- to long-term basis
High
High growth potential but requires careful business decisions
Maintain and grow a healthy profit with enhanced
for the next step
investments
New business
Copper & copper alloy
Cemented carbide
Semiconductor-related
Next-generation electric vehicle materials
(Electronic materials & components business)
Potential
and components
(Electronic materials & components business)
Mining & smelting
Growth
Environmental recycling
Polycrystalline silicon
Renewable energy
(Electronic materials & components business)
Electronic devices
(Electronic materials & components business)
Cement
Aluminum Business
Improve profit structure while considering M&A and business
Maintain and grow profitability through operational efficiency
Low
withdrawal
and M&A
Low
Profitability (ROIC)
High
Value Creation and
About the Mitsubishi
Strengthening the
Financial Data/
Top Message
Business Strategies
Corporate Strategies
Governance
Performance
Materials Group
Foundation
Corporate Data
Figure 6 Investment results through "MMC Innovation Investment Limited Partnership"
MMC has established the "MMC Innovation Investment Limited Partnership" in order to develop medium- to long-term technologies of the Group, create innovation through collaboration, and create new value. And MMC has invested in the venture companies with material technologies that is new business candidate as follows.
Company name
Company's technologies/products
MMC's aim
Elephantech has manufacturing technology for
MMC has started development of "copper nano ink"
October 2019
Elephantech Inc.
electronic circuit boards by additive manufacturing
with Elephantech as an evaluation partner. MMC will
using inkjet printing of metal nano inks and electroless
aim to develop new copper products for circuit boards
copper plating.
and get opportunities of its supply.
In collaborate with EneCoat Technologies, MMC will
EneCoat Technologies is developing Perovskite Solar
develop technologies that contribute to improving
EneCoat Technologies
the performance of Perovskite Solar Cells and the
Cells characterized by high power generation efficiency,
May 2020
peripheral materials etc. necessary for making them
Co., Ltd.
light weight, and flexibility compared to conventional
lead-free, aiming to get opportunities to supply
silicon-based solar cells.
materials when perovskite solar cells become
widespread.
CONNEXX SYSTEMS has development and
MMC is developing technology for reusing and
CONNEXX SYSTEMS
manufacturing technologies for new storage battery,
recycling used in-vehicle LiB. In collaboration with
June 2020
high-powerin-vehicleLithium-ion battery (LiB), and
CONNEXX SYSTEMS, MMC will promote the reuse
Corporation
next-generation battery that combine LiB and lead-acid
business that is the reuse of collected used in-vehicle
battery.
LiB for stationary storage battery.
Nature Architects has unique structure design
By combining MMC's knowledge of non-ferrous metals
September
and other material properties with Nature Architects'
technologies such as giving strength only to the
Nature Architects inc.
design technology, MMC will promote development
2020
necessary parts and adding the function of absorbing
of unique products with new added value by additive
vibration to hard parts.
manufacturing using our materials.
Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness/Creation of new products and businesses
In fiscal 2021, we invested in Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation (MHT), which deploys tungsten business from its main base of operations in Vietnam. By building a long-term strategic partnership with MHT, we intend to consider launching joint business in tungsten recycling utilizing global bases under the control of MHT and collaborating in the midstream of the tungsten business, including a technical tie-up on the production of high-quality tungsten powder. We intend to accelerate the expansion and growth of our metalworking solutions business through the implementation of various measures, including consideration of collaboration with MHT.
In February of 2021, we completed acquisition of a 30% stake in Mantoverde copper mine in Chile, thereby officially participating in the project. We plan to start receiving copper concentrate from 2023. Metals business has "creation of a sustainable raw material portfolio consisting of clean copper concentrate and E-Scrap" as a long-term strategy, and this project enabling us to stably secure high-quality copper concentrate with few impurities is a major step forward.
In environment and energy business, we started a business to receive food waste and perform biogasification to generate electricity and to convert residue from that into raw material for cement. This leads to contribution to building a recycling-oriented society and decarbonized society. Although quickly responding to the changing composition of food waste generation due to the impact of COVID-19 is an issue, we intend to accumulate
knowledge on operation so that it can lead to future expansion. There have been two movements in efforts for creation of new products and new businesses:
Investment through corporate venture fund "MMC Innovation Investment Limited Partnership"
Establishment of MMC-NIMS Center of Excellence for Materials Informatics Research
The corporate venture fund was established in 2019, and it made one investment in fiscal 2020 and three in fiscal 2021. All are movements aiming for innovation through collaboration making use of the Company's strengths.
MMC-NIMS Center of Excellence for Materials Informatics Research merges the informatics-driven materials development foundations of the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) with various elements such as experimental data, analytical models, and empirical rules accumulated by MMC in materials development. With that, it plans to build informatics- driven materials development systems which will predict the performance and life of practical materials to be manufactured using a combination of multiple materials and processes by 2025. By promoting R&D and enhancement of production processes that incorporate innovative technologies such
as IoT, AI and robotics, we intend to achieve efficient and speedy product development in our focus areas of IoT, AI, next-generation vehicles, urban mines, clean energy, and decarbonization in order to lead to realizing our mission.
Revision of the FY2023 Strategy
While there is no change to our medium to long-term mission, performance in the first year of FY2023 Strategy was much poorer than initially anticipated due to factors such as the impact of COVID-19. We expect performance to gradually recover in line with situations such as vaccines becoming more widely available and herd immunity being gained, and in fiscal 2023 we expect advanced products and metalworking solutions business to recover to pre-COVID levels. However, we have to consider impacts such as postponement of growth investments due to the expected slowdown in demand recovery, transition of cement business to an equity-method affiliate, and decline in mining dividends from the metals business. We thus expect results for fiscal 2023, the final year of the FY2023 Strategy, to be lower than initial targets. In light of this, we released a revision to the FY2023 Strategy in May 2021 centering mainly on the financial plan.
1) Financial plan: Financial targets
The achievement of fiscal 2023 targets for ROIC, EBITDA, etc. announced in March 2020 is expected to be delayed until fiscal 2024 or later. Therefore, the Company has positioned the FY2023 Strategy period as a period to solidify the foundation for efficiency and profitability, which will lead to a firm growth path in fiscal 2024 and beyond.
The Company-wide financial targets for fiscal 2023 after the revision are ROIC of 4.0% (6.0% before the revision), ROA of 2.0% (4.0%), ROE of 6.0% (7.0%), consolidated operating profit of ¥29 billion (¥58 billion), consolidated ordinary profit of ¥38 billion (¥75 billion), and net D/E ratio of 1.0 times or less (1.0 times or less).
Figure 7 Revisions to FY2023 Strategy (financial indicators)
Changes in ROIC, etc. of main businesses (compared with FY2018-2020 averages)
2) Financial plan: Resource allocation
As for investment, the Company has factored in growth investments and other investments, which had not yet been
funds, including share buybacks and additional dividends, the Company aims to return profits to its shareholders at the same level as the total amount of dividends initially planned during the
(FY2018-2020 Average)
Metals Business
ROIC
25.0%
Cemented
carbide
8.3%
5%
Renewable
Copper
energy
4.3%
& copper
alloy
3.8%
Electronic
Environmental
Invested
capital
materials
recycling
2.5%
1.4%
(FY2023 Target)
Metals Business
ROIC
12.9%
Cemented
carbide
5.3%
5%
Renewable
Copper
energy
2.6%
& copper
alloy
Electronic
Environmental
Invested
3.0%
materials
recycling
capital
4.2%
2.4%
FY2018-2020
FY2023
Average
Target
The whole
ROIC
4.2%
4.0%
ROA
3.1%
2.0%
MMC group
ROE
-2.0%
6.0%
FY2018-2020
FY2023
By business
FY2018-2020
FY2023
Average
Target
division
Average
Target
KGI
Advanced
Copper &
3.8%
3.0%
EBITDA
14.4
14.0
Copper alloy
billion yen
billion yen
Products
Electronic
4.1
11.0
Business
2.5%
4.2%
EBITDA
materials
billion yen
billion yen
Metalworking
Cemented
8.3%
5.3%
EBITDA
28.1
22.0
Solutions
Carbide
billion yen
billion yen
Business
ROIC
Metals Business
25.0%
12.9%
ROA *
8.9%
7.2%
Environment
Environmental
1.4%
2.4%
ROA
2.0%
2.8%
Recycling
& Energy
Renewable
Business
4.3%
2.6%
ROA
5.6%
3.3%
energy
* Calculated by excluding the price of bullion
determined at the time of the announcement of the FY2023 Strategy in March 2020, while having postponed some investments, mainly in advanced products and metalworking solutions businesses. For the period of the FY2023 Strategy after revision, total investment is anticipated to be ¥355 billion (¥360 billion before the revision), with a growth strategy investment
of ¥195 billion (¥190 billion) and maintenance and upgrading investment of ¥160 billion (¥170 billion). Financial resources for those investments will be generated by using cash flow from operations and proceeds from business restructuring and asset sales. While cash flow from operations is expected to decrease due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company will restrain growth investment during the FY2023 Strategy period in businesses where demand expansion will be slower than expected. Instead, it will aggressively invest in mines, which are expected to generate high profits due to copper price hikes, and in M&A.
In addition, the Company sees minimizing lost opportunities due to problems with aging facilities as imperative for securing the foundation of profitability, so we will ensure investments
period of the FY2023 Strategy.
ESG initiatives
1) Efforts in dealing with climate change
The company announced in 2020 our support for recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and that we will join the TCFD Consortium. We announced in March 2021 that the Group as a whole will aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 17% or more over fiscal 2014 levels by fiscal 2031. We expect GHG emissions reductions in cement business, which has large emissions, to be only about 15%, but we set targets from 20% to more than 30% for businesses such as advanced products and metalworking solutions. Additionally, with a final goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050, we intend to further raise the bar over fiscal 2031 targets.
In cement business, we are working on the development of technology to separate and recover CO2 generated at factories and chemically react it with hydrogen to synthesize methane and
Results of revisions to financial indicators such as ROIC, etc. of main businesses
are made in upgrading, thereby leading to future growth. While continuing to make those investments, the Company raised
other compounds, which can then be reused as heat energy for cement production.
Main Business
ROIC
EBITDA/ROA
FY2023 Original Target
FY2023 Revised Target
FY2023 Original Target
FY2023 Revised Target
Advanced Products
Copper & Copper alloy
4.0%
3.0%
20.0 billion yen
14.0 billion yen
Business
Electronic materials
6.0%
4.2%
16.0 billion yen
11.0 billion yen
Metalworking
Cemented Carbide
7.0%
5.3%
39.0 billion yen
22.0 billion yen
Solutions Business
Metals Business
10.5%
12.9%
6.5%
7.2%
Environment &
Environmental Recycling
4.0%
2.4%
6.0%
2.8%
Energy Business
Renewable energy
4.0%
2.6%
5.5%
3.3%
•Solidify foundations of efficiency and profitability in FY2023 Strategy period, leading to a sure track to growth.
Aim to promptly meet FY2023 Strategy goals in or after fiscal 2024.
¥100 billion in February 2021 through a hybrid loan in order to strengthen and enhance its financial position.
3) Shareholder return policy
The Company recognizes that the return of profits to its shareholders is one of the most important management goals. It is the Company's basic policy to provide a stable and continuous return to its shareholders while making decisions about shareholder return based on a comprehensive assessment
The Group owns geothermal, hydroelectric, and solar generation facilities in Japan with which we are deploying renewable energy business. Measures to promote geothermal power generation are expected in the future.
2) Integration of contributions to realizing a recycling-oriented
society and contributions to realizing a decarbonized society
Our Group's broad range of recycling-based business contribute
to our mission of building a recycling-oriented society. In
Figure 8 Revisions to FY2023 Strategy (resource allocation)
Investment Policy
• Cumulative cash flows from FY2021 to 2023 (Consolidated)
Cash in
(Unit: billion yen)
Cash out
(Unit: billion yen)
Original Plan
Revised Plan
Increases
Original Plan
Revised Plan
Increases
& decrease
& decrease
Operating CF
280
240
-40
Investment for growth
190
195
5
Others
60
145 *1
85
Investing CF
Investment for maintenance
170
160
-10
and upgrading
Total
340
385
45
Subtotal
360
355
-5
*1 Business restructuring and sales of strategic holdings
Financing CF
Dividends*2
46
42
-4
Total
406
397
-9
*2 Dividends paid, share buybacks, and cash dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
• Cumulative investment plan from FY2021 to 2023 (Consolidated)
(Unit: billion yen)
Advanced Products
Metalworking Solutions
Metals
Cement
Environment & Energy
Others
Original plan
82
107
74
30
15
52
Revised Plan
78
81
93
47
18
38
Increases and decreases
-4
-26
19
17
3
-14
Breakdown of
• Increasing investment
• Increasing growth
• Decreasing capital
• Decrease of investment
• Decrease of investment
• Increasing investment
in business integration
major increases and
for growth
• Increasing investment
investment for home
expenditure in the
for growth
to mines
appliance recycling and
decreases
• Increasing M&A
in environmental
Aluminum business
renewable energy
measures (US)
• The Company will set the minimum annual dividend amount for the period of FY2023 Strategy at 50 yen per share
Shareholder
• By accelerating the sale of assets, among others, and making expeditious allocations of funds including share buybacks and additional dividends, the
return policy
Company aims to return profits to its shareholders at the same level as the total amount of dividends initially planned during the period of FY2023 Strategy.
Original Plan
Revised Plan
Dividends
80yen/share
50yen/share
of factors across its management, which include earnings for the period, internal reserves, and financial standing. The amounts of dividends will be determined by taking into consideration the funds required for investments, which includes "optimization of business portfolio," "comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness," and "creation of new products and businesses" as stated in the Group-wide Policy, as well as future business outlook, consolidated and non-consolidated financial standing, etc. Regarding share buybacks, the Company will implement them expeditiously as additional shareholder returns, and improve capital efficiency.
The Company planned to pay out an annual dividend of ¥80 per share during the period of the FY2023 Strategy. However, net income after adjustment for special factors such as cash flows from operations during the same period and asset sales is expected to be much lower than the initial forecast. Under these circumstances, the Company, while placing an emphasis on stability and continuity with regard to dividends, changed the minimum amount of annual dividends per share during the period of the FY2023 Strategy to ¥50 based on the level of cash flows from operations that the Company has assumed can be generated on a stable basis. And by accelerating measures such as sale of assets and making expeditious allotments of
particular, our approach to urban trash processing contributes to
the reduction of environmental impact as a measure closely tied
to people's lives.
In the future, we hope to contribute to building a decarbonized
society throughout the entire life cycle in recycling-based
business as well by promoting the reduction of CO2 emissions in
the entire waste treatment process.
We once operated many coal mines and metal mines in
Japan. Most of those were underground mines, and wooden
supports were necessary materials. We thus came to own more
than 14,000 hectares of forest. By managing those appropriately
even today, we maintain the public interest functions of forests,
such as the absorption and fixation of CO2 and the prevention
of erosion. And by ensuring biodiversity, they contribute to
