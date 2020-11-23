Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Europe climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars

11/23/2020 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2018 Volvo XC60 is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Plug-in hybrid cars emit far more CO2 than advertised, according to tests commissioned by European campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E), which on Monday called on governments to end subsidies and tax breaks for such models.

The tests were conducted by Emissions Analytics on three plug-in hybrid SUV models - BMW's X5, Volvo's XC60 and Mitsubishi Motor Corp's Outlander - and found that even under optimal conditions they emitted far more CO2 than advertised.

"Plug-in hybrids are fake electric cars, built for lab tests and tax breaks, not real driving," Julia Poliscanova, T&E's senior director for clean vehicles said in a statement. "Governments should stop subsidising these cars with billions in taxpayers' money."

In response to requests for comment, a Volvo spokesperson in an email said all Volvo cars are certified and fully comply with existing emissions legislation.

Mitsubishi spokeswoman Amanda Gibson said, also by email, that independent tests can produce unreliable or variable figures depending on conditions and "we naturally contest any findings where we have no oversight of the testing or methodology".

BMW did not immediately reply.

T&E's announcement came just days after proposed European Union rules were released laying out tight emissions limits for carmakers to hit for their activities to be classed as a sustainable investment.

Under those rules, hybrid vehicles would lose their "green" label from 2026 onward.

Plug-in hybrids are a halfway house between conventional combustion engines and electric vehicles, combining a smaller engine with an electric motor and battery.

These hybrids have frequently been referred to as a "gateway technology" designed to get consumers comfortable with electric vehicle (EV) technology, especially as nervousness about the driving range of fully-electric vehicles has been an obstacle to mass adoption.

It has also helped carmakers stretch returns on their investments in combustion engine technologies.

In the first three quarters of 2020, sales of plug-in hybrids accounted for close to half of all electric or partially-electric vehicles in the European Union, as a growing number of consumers took advantage of government subsidies or tax breaks to buy them.

But climate groups like T&E have been critical of plug-in hybrids as unlike fully-electric models they emit CO2 when relying on their fossil-fuel engine instead of the battery.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.45% 200 Delayed Quote.28.04%
BMW AG -0.01% 74.15 Delayed Quote.1.38%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.05% 193 End-of-day quote.-57.86%
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
10:38aEurope climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars
RE
11/20These 11 EV Startups Are Chasing Tesla. They Can't All Win. -- Update
DJ
11/20These 11 EV Startups Are Chasing Tesla. They Can't All Win.
DJ
11/16Nissan says 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale
RE
11/16Nissan says 'absolutely not' in talks about Mitsubishi stake sale
RE
11/16Nissan plans to invest heavily in China luxury segment, COO says
RE
11/16Nissan COO We Are Very Much Satisfied With Us Business, But It's Not Enough
RE
11/16NISSAN COO GUPTA : Absolutely not in discussion about whether nissan will sell s..
RE
11/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: JD.com, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
11/16Nissan explores possible sale of 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors - Bloomberg
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 503 B 14 487 M 14 487 M
Net income 2021 -292 103 M -2 815 M -2 815 M
Net Debt 2021 211 B 2 036 M 2 036 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 287 B 2 767 M 2 769 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 231,57 JPY
Last Close Price 193,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-57.86%2 767
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.69%198 007
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.67%94 040
DAIMLER AG12.46%70 443
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.60%61 603
BMW AG1.38%56 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ