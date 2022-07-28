Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:57 2022-07-28 am EDT
485.00 JPY   +10.23%
02:08aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2022 and First Half of Calendar Year 2022
PU
12:48aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Presentation with transcripts
PU
07/27Japan's Nikkei cuts early gains on worries over corporate earnings
RE
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2022 and First Half of Calendar Year 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2022 ]

< Domestic Production > June 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022( 110.6% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > June 2022･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2022( 110.3% year-on-year )< Total Production > June 2022･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2022( 110.5% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > June 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022( 152.6% year-on-year )< Exports > June 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022( 74.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
  • Asia
  • 45,669 units :
  • 110.0% year-on-year
  • ・China
  • 2,559 units :
  • 42.1% year-on-year
  • ・Thailand
  • 23,376 units :
  • 112.1% year-on-year
  • ・Indonesia
  • 12,136 units :
  • 133.8% year-on-year
< Exports >
  • Asia
  • 662 units :
  • 134.8% year-on-year
  • North America
  • 5,348 units :
  • 70.6% year-on-year
  • Europe
  • 1,362 units :
  • 31.2% year-on-year

[ Summary : First half of calendar year 2022 ( January 2022 - June 2022 ) ]

< Domestic Production > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2020( 88.2% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2020( 93.6% year-on-year )< Total Production > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2020( 91.2% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > First half of calendar year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021( 102.9% year-on-year )< Exports > First half of calendar year 2022･･･Third consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019( 82.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
  • Asia
  • 258,968 units :
  • 92.4% year-on-year
  • ・China
  • 15,428 units :
  • 50.3% year-on-year
  • ・Thailand
  • 144,519 units :
  • 97.1% year-on-year
  • ・Indonesia
  • 66,141 units :
  • 96.9% year-on-year
< Exports >
  • Asia
  • 3,480 units :
  • 95.4% year-on-year
  • North America
  • 41,438 units :
  • 90.3% year-on-year
  • Europe
  • 14,724 units :
  • 59.9% year-on-year

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
