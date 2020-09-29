Log in
MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for August 2020

09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2020 ]

August 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020( 48.4% year-on-year ) August 2020･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 45.5% year-on-year ) August 2020･･･Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019( 46.7% year-on-year ) August 2020･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 54.7% year-on-year ) August 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020( 22.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 26,159 units :
  • 45.2% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 609 units :
  • 100.3% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 0 units :
  • -% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 2,303 units :
  • 21.6% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV -the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 -a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:04:05 UTC
