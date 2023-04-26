Mitsubishi Materials : grants exclusive license of GloBrass® for Luvata

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation （"MMC"） has concluded a license agreement with Luvata Oy （"Luvata"）, a wholly owned subsidiary of MMC, granting Luvata an exclusive license, in Europe and North America, for the patent and trademark rights of GloBrass®️, a next-generation lead-free, free-cutting brass that complies with various lead-related regulations.

GloBrass®️ is a lead-free brass that achieves about twice the electrical conductivity of ECO BRASS®️, a conventionally developed lead-free brass. This is accomplished by reviewing the composition of copper and zinc, while maintaining strength and machinability similar to those of ECO BRASS®️ and further reducing metal costs. Thus GloBrass®️ is expected to be used in a wider range of automotive and electronic components. Furthermore, the lead content is less than 0.09％, making it very promising for faucet applications.

Currently, MMC and Luvata are in the process of registering GloBrass®️ as compliant with the EU drinking water regulations as well as the U.S. Tap water quality standards NSF61 which has strict limits for lead content (lead elution limit: 5ppb).

Use of a material containing harmful substances, such as lead, mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium, for electrical or electronic components and automotive components is prohibited by the RoHS Directive*1 and ELV Directive*2. However, copper alloys are temporarily exempted from such prohibitions and still allowed to contain up to 4％ of lead.

The technical consultants of these Directives proposed to the European Commission to review these exemptions of the ELV Directive in 2025, and of the RoHS Directive in July 2026 respectively.

Since the consultants also indicated that the scope of the exemptions should be more specific and limited in the next review, the trend towards lead-free copper alloys is expected to accelerate in the European market.

MMC and Luvata are in the process of obtaining EN*3 standards for GloBrasss®️ in expectation of its market development in Europe. MMC and Luvata together will continue to promote various strategic initiatives of GloBrass®️, including market development through licensing in accordance with the main objectives of the FRAND declaration*4 under the EN standards.

With the exclusive license agreement, MMC, together with Luvata, will accelerate strategic initiatives in the European and North American markets, such as product development and marketing, to establish a position as the global first company in environmentally friendly lead-free brass products.

*1 ... RoHS Directive

RoHS (Restriction of the use of certain Hazardous Substances in electrical equipment) Directive is an EU directive on the restriction of the use of certain substances in electrical and electronic equipment.

*2 ... ELV Directive

ELV (End-of-Life Vehicles) Directive is an EU directive to reduce the environmental impact of end-of-life vehicles.

*3 ... EN

EN is an abbreviation for the "European Norm", which refers to technical standards used in the European Union (EU). EN standards are intended to promote technical uniformity and establish common standards among EU member states.

*4 ... FRAND declaration

FRAND is an abbreviation for "Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory" terms. Under such FRAND declaration, the holder of the patent rights related to the EN standard technology declares that such patents are available on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions.

GloBrass®️ Brand Logo

Product Application Examples Faucet/ Automotive parts

(Valves, thermal sensors, general-purpose)

