Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Redesigns New ECLIPSE CROSS, Also Offered with Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Tokyo, September 17, 2020 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today released a first look at the redesigned Mitsubishi ECLIPSE CROSS. For the first time, the company will expand its portfolio of the industry-leading plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain in select global markets. The new ECLIPSE CROSS is scheduled to release in fiscal year 20201.

Launched globally in 2017, the ECLIPSE CROSS is the company's crossover SUV, which fuses a coupe-like style with SUV capabilities. The refreshed model has radically changed front and rear design, bringing forward a more upscale and energetic design to complement the sleek SUV styling.

'The new design draws inspiration from the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT2 emphasizing the strength and dynamics from our SUV heritage, while enhancing the cleanliness and elegance of a coupe-like SUV,' said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of Design, MMC. 'The ECLIPSE CROSS is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come.'

In addition to engine model, MMC will expand PHEV lineup with the new ECLIPSE CROSS in select markets. Drawing from the success of the Mitsubishi OUTLANDER PHEV, which is the world's best-selling PHEV3 with more than 260,000 units sold worldwide4, the ECLIPSE CROSS will be the second Mitsubishi PHEV on the market, enabling customers to expand their activity range through an electrified SUV.

1. MMC's fiscal year 2020 is from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

2. MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an all-electric high performance SUV prototype that conceptualizes what MMC will bring to its customers in the very near future.

3. Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2013 to March 2020

4. As of August 2020

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
12:35aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Redesigns New ECLIPSE CROSS, Also Offered with Plug-in Hybri..
PU
09/15MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Dealer Partner Spotlight - Hayward Mitsubishi on the value o..
AQ
09/15MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Partners with Nashville Entrepreneur Center to create Small ..
AQ
09/15Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn
RE
09/15Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn
RE
09/07MITSUBISHI MOTORS : OUTLANDER PHEV Expands Presence in the Philippines
AQ
09/07MITSUBISHI MOTORS : OUTLANDER PHEV Expands Presence in the Philippines
AQ
09/06MITSUBISHI MOTORS : OUTLANDER PHEV Expands Presence in the Philippines
PU
09/01MITSUBISHI MOTORS : launches new MiGEAR merchandise line
AQ
09/01MITSUBISHI MOTORS : partners with Nashville Community Resource Center to distrib..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 554 B 14 787 M 14 787 M
Net income 2021 -293 126 M -2 790 M -2 790 M
Net Debt 2021 20 968 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 377 B 3 591 M 3 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 247,29 JPY
Last Close Price 253,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-44.76%3 591
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.43%187 244
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.65%91 229
DAIMLER AG-6.24%58 302
BMW AG-11.53%49 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.14%45 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group