  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:52:15 2023-04-26 am EDT
2188.00 JPY   -0.14%
12:07aMitsubishi Materials : grants exclusive license of GloBrass® for Luvata
PU
04/23Japanese fete LGBTQ progress, demand marriage rights as G7 summit looms
RE
04/17WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION - Western Copper Corp
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Mitsubishi Materials : grants exclusive license of GloBrass® for Luvata

04/26/2023 | 12:07am EDT
News

April 26, 2023

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials grants exclusive license of GloBrass® for Luvata

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation （"MMC"） has concluded a license agreement with Luvata Oy （"Luvata"）, a wholly owned subsidiary of MMC, granting Luvata an exclusive license, in Europe and North America, for the patent and trademark rights of GloBrass®️, a next-generation lead-free, free-cutting brass that complies with various lead-related regulations.

GloBrass®️ is a lead-free brass that achieves about twice the electrical conductivity of ECO BRASS®️, a conventionally developed lead-free brass. This is accomplished by reviewing the composition of copper and zinc, while maintaining strength and machinability similar to those of ECO BRASS®️ and further reducing metal costs. Thus GloBrass®️ is expected to be used in a wider range of automotive and electronic components. Furthermore, the lead content is less than 0.09％, making it very promising for faucet applications.
Currently, MMC and Luvata are in the process of registering GloBrass®️ as compliant with the EU drinking water regulations as well as the U.S. Tap water quality standards NSF61 which has strict limits for lead content (lead elution limit: 5ppb).

Use of a material containing harmful substances, such as lead, mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium, for electrical or electronic components and automotive components is prohibited by the RoHS Directive*1 and ELV Directive*2. However, copper alloys are temporarily exempted from such prohibitions and still allowed to contain up to 4％ of lead.
The technical consultants of these Directives proposed to the European Commission to review these exemptions of the ELV Directive in 2025, and of the RoHS Directive in July 2026 respectively.
Since the consultants also indicated that the scope of the exemptions should be more specific and limited in the next review, the trend towards lead-free copper alloys is expected to accelerate in the European market.

MMC and Luvata are in the process of obtaining EN*3 standards for GloBrasss®️ in expectation of its market development in Europe. MMC and Luvata together will continue to promote various strategic initiatives of GloBrass®️, including market development through licensing in accordance with the main objectives of the FRAND declaration*4 under the EN standards.

With the exclusive license agreement, MMC, together with Luvata, will accelerate strategic initiatives in the European and North American markets, such as product development and marketing, to establish a position as the global first company in environmentally friendly lead-free brass products.

*1 ... RoHS Directive
RoHS (Restriction of the use of certain Hazardous Substances in electrical equipment) Directive is an EU directive on the restriction of the use of certain substances in electrical and electronic equipment.

*2 ... ELV Directive
ELV (End-of-Life Vehicles) Directive is an EU directive to reduce the environmental impact of end-of-life vehicles.

*3 ... EN
EN is an abbreviation for the "European Norm", which refers to technical standards used in the European Union (EU). EN standards are intended to promote technical uniformity and establish common standards among EU member states.

*4 ... FRAND declaration
FRAND is an abbreviation for "Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory" terms. Under such FRAND declaration, the holder of the patent rights related to the EN standard technology declares that such patents are available on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions.

GloBrass®️ Brand Logo

Product Application Examples

Faucet/ Automotive parts
(Valves, thermal sensors, general-purpose)

[Related information]
September 9, 2020
Introducing Next-Generation Lead-Free Free-Cutting Brass "GloBrass"
URL : https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/news/2020/news20200909.html

Luvata Oy Corporate Website
URL：https://www.luvata.com

Corporate Communications Dept., Strategic Headquarters : +81-3-5252-5206

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 04:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 673 B 12 490 M 12 490 M
Net income 2023 6 094 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net Debt 2023 371 B 2 768 M 2 768 M
P/E ratio 2023 47,0x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 286 B 2 137 M 2 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 057
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 191,00 JPY
Average target price 2 226,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ono Executive President, CEO & Director
Shunsuke Kisagi Group Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Director, Vice President & GM-Technology
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION6.43%2 156
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.20%149 470
RIO TINTO PLC-14.03%108 053
GLENCORE PLC-15.10%75 776
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.96%45 339
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.79%38 834
