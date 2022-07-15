Mitsubishi Motors : Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary(71.8KB)

July 15, 2022

Name of company: MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Representative: Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO (7211 TSE Prime) Contact: Keiko Sasaki, General Manager of IR Office (TEL．03-3456-1111)

Announcement of Receipt of Special Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces the receipt of a special dividend in the amount of JPY 20.9 billion from MMC's consolidated subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The details are as follows:

1. Details of dividend

Amount of dividend: JPY 20.9 billion Date of payment: July 15, 2022

2. Impact on financial results

MMC will recognize the abovementioned dividend as non-operating income in MMC's nonconsolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

However, the dividend received from MMC's consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.