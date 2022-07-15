Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:38 2022-07-15 am EDT
439.00 JPY    0.00%
12:44aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary(71.8KB)
PU
12:44aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Conducts Endurance Tests of the Triton Rally Car for the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022 in November
PU
07/12RENAULT : expects higher production of semi-conductors in second half of this year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Motors : Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary(71.8KB)

07/15/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 15, 2022

Name of company:

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Representative:

Takao Kato,

Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(7211 TSE Prime)

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki,

General Manager of IR Office

(TEL03-3456-1111)

Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces the receipt of a special dividend in the amount of JPY 20.9 billion from MMC's consolidated subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The details are as follows:

1. Details of dividend

  1. Amount of dividend: JPY 20.9 billion
  2. Date of payment: July 15, 2022

2. Impact on financial results

MMC will recognize the abovementioned dividend as non-operating income in MMC's nonconsolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

However, the dividend received from MMC's consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
12:44aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors C..
PU
12:44aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Conducts Endurance Tests of the Triton Rally ..
PU
07/12RENAULT : expects higher production of semi-conductors in second half of this year
RE
07/04Mitsubishi Motors Reports Second Quarter 2022 Sales, Outlander Sales Performance Contin..
AQ
06/30MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Personnel changes
PU
06/30MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Added to FTSE4GOOD Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index for Three..
PU
06/30MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors C..
PU
06/30MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nomination
CO
06/29MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for May 2022
PU
06/28Nikkei 225 Up 0.7% as Softer Yen Aids Export Issues
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 341 B 16 826 M 16 826 M
Net income 2023 82 486 M 593 M 593 M
Net cash 2023 60 314 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 653 B 4 695 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 28 796
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 439,00 JPY
Average target price 433,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION34.27%4 695
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%213 263
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.84%80 765
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.02%55 619
BMW AG-18.39%48 061
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-45.16%46 267