Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for April 2022

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

< Domestic Production > April 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2021( 66.2% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022( 70.6% year-on-year )< Total Production > April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022( 68.6% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 90.2% year-on-year )< Exports > April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 68.6% year-on-year )

Asia

28,903 units :

68.8% year-on-year

・China

1,724 units :

27.8% year-on-year

・Thailand

12,414 units :

72.5% year-on-year

・Indonesia

9,242 units :

67.8% year-on-year

Asia

728 units :

115.0% year-on-year

North America

5,151 units :

85.2% year-on-year

Europe

1,086 units :

22.7% year-on-year

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

