Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Its First-Half Financial Results for FY2022

Tokyo, November 2, 2022 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announced its first-half financial results for FY2022 (from April 1 to September 30, 2022).
All creative assets on this news release page are for editorial or personal use only.
Commercial use, including advertising, marketing and merchandising, is strictly prohibited.
Please note that the links mentioned in the news releases and other pages may be closed without notice.
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:06 UTC.