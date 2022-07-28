Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2022 and First Half of Calendar Year 2022

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2022 ]

< Domestic Production > June 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022( 110.6% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > June 2022･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2022( 110.3% year-on-year )< Total Production > June 2022･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2022( 110.5% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > June 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022( 152.6% year-on-year )< Exports > June 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 74.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

45,669 units :

110.0% year-on-year

・China

2,559 units :

42.1% year-on-year

・Thailand

23,376 units :

112.1% year-on-year

・Indonesia

12,136 units :

133.8% year-on-year

Asia

662 units :

134.8% year-on-year

North America

5,348 units :

70.6% year-on-year

Europe

1,362 units :

31.2% year-on-year

< Overseas Production >< Exports >

[ Summary : First half of calendar year 2022 ( January 2022 - June 2022 ) ]

< Domestic Production > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2020( 88.2% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2020( 93.6% year-on-year )< Total Production > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2020( 91.2% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021( 102.9% year-on-year )< Exports > First half of calendar year 2022･･･Third consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019( 82.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

258,968 units :

92.4% year-on-year

・China

15,428 units :

50.3% year-on-year

・Thailand

144,519 units :

97.1% year-on-year

・Indonesia

66,141 units :

96.9% year-on-year

Asia

3,480 units :

95.4% year-on-year

North America

41,438 units :

90.3% year-on-year

Europe

14,724 units :

59.9% year-on-year

< Overseas Production >< Exports >

