  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Materials : Value Creation and Performance (pp. 2~5)

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
[Value Creation and Performance]

Value Creation Process

The idea at the foundation of value creation at Mitsubishi Materials Group is "Create both social and economic values."

As we aim to achieve our vision, we strive to solve social issues and thereby create economic value.

Value Creation and

Top Message

About the Mitsubishi

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Strengthening the

Governance

Financial Data/

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

Social issues to be solved and SDGs

Materiality

  • Advancing mobility

Stable supply of

Advancement and diversiﬁcation ofproduct/material digital devices

Automation of production and

Creation of a recycling-

oriented society

business processes

  • Longer lifespans of people and buildings

Dealing with

Our strengths (advantage)

Effective measures against disasters

climate change

Advanced recycling

Efﬁcient treatment of urban waste

Environment protection

technology and

business platform

Efﬁcient use of mineral resources

technologies

and alternative substances

[Group-wide Policy]

Optimization of business portfolio Comprehensive efforts to increase business competitiveness Creation of new products and businesses

Long-term business goals

Long-term strategy

Product

Advanced

Products Business

Metalworking

Products & Services

High-function products for automobiles and electronics

Processed products and services for productivity

Value Proposition

Convenience & comfort

Safety & security

Corporate

Philosophy

For People, Society and the Earth

Vision

We will become the leading business group committed to creating a sustainable society through materials innovation, with use of our unique and distinctive technologies, for People, Society and the Earth

Mission

Create both social and economic values

Contribute

to build

a prosperous

  • Efﬁcient use of energy resources
  • Development of renewable and unutilized energies
  • CO2 emissions reduction

Workplace safety and hygiene

Governance

Development of diverse talents

Value chain from raw materials to products with a stable supply

Unique material development and manufacturing technology

Materials

MMC Group's

Recycling

Business

Resources

Solutions Business

Product-type Business Process-type Business

Metals Business

Cement Business

Environment and

Energy Business

improvement and environmental protection

Nonferrous metals products made with smelting process with a low environmental load

Base material for construction

Conservation of resources

Waste recycling

Greenhouse gas reduction

society

Contribute

to build

  1. recycling- oriented society

Responsibility in

A team that can

unite to resolve

value chain

issues

Stakeholder communication

Digital transformation

FY2023 Strategy

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies*1

Governance*2

Recycling system

Renewable energy

Contribute

to build

  1. decarbonized society

(*1) Digital Transformation strategy, Manufacturing excellence strategy,

Quality management strategy, R&D and marketing strategy, and Human resources strategy

(*2) Strengthening of corporate governance and group governance

Social issues and Materiality

MMC Group's Business

2030−2050

Output

Outcome

Mission

2

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

3

[Value Creation and Performance]

Performance Highlights (Financial/Non-financial)

Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Value Creation and

Top Message

About the Mitsubishi

Business Strategies

Corporate Strategies

Strengthening the

Governance

Financial Data/

Performance

Materials Group

Foundation

Corporate Data

*Target values are current As of May 14, 2021

Non-FinancialPerformance (Non-consolidated unless stated otherwise)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

(Unit : Billions of yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen)

1,485.1

26.5

44.5

1,599.5

1,662.9

72.8

79.6

1,516.1

1,485.1

1,304.0

59.7

63.9

50.6

49.6

44.5

36.8

37.9

26.5

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Sales volume of copper materials for new HV/EV

(Consolidated)

932

(Unit : t)

1,200

932

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

(FY)

(Target)

For ﬁscal 2018 and ﬁscal 2019, target copper materials series were uniﬁed to the target when the revision of the FY2023 Strategy was announced on May 14, 2021.

Sales volume of materials for next-generation vehicles and

environmentally friendly products (Consolidated)

4.2

(Unit : Billions of yen)

5.6

4.2

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

(FY)

(Target)

Reviewed deﬁnition of the applicable automotive device products.

Ratio of recycled tungsten as raw material in cemented

carbide tools (Consolidated)

42

(Unit : %)

42

35

2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 (FY)

(Target)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(Unit : Billions of yen)

24.4

34.5

28.3

24.4

1.2

-72.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Total assets*

Shareholders' equity / Shareholders' equity ratio*

(Unit : Billions of yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen / %)

2,035.5

Shareholders' equity 545.2 Shareholders' equity ratio 26.8

1,896.9

2,011.0

1,938.2

1,904.0

2,035.5

32.8

33.9

32.7

682.4

26.6

26.8

621.2

633.5

545.2

506.7

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

E-Scrap processing capacity (Consolidated)

Waste and by-products processing volume in cement

Annual processing volume of home appliance recycling

(Unit : Thousand tons)

production (Consolidated)

3,700

(Consolidated)

3,670

160

(Unit : Thousand tons)

(Unit : Thousand units)

200

4,500

3,670

3,500

160

3,700

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

(FY)

(Target)

(Target)

(Target)

Net interest-bearing debt / Net D/E ratio

Return on asset (ROA)*

Return on equity (ROE)

(Unit : Billions of yen / times)

(Unit : %)

(Unit : %)

Net interest-bearing debt 476.3 Net D/E ratio 0.7

2.3

4.6

0.7

4.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

4.1

0.8

4.8

5.3

3.5

0.2

476.3

428.0

386.9

386.1

413.1

2.6

2.6

2.3

-12.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Return on equity (ROE)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Return on assets (ROA)

ROE = Net income attributable to owners of parent / {[(Total net assets at the beginning

of terms - non-controlling interests at the beginning of terms - other deductions at the

The Net D/E ratio for ﬁscal 2021 is after adjusting for hybrid loans.

ROA = Ordinary income / [(Total asset at the beginning of terms +

beginning of terms) + (Total net assets at the end of terms - non-controlling interests at

total asset at the end of terms) / 2] x 100

the end of terms - other deductions at the end of terms)] / 2]} x 100

Renewable energy generated* / Reduction in CO

emissions* (Consolidated)

Total greenhouse gas emissions (Scope1 + Scope2)

Percentage of recycled raw materials used (Consolidated)

1

2

2

(Unit : Power generated [MWh] / Reduction in CO2 [thousand tons])

(Unit : Thousand tons CO2 equivalent)

(Unit : %)

Renewable energy generated 447 Reduction in CO2 emissions 204

Domestic

Overseas

Non-consolidated18.8 Consolidated 2.4

consolidated 7,320 companiesgroup 1,436 companiesgroup 1,898

Non-

Renewable energy generated

Non-consolidated

Domestic group companies

Overseas group companies

Non-consolidated

Consolidated

Reduction in CO2 emissions

204

18.8

Non-consolidated+Group)

533

9,900

1,898

447

1,436

7,320

2.4

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

The deﬁnition of renewable energy generated has been revised to be the generated

2018

2019

2020

2021

2031

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

volume of each business (power generation and geothermal steam supply) multiplied by

(Target)

the Company's ownership share.

Dividends per share / Dividend payout ratio

(Unit : Yen / %)

Dividends per share 50.0 Dividend payout ratio 26.8

Profit (loss) per share

Economic added value

(Unit : Yen)

(Unit : Billions of yen)

186.71

Total added value 80.7

Percentage of female employees / Percentage of women in management positions (Non-consolidated)

(Unit : %)

11.72

2.07

Percentage of

Percentage of women in

female employees

management positions

Percentage of paid holidays taken (Non-consolidated union

members)

79.5

(Unit : %)

Occupational accident frequency rate (Non-consolidated)

(Unit : %)

0.36

806.6

27.7

30.3

26.8

80.00

80.00

80.00

60.00

50.00

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY)

The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date.

Accordingly, dividends per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017.

264.15

216.44

186.71

9.92

-556.34

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

The Company consolidated its shares at a rate of one share for every 10 shares of its common stock, with October 1, 2016 as the effective date.

Accordingly, net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the consolidation of its shares was conducted at the beginning of FY2017.

Customers/

business

Total added

partners

value

Employees

49.3

936.9

80.7

Creditors

2.1

Government

7.7

Business partners,

Society

0.4

etc. related to

Shareholders

5.2

operating costs

856.2

Internal reserves

16.0

Income

Expenses

Percentage of female employees Percentage of women in management positions

11.72

2.07

End

End

End

End

End

March

March

March

March

March

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

79.5

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

0.36

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

  • The Company has been applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 on February 16, 2018) from the beginning of FY2019. Individual figures related to FY2018 have had the accounting standards applied retroactively.

4

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

*1 Total amount of steam supplied to geothermal power plants (converted to the amount of generated power) and the amount of power transmitted (amount of power sold) other than steam supply.

*2 Calculated from the amount of transmitted power of each power plant.

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

5

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 698 B 15 481 M 15 481 M
Net income 2022 30 427 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 505 B 4 603 M 4 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 299 B 2 725 M 2 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 162
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 285,00 JPY
Average target price 2 617,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Vice President & General Manager-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION5.30%2 725
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.74%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.94%160 621
SIEMENS AG17.26%127 753
3M COMPANY13.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.11%113 125