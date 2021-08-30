Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2021

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : July 2021 ]
July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 153.1% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021( 150.1% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 151.2% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2021( 99.7% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 1,137.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
Asia
42,860 units :
146.3% year-on-year
・China
3,632 units :
51.7%year-on-year
・Thailand
19,947 units :
140.5% year-on-year
・Indonesia
13,718 units :
598.5% year-on-year
Asia
( 488 units :
327.5% year-on-year )
North America
( 8,746 units :
-% year-on-year )
Europe
( 3,266 units :
246.7% year-on-year )
