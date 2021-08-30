Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2021

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2021 ]

July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 153.1% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021( 150.1% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 151.2% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2021( 99.7% year-on-year ) July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021( 1,137.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

42,860 units :

146.3% year-on-year

・China

3,632 units :

51.7% year-on-year

year-on-year ・Thailand

19,947 units :

140.5% year-on-year

・Indonesia

13,718 units :

598.5% year-on-year

Asia

( 488 units :

327.5% year-on-year )

North America

( 8,746 units :

-% year-on-year )

Europe

( 3,266 units :

246.7% year-on-year )

