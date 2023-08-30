*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2023 ]

< Domestic Production > July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since November, 2022( 99.3% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > July 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023( 84.3% year-on-year )< Total Production > July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 5 months since February, 2023( 91.1% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 15 months since April, 2022( 93.3% year-on-year )< Exports > July 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023( 108.3% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

43,856 units :

85.9% year-on-year

・China

0 units :

0.0% year-on-year

・Thailand

23,873 units :

97.9% year-on-year

・Indonesia

13,985 units :

89.0% year-on-year

Asia

367 units :

78.1% year-on-year

North America

10,392 units :

150.6% year-on-year

Europe

856 units :

30.9% year-on-year

< Overseas Production >< Exports >

