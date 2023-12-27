*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : November 2023 ]

< Domestic Production > November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023( 157.3% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > November 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023( 91.0% year-on-year )< Total Production > November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023( 118.0% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > November 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023( 136.2% year-on-year )< Exports > November 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2023( 93.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

43,428 units :

91.5% year-on-year

・China

0 units :

0.0% year-on-year

・Thailand

22,764 units :

103.6% year-on-year

・Indonesia

14,195 units :

92.3% year-on-year

Asia

125 units :

43.6% year-on-year

North America

7,513 units :

85.1% year-on-year

Europe

112 units :

4.0% year-on-year

< Overseas Production >< Exports >

