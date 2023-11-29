*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : October 2023 ]

< Domestic Production > October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023( 111.9% year-on-year )< Overseas Production > October 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023( 96.9% year-on-year )< Total Production > October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023( 104.1% year-on-year )< Domestic Sales > October 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023( 151.0% year-on-year )< Exports > October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since August, 2023( 116.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

42,734 units :

98.2% year-on-year

・China

0 units :

0.0% year-on-year

・Thailand

25,384 units :

119.9% year-on-year

・Indonesia

10,175 units :

83.2% year-on-year

Asia

187 units :

39.1% year-on-year

North America

10,153 units :

130.1% year-on-year

Europe

1,671 units :

99.5% year-on-year

< Overseas Production >< Exports >

