    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
510.00 JPY   +4.94%
01:54aRenault's new alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi could generate several billion euros of synergies - sources
RE
01:36aJapan's Nikkei closes at more than 7-week high as weak yen lifts exporters
RE
02/05Japan's Nikkei hits more than 7-week high as weaker yen lifts exporters
RE
Japan's Nikkei closes at more than 7-week high as weak yen lifts exporters

02/06/2023 | 01:36am EST
TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest in more than seven weeks on Monday, as a weaker yen boosted automakers and other exporters, while trading firms gained on robust earnings outlook.

The Nikkei rose 0.67% to close at 27,693.65, its highest since Dec. 15. The broader Topix gained 0.45% to 1,979.22.

The yen weakened to a three-week low after a report Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor and strong U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer.

"The yen weakened and the U.S. economy looks firm, which is the best scenario for Japanese exporters," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The auto industry index gained 1.35%, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor rising 1.16% and 1.88%. respectively. Mitsubishi Motors jumped 4.95%.

Trading firms rose 2.38% to become the best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes, after Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp lifted their full-year profit forecasts and promised to pay higher dividends.

Mitsubishi Corp surged 7.84% to become the best performer on the Nikkei. Sumitomo Corp rose 1.34% and Mitsui gained 0.99%.

Oil explorers and refiners rose 2.38% and 2.21%, respectively.

The banking sector slipped 1.39% to become the worst sector.

There were 173 advancers on the Nikkei index against 43 decliners, with nine stocks flat. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 91.451 Delayed Quote.1.93%
BRENT OIL 0.19% 80.14 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 159.033 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.19% 98.327 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.15% 142.254 Delayed Quote.0.04%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.88% 3258 Delayed Quote.5.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.38% 1.598542 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.7014 Delayed Quote.0.60%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 7.84% 4635 Delayed Quote.0.35%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 4.94% 510 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.99% 3892 Delayed Quote.0.03%
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.09% 1149 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.16% 83.384 Delayed Quote.0.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.67% 27693.65 Real-time Quote.5.42%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.34% 2298.5 Delayed Quote.3.28%
TOPIX INDEX 0.45% 1979.22 Delayed Quote.4.15%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -4.65% 7380 Delayed Quote.6.91%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.16% 1913.5 Delayed Quote.4.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.14% 131.837 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
WTI -0.29% 73.744 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
01:54aRenault's new alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi could generate several billion euros ..
RE
01:36aJapan's Nikkei closes at more than 7-week high as weak yen lifts exporters
RE
02/05Japan's Nikkei hits more than 7-week high as weaker yen lifts exporters
RE
02/05Renault, Nissan to fill in the blanks on their rejiggered alliance
RE
02/03Tech Rally, Earnings Elevate Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/03Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation with transcripts
PU
02/03Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Schedule Joint Conference to Unveil Revamped Alliance
MT
02/02Renault, Nissan to present redesign of their alliance on Feb. 6 in London
RE
02/02Mitsubishi Motors Announces Its Third-Quarter Financial Results for FY2022
AQ
02/02Mitsubishi Motors : Presentation
PU
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 2 533 B 19 345 M 19 345 M
Net income 2023 147 B 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net cash 2023 240 B 1 831 M 1 831 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,90x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 723 B 5 525 M 5 525 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 486,00 JPY
Average target price 558,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-4.71%5 525
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.36%196 422
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.26%83 590
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.33%83 371
BMW AG17.03%67 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361