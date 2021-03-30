Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for February 2021

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : February 2021 ]

February 2021･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020( 99.6% year-on-year ) February 2021･･･Sixteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 76.2% year-on-year ) February 2021･･･Seventeenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019( 87.4% year-on-year ) February 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since December, 2020( 116.8% year-on-year ) February 2021･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020( 71.7% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 38,695 units :
  • 75.2% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 446 units :
  • 54.7% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 14,502 units :
  • 106.2% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 3,137 units :
  • 30.8% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV -the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 -a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 433 B 13 030 M 13 030 M
Net income 2021 -319 611 M -2 906 M -2 906 M
Net Debt 2021 20 604 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 458 B 4 174 M 4 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 261,43 JPY
Last Close Price 308,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION41.01%4 528
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.05%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.73%132 090
DAIMLER AG27.55%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.34%83 486
BMW AG18.51%60 022
