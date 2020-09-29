Log in
Japan automakers post 14% drop in August global sales

09/29/2020 | 02:00am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers saw a 14% drop in global vehicles sales in August, the sixth straight month of losses, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to sap demand even after factories and dealerships reopened.

The country's seven major automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, sold a combined 1.97 million vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on sales data released by the companies on Tuesday.

The decline in monthly sales has slowed significantly since a 50% slump in April, while only Suzuki Motor Corp posted a 2.2% increase in August sales.

Total global production at Japan's seven major automakers fell 14% year-on-year to 1.84 million units last month, barely drifting from a 14.4% dip in July.

Global demand for cars has been weak since March due to virus-related lockdowns in many countries that kept people away from dealerships. A second wave of infections has forced some countries to impose tighter restrictions on peoples' movements again.

Industry experts anticipate that it could take up to five years for demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.32% 2466.5 End-of-day quote.-20.41%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.15% 619 End-of-day quote.-34.01%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 4.89% 236 End-of-day quote.-48.47%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.14% 375 End-of-day quote.-41.05%
SUBARU CO., LTD. 0.00% 4315 End-of-day quote.-7.80%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.94% 4361 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.90% 6690 End-of-day quote.5.69%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.10% 7179 End-of-day quote.-6.94%
