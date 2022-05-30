Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for April 2022

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : April 2022 ]
< Domestic Production > April 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2021( 66.2% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022( 70.6% year-on-year )< Total Production > April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022( 68.6% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 90.2% year-on-year )< Exports > April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 68.6% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
-
Asia
-
28,903 units :
-
68.8% year-on-year
-
・China
-
1,724 units :
-
27.8% year-on-year
-
・Thailand
-
12,414 units :
-
72.5% year-on-year
-
・Indonesia
-
9,242 units :
-
67.8% year-on-year
< Exports >
-
Asia
-
728 units :
-
115.0% year-on-year
-
North America
-
5,151 units :
-
85.2% year-on-year
-
Europe
-
1,086 units :
-
22.7% year-on-year
