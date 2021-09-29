Log in
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for August 2021

09/29/2021
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2021 ]

< Domestic Production > August 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 159.9% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > August 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021( 171.0% year-on-year )< Total Production > August 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 166.4% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > August 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since May, 2021( 126.9% year-on-year )< Exports > August 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 297.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
  • Asia
  • 42,835 units :
  • 163.7% year-on-year
  • ・China
  • 15 units :
  • 0.3% year-on-year
  • ・Thailand
  • 24,505 units :
  • 194.1% year-on-year
  • ・Indonesia
  • 14,875 units :
  • 504.5% year-on-year
< Exports >
  • Asia
  • 100 units :
  • 16.4% year-on-year
  • North America
  • 6,356 units :
  • -% year-on-year
  • Europe
  • 3,472 units :
  • 150.8% year-on-year

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC-a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia.

MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
