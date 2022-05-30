Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 02:00:00 am EDT
384.00 JPY   -1.54%
05/25Renault receives partnership proposals for combustion engines unit -sources
RE
05/23Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, and NMKV Hold; Line-Off Ceremony for New Kei EV
AQ
05/23Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the All-New eK X EV in Japan; An Easy-to-Use, All-Electric Kei-Car with a Driving Range of 180 km -
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for April 2022

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : April 2022 ]

< Domestic Production > April 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2021( 66.2% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022( 70.6% year-on-year )< Total Production > April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022( 68.6% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 90.2% year-on-year )< Exports > April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 68.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
  • Asia
  • 28,903 units :
  • 68.8% year-on-year
  • ・China
  • 1,724 units :
  • 27.8% year-on-year
  • ・Thailand
  • 12,414 units :
  • 72.5% year-on-year
  • ・Indonesia
  • 9,242 units :
  • 67.8% year-on-year
< Exports >
  • Asia
  • 728 units :
  • 115.0% year-on-year
  • North America
  • 5,151 units :
  • 85.2% year-on-year
  • Europe
  • 1,086 units :
  • 22.7% year-on-year

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
05/25Renault receives partnership proposals for combustion engines unit -sources
RE
05/23Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, and NMKV Hold; Line-Off Ceremony for New Kei EV
AQ
05/23Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the All-New eK X EV in Japan; An Easy-to-Use, All-Electric ..
AQ
05/23Japan Index Extends Gains for Second Straight Day; Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Prepare fo..
MT
05/23MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporati..
PU
05/22Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the All-New eK X EV in Japan
AQ
05/20Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors unveil light EVs for Japan
RE
05/20MITSUBISHI MOTORS : to Launch the All-New eK X EV in Japan
PU
05/19Renault unveils hydrogen-powered prototype SUV in race to cleaner driving
RE
05/16Yoma Strategic Trims Losses in Six Months to March
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 021 B 15 900 M 15 900 M
Net income 2022 67 494 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2022 1 556 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 580 B 4 566 M 4 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 30 091
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 390,00 JPY
Average target price 368,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Kato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tomofumi Hiraku Chairman
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yosuke Wakabayashi GM-Administration & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION21.50%4 566
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.02%225 206
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.22%95 945
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-2.32%75 670
BMW AG-8.72%56 786
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.21%56 244