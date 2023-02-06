Japan's Nikkei closes at more than 7-week high as weak yen lifts exporters

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at its highest in more than seven weeks on Monday, as a
weaker yen boosted automakers and other exporters, while trading
firms gained on robust earnings outlook.
The Nikkei rose 0.67% to close at 27,693.65, its
highest since Dec. 15. The broader Topix gained 0.45% to
1,979.22.
The yen weakened to a three-week low after a report Bank of
Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to
be the next governor and strong U.S. jobs data suggested the
Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer.
"The yen weakened and the U.S. economy looks firm, which is
the best scenario for Japanese exporters," said Jun Morita,
general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset
Management.
The auto industry index gained 1.35%, with Toyota
Motor and Honda Motor rising 1.16% and 1.88%.
respectively. Mitsubishi Motors jumped 4.95%.
Trading firms rose 2.38% to become the best
performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes, after Mitsui & Co
and Mitsubishi Corp lifted their full-year
profit forecasts and promised to pay higher dividends.
Mitsubishi Corp surged 7.84% to become the best performer on
the Nikkei. Sumitomo Corp rose 1.34% and Mitsui gained
0.99%.
Oil explorers and refiners rose 2.38%
and 2.21%, respectively.
The banking sector slipped 1.39% to become the
worst sector.
There were 173 advancers on the Nikkei index against 43
decliners, with nine stocks flat.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)