Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for August 2021

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2021 ]

< Domestic Production > August 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 159.9% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > August 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021( 171.0% year-on-year )< Total Production > August 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 166.4% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > August 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since May, 2021( 126.9% year-on-year )< Exports > August 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 297.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

42,835 units :

163.7% year-on-year

・China

15 units :

0.3% year-on-year

・Thailand

24,505 units :

194.1% year-on-year

・Indonesia

14,875 units :

504.5% year-on-year

Asia

100 units :

16.4% year-on-year

North America

6,356 units :

-% year-on-year

Europe

3,472 units :

150.8% year-on-year

< Overseas Production >< Exports >

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC-a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia.

MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at