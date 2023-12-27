*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : November 2023 ]< Domestic Production > November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023( 157.3% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > November 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023( 91.0% year-on-year )< Total Production > November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023( 118.0% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > November 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023( 136.2% year-on-year )< Exports > November 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2023( 93.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information< Overseas Production >
- Asia
- 43,428 units :
- 91.5% year-on-year
- ・China
- 0 units :
- 0.0% year-on-year
- ・Thailand
- 22,764 units :
- 103.6% year-on-year
- ・Indonesia
- 14,195 units :
- 92.3% year-on-year
- Asia
- 125 units :
- 43.6% year-on-year
- North America
- 7,513 units :
- 85.1% year-on-year
- Europe
- 112 units :
- 4.0% year-on-year
